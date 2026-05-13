Dein Zuhause wird zum Stadion!

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Jede Szene. Jedes Tor: In Perfektion auf deinem LG Produkt erleben.
Erfolgreich zu Ihrem Warenkorb hinzugefügt
Die Wiederauffüllungsbenachrichtigung wurde bereits aktualisiert.
Wichtige Hinweise:
- Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 14.06.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
- LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
- Gültig für alle verfügbaren Aktionsprodukte.
- WM-Bonus Coupon muss im Warenkorb angewendet werden.