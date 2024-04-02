Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T

XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T

Vorderansicht mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem Pixel Art Display-Panel wird der Sound-EQ angezeigt.

Der LG XBOOM XL9T hat vorzüglichen Bass und viele weitere tolle Eigenschaften. Alles, was du tun musst: die Lautstärke voll aufdrehen!

Sounds bold
Play out loud

Der LG XBOOM XL9T hat vorzüglichen Bass und viele weitere tolle Eigenschaften. Alles, was du tun musst: die Lautstärke voll aufdrehen!

LG XBOOM XL9T ist im unendlichen Raum zu sehen. An der Wand sind quadratische Klanggrafiken abgebildet. In der Mitte des Lautsprechers ist ein 8-Zoll-Subwoofer angebracht, um den gewaltigen Klang von 1000 W zu unterstreichen. Klangwellen kommen aus dem Subwoofer heraus.

Riesige Subwoofer

Das Dream Team für starke Bässe

Der XBOOM XL9T verfügt über zwei riesige 8-Zoll-Subwoofer, die für besonders kraftvollen Bass sorgen.

Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Spürbarer Bass auch bei geringer Lautstärke

Wummernder, sauberer Bass – jederzeit. Dank Dynamic Bass Optimizer genießt du stets ausgewogenen Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

*Der Klang kann je nach Klangquelle variieren.

3-Zoll-Hochtöner

Deutlicher und kristallklarer Klang

Höre sowohl drinnen als auch draußen hohe Frequenzen deutlich und unverzerrt. Der Speaker verfügt über zwei 3-Zoll-Hochtöner, die für klare hohe Töne sorgen.

 

 

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

Vorderansicht des Lautsprechers. Zu jedem Teil der Beleuchtung ist eine Zeile vorhanden. Oben befindet sich ein Pixel Art Display, das einen Kaktus zeigt. In der Mitte ist eine mehrfarbige Ringbeleuchtung mit rosa und türkisem Farbverlauf eingeschaltet. Und die X-Flash-Beleuchtungen sind über den ganzen Lautsprecher verteilt.

XBOOM-Partybeleuchtung

Für noch mehr Stimmung

LG XBOOM-Partybeleuchtung ist ein echtes Highlight: Die X-Flash-Beleuchtung breitet sich wie eine echte Lichtshow über den Speaker aus. Zusätzlich kannst du deine Gäste mit Texten oder Animationen unterhalten.

Nahaufnahme eines Pixel Art Displays. Es zeigt den Text Tanz. Unten ist die orangefarbene Ringbeleuchtung eingeschaltet. Hinter dem Lautsprecher tanzen Menschen am Strand.

Pixel Art Display

Begeisterung per Text teilen

Für noch mehr Emotionen: Der XBOOM XL9T verfügt über ein LED-Panel zur Anzeige von Text. Gib deine Message an alle einfach über die XBOOM App ein.

*IPX4 eingestuft. Die Schutzklappe muss vollständig geschlossen sein, um das Eindringen von Wasser zu verhindern.

Pixel Art Display

Noch mehr Spaß
mit Pixel Art

Die Pixel-Bleuchtung bietet auch Animationsvoreinstellungen. Lasse dir also bunte Muster, visuelle EQs oder Zeichen auf dem LED-Panel anzeigen.

Express yourself

Mehrfarbige Ringbeleuchtung

Licht & Rhythmus im Einklang

LG XBOOM XL9T bietet eine beat-gesteuerte Lichtshow. Das Licht tanzt im Takt der Musik und bringt noch mehr Dynamik auf den Floor.

Individuell anpassbare Partybeleuchtung

Verwende My Pick in der XBOOM-App, um deine ganz eigene Partybeleuchtung zu kreieren. Hier kannst du auch eine Animation auswählen oder Text eingeben.

 

Bildschirmaufnahme der XBOOM APP. Die Beleuchtung lässt sich über die App individuell anpassen.

Illustrierte Bilder von LG XBOOM XL9T. Von oben ist die Silhouette eines Menschen zu sehen. Mit dem Teleskopgriff und den Rädern kann die Frau die Box leicht tragen. Draufsicht auf den Lautsprecher und den Teleskopgriff. Menschen genießen eine Dachparty, zwei LG XBOOM XL9T mit Klanggrafiken sind dahinter platziert. Rückansicht des Lautsprechers und Menschen, die am Strand Spaß haben, Nahaufnahme des Rades.

*Alle gezeigten Bilder dienen nur der Illustration. Das tatsächliche Produkt kann aufgrund von Produktverbesserungen abweichen.

Eine Frau singt.

Es sind Leute zu sehen, die ein akustisches Konzert mit LG XBOOM XL9T genießen. Unter dem Bild werden die Symbole für Gitarre, Mikrofon und Bluetooth angezeigt.

Mikrofon- & Gitarrenanschluss

Privatkonzert gefällig?

Mit dem LG XBOOM XL9T kannst du jede Veranstaltung in eine Karaokebar verwandeln. Einfach Mikrofon anschließen und drauflos singen. Du kannst auch eine Gitarre anschließen und ein eigenes Akustikkonzert veranstalten.

Ein paar Leute genießen Karaoke im Wohnzimmer.

Karaoke Star

Kein Song ist mehr vor dir sicher

Stelle die Musik- und Mikrofonlautstärke separat ein, blende den Gesang mit dem Voice Canceller aus und stimme die Musik mit dem Key Changer auf deine Stimme ab. Erledigt? Dann kannst du nach Herzenslust drauflos singen.

*Mikrofon nicht inbegriffen. 

Eine Hand hält ein Smartphone und zeigt eine DJ-App.

DJ Sound

Erstelle deinen eigenen Mix

Bringe die Party zum Kochen: Wende zahlreiche Sound-Effekte direkt aus der XBOOM App auf Android oder iOS an, um die Stimmung ordentlich anzuheizen.

*App-Updates werden verfügbar sein.

Überall und jederzeit

Mit dem LG XBOOM XL9T kannst du deine Musik mit anderen teilen, wo immer du willst. Er übersteht auch längere Reisen und einige Outdoor-Bedingungen.

Macht Musik mobil

Dank Griff und Rädern ist der Transport des XBOOM XL9T extrem einfach. Außerdem lässt sich der Speaker nach hinten kippen, sodass er wie ein Rollkoffer gezogen werden kann.

*Der LG XL9T verfügt über keinen internen Akku und muss mit dem mitgelieferten Netzkabel an eine Steckdose angeschlossen werden.

IPX4-spritzwasserbeständig

Verträgt ein paar Wasserspritzer: Der XBOOM XL9T ist spritzwasserfest gemäß IPX4.

*IPX4 eingestuft. Die Schutzklappe muss vollständig geschlossen sein, um das Eindringen von Wasser zu verhindern.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(XL9T)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Vorderansicht mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Auf dem Pixel Art Display-Panel wird der Sound-EQ angezeigt.

XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T