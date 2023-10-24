About Cookies on This Site

Abbildung eines OLED C und einer passenden LG SoundBar

Perfekter Klang.
Exzellentes Design.

Entdecke die LG Soundbar DSC9S mit exklusiver

Halterung für den LG OLED evo C3 in 55-77 Zoll.

Perfekter Klang.
Exzellentes Design.

LG Soundbars

LG Soundbar DSC9S

Das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit der LG OLED evo C-Serie

Beeindruckender Sound im ansprechenden Design.

Das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit der LG OLED evo C-Serie
Ein Bild von einem Spiel das gerade läuft.

WOW Orchestra

Erzeugt fesselnden Sound mit LG TV & LG Soundbar

Ein Bild des Fernsehers mit LG Soundbar, das HD-Musikstreaming zeigt.

Immersives Sounderlebnis

Erlebe Sound in Kinoqualität mit Dolby Atmos

Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar, das die Konnektivität darstellt.

WOW Schnittstelle

Einfache Steuerung von LG Soundbar und LG TV mit einer Fernbedienung

LG XBOOM 360

Eine Frau entspannt sich in einem Sessel und hört über einen XO3-Lautsprecher Musik.

LG XBOOM 360 DXO3

360-Grad-Sound zum Eintauchen

Ein räumliches Sounderlebnis der Superlative.

360-Grad-Sound zum Eintauchen
Illustration des XBOOM XO3 zur Demonstration der Reichweite des 360-Grad-Sounds

Echter Surround-Sound

Ausgewogener und kraftvoller Sound rundum

Eine Frau betrachtet einen beleuchteten XO3.

Stimmungsvolle Beleuchtung

Tidal Connect liefert die Musik, wir die Beleuchtung

Abbildung des XBOOM XO3 zur Demonstration des Wasser- und Staubschutzes nach Schutzart IP54

Wasser- und staubgeschützt (IP54)

Mobiler Musikgenuss

LG XBOOM

Abbildung: Einsatz des XL7S auf einer Party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sounds bold
Play out loud

LG XBOOM XL7S sorgt für Festivalstimmung!

Erlebe Sound mit riesiger Reichweite und verschiedene Entertainment-Funktionen.

Sounds bold
Play out loud
Abbildung des XBOOM zur Demonstration der Bassfunktion

All-in-One

Super Bass Boost

Abbildung des XBOOM mit eingeschalteter Karaoke-Funktion

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Beleuchtung, um in Stimmung zu kommen

Abbildung des XBOOM und zwei mit dem Lautsprecher verbundenen Smartphones

Mit dem Smartphone synchronisierbar

Der Lichteffekt für ein unvergessliches Konzert-Feeling

LG XBOOM Go

Abbildung des DXG7Q mit Beleuchtung

LG XBOOM GO DXG7Q

Play, Light and Boost.

Musik, stimmungsvolle Beleuchtung und starker Sound: LG XBOOM Go.

Play, Light and Boost.
Abbildung des XBOOM zur Demonstration des Stimmungslichts

Bühne frei für: Dich!

Stage Light mit mehrfarbiger Beleuchtung

Abbildung: XBOOM mit mehrfarbiger Beleuchtung

Hier steht die Stimmung im Vordergrund

Für jede Stimmung der richtige Lichteffekt

Abbildung des XBOOM zur Demonstration der Staub- und Wasserdichtigkeit nach Schutzart IP67

Perfekt für Outdoor-Abenteuer

Staub- und wasserbeständig (IP67)

​Audio

Hier findest du eine große Auswahl an Audiogeräten für jeden individuellen Anspruch. Ganz gleich ob du nach einer TV-Soundanlage für dein Heimkino, praktischen Bluetooth-Kopfhörern für den Sport unterwegs oder Bluetooth-Lautsprechern für die nächste Party suchst – wir haben den passenden Audioartikel für dich auf Lager. Mit unserem vielseitigen Produktsortiment kannst du nach Features filtern und einzelne Sound-Artikel vergleichen.

Entdecke alle Lautsprecher- & Soundsysteme