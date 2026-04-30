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Magenta TV

Magenta TV

Dein Zuhause wird zum Stadion!

Sichere dir 2 Monate MagentaTV als Geschenk und bis zu 500€ Rabatt beim Kauf von LG OLED & QNED TVs und IT Produkten auf LG.com. Komm in den Genuss alle 104 Spiele der Weltmeisterschaft live mit MagentaTV zu erleben.

 

Installation

kostenlose Lieferung

Für LG Member

Altgerätemitnahme

Willkommensrabatt

5% für LG Member

Rückgaberecht

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Alle 104 Spiele live erleben – auf LG TVs mit MagentaTV

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Aktionsprodukte mit WM-Bonus

 

Kaufe bis zum 14.06.2026 Aktionsprodukte auf LG.com und sichere dir zum Start des größten Fußball-Highlight des Jahres bis zu 500€ WM-Bonus und 2 Monate MagentaTV als Geschenk. Mittendrin statt nur dabei – live im Wohnzimmer!

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2 Monate MagentaTV als Geschenk sichern

 

Wir senden dir spätestens bis zum 15.06.2026 einen Gutscheincode an deine Email Adresse aus der Bestellung auf LG.com zu. Logge dich einfach in der MagentaTV App auf deinem LG TV ein und löse den Code ein - Stadiongefühle beginnen bei dir zuhause!

 

Highlight Modelle der Kampagne

Jede Szene. Jedes Tor: In Perfektion auf deinem LG Produkt erleben.

Fußballmomente in Bestform - mit LG TVs und IT Produkten

TVs
OLED evo TVs
OLED evo TVs entdecken
OLED TVs
OLED TVs
OLED TVs entdecken
QNED
QNED evo TVs
QNED evo entdecken
QNED TVs
QNED TVs
QNED TVs entdecken
TVs
Monitore
Monitore entdecken
Laptops
Laptops
Laptops entdecken
Beamer
Beamer
Beamer entdecken

Wichtige Hinweise:

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 14.06.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren Aktionsprodukte.
  • MagentaTV Rabatt ist über die App auf dem LG TV einzulösen.
  • Der Rabattcode wird spätestens bis zu dem 15.06.2026 an die Email Adresse aus der LG.com Bestellung versendet. BItte unbedingt den Spam Ordner überprüfen.
  • Keine einmalig generierten Email Adressen für die Bestellung verwenden.