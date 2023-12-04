About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LG

LG Christmas promotion

Christmas Deals warten auf dich!

Entdecke bis zum 17.12.2023 ausgewählte Modelle auf LG.com und sichere dir attraktive Rabatte zum Fest!

 

Christmas Deals warten auf dich! Mehr erfahren

24 Tage - 24 phantastische Gewinne

24 Tage - 24 phantastische Gewinne

Jetzt LG auf Instagram oder Facebook folgen, teilnehmen und mit etwas Glück gewinnen. Der LG Adventskalender.

24 Tage - 24 phantastische Gewinne Mehr erfahren

LG Instaview aus der TV-Werbung entdecken

LG InstaView®
Zweimal klopfen,
reinschauen.

Ein Kühlschrank, der zum Staunen einlädt.

LG InstaView®<br/>Zweimal klopfen,<br/>reinschauen. Jetzt kaufen

In the late afternoon, a friendly elderly person is riding down the street on a skateboard, wearing a bright smile.

Mehr erfahren

Life’s Good.
Werde ein LG Member!

Entdecke unglaubliche Rabatte bis hin zu exklusiven Eventzugängen – werde jetzt ein LG Member!

Life’s Good. <br>Werde ein LG Member! Mehr erfahren Life’s Good. <br>Werde ein LG Member! Jetzt registrieren

Sichere dir jetzt deinen LG 27&quot; UltraGear OLED Monitor 27GR95QL in der limitierten LoL Edition!

Sichere dir jetzt deinen LG 27” UltraGear OLED Monitor 27GR95QL in der limitierten LoL Edition!

Bestellungen ab sofort möglich!

Sichere dir jetzt deinen LG 27” UltraGear OLED Monitor 27GR95QL in der limitierten LoL Edition! Jetzt kaufen

Deine Benefits im Überblick

Willkommensrabatt

Willkommensrabatt

5% Mitgliederrabatt

Kostenlose Lieferung

Gratisversand

Für alle LG.com Bestellungen

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

LG Newsletter

Newsletter-Registrierung

Du möchtest kein LG Update mehr verpassen?
Dann werde jetzt ein LG Insider!

 

Erfahre mehr über Neuheiten in unserem LG Onlineshop und

erhalte als Erstes Infos zu kommenden Angeboten & Aktionen.

Exklusive Deals

Exklusive Deals

Jetzt anmelden und exklusive Deals für unsere LG-Produkte sichern.

Aktionen & Gewinnspiele

Aktionen & Gewinnspiele

Spannende Aktionen und Gewinnspiele erwarten dich.

Nichts mehr verpassen

Nichts mehr verpassen

Sichere dir jetzt deine Chance auf exklusive Angebote und Inhalte und registriere dich für den LG Newsletter!

Für dich ausgesucht

Highlight Stories

Entdecke unsere Produkthighlights für jeden Lebensbereich.

Das Bild zeigt den LG SIGNATURE Waschtrockner.

LG SIGNATURE

LIVE BEYOND

Erlebe ein Zuhause der nächsten Generation.

Mit zeitlosem Design, hochwertiger Handwerkskunst und wegweisenden Technologien.

*Der TwinWash-Unterbau ist aktuell nicht verfügbar

LIVE BEYOND Mehr erfahren
Das Bild zeigt den LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K Fernseher.

Produkte

Die Essenz von Innovation

LG SIGNATURE vereint Kunst und Innovation, um Momente jenseits von Erwartungen zu schaffen.

 

Mehr erfahren
Abbildung des veröffentlichten Monocle Brand Book.

Markenstory

Geschichten um Inspiration

Tauche ein in die Geschichte LG SIGNATUREs.

 

 

Mehr erfahren
Das Bild zeigt die Royal Philharmonic Orchestra auf der Bühne.

Partnerschaft

Geist der Kollaboration

LG SIGNATURE und die RPO haben eng zusammengearbeitet, um Technologie und Kunst zu verschmelzen.

Mehr erfahren

Ein Bild vom LG OLED evo G3 an der Wand eines modernen und hippen New York City Apartments mit einer romantischen Nachtszene, die auf dem Bildschirm läuft. 10 Jahre die Nummer 1 OLED TV Marke weltweit.

LG OLED evo G3

Ein Jahrzehnt Innovation

Ein Jahrzehnt Innovation Mehr erfahren
Ein Bild vom α9 AI Prozessor 4K Gen6 vor einer Leiterplatte mit blauem Licht, das vom Chip emittiert wird, um seine Leistungsfähigkeit darzustellen.

Brandneuer Prozessor

Intelligenz, die sich immer weiterentwickelt

Abbildung zeigt einen weißen Tiger vor einem dunklen Hintergrund, um Brightness Booster Max darzustellen.

Brightness Booster Max

Noch hellere OLED Bilder

Perspektivischer Blick auf den LG OLED G3 an der Wand eines Stadtapartments über einer Soundbar.

One Wall Design

Nahtlose Wandhalterung

Dieses Bild zeigt einen Instaview Kühlschrank.

Passend zu jeder Küche

Passend zu jeder Küche Mehr erfahren
Dieses Bild zeigt eine Frau, die an einen Instaview Kühlschrank klopft.

InstaView™

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dieses Bild zeigt die DoorCooling+™ Funktion.

DoorCooling+™

Kühlt schneller & gleichmäßiger

 

 

 

 

Dieses Bild zeigt die UVnano™ Funktion.

UVnano™

Eingebaues UV-LED-Licht für weniger Bakterien am Wasserspender

 

 

Gaming Monitore.

Gaming Monitore

Born to Game

Born to Game Mehr erfahren
gram SuperSlim.

10,9mm & 990g

Das dünnste gram aller Zeiten

Mehr erfahren
gram Style.

OLED Display & schlankes Design

Schönheit in Stärke

Mehr erfahren
gram +view.

Portabler externer Monitor

Erweitere deine Anzeige

Mehr erfahren