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Mehr Komfort für dein Zuhause: bis zu 200€ ThinQ-Bonus

Mehr Komfort für dein Zuhause: bis zu 200€ ThinQ-Bonus

Mehr Komfort für dein Zuhause

Dank smarter Updates bleiben deine LG-Geräte immer auf dem neuesten Stand. Sichere dir einen exklusiven ThinQ-Bonus von bis zu 200€ Rabatt auf ausgewählte Haushaltsgeräte auf LG.com.

 

 

Installation

Versand

kostenlos für LG Member

Rückgaberecht

Willkommensrabatt

5% für LG Member

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Waschmaschine

LG ThinQ® Up

Bring dein Wascherlebnis auf das nächste Level.

Individuelles LCD-Display

Dein Startbildschirm – deine Wahl

Personalisiere das Display deiner Waschmaschine mit einzigartigen Motiven und beginne jeden Waschgang individuell.

Personalisierte Endmelodie

Dein Waschgang – dein Sound

Wähle eine Melodie, die den Waschgang individuell abschließt.

Kühlgeräte

LG ThinQ® Care

Die App, die selbst die kleinen Details im Blick behält.

Erkennung von schwacher Kühlung

Sicherheit durch Temperaturbenachrichtigungen

Erhalte Benachrichtigungen, wenn die Kühlschranktemperatur steigt, um die Frische deiner Lebensmittel zu erhalten.

Erkennung leicht geöffneter Tür

Immer informiert – auch bei leicht geöffneter Tür dank Türalarm

Erhalte Benachrichtigungen bei kleinen Türöffnungen, damit deine Lebensmittel frisch bleiben und Energie gespart wird.

*Die oben gezeigten Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

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Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

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