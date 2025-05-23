Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

will.i.am in weißem Outfit hält xboom Grab.

LG xboom im neuen Gewand, zusammen entwickelt mit will.i.am

Warum du unbedingt LG xboom kennenlernen solltest...

Unser Experience Architect für xboom

 

will.i.am, neunfacher Grammy-Gewinner und Tech-Unternehmer, hat die Entwicklung des neuen xboom aktiv vorangetrieben. xboom by will.i.am integriert fortschrittliche AI-Technologie und modernstes Produktdesign, um eine erstklassige Klangqualität zu bieten.

Signature Sound by will.i.am

 

Jeder Sound, der von xboom ausgeht, wurde mit der unvergleichlichen Kunstfertigkeit von will.i.am entwickelt. Sogar die Geräusche, die die Bedienung von xboom begleiten, wurden exklusiv vom Künstler entwickelt und liefern eine außergewöhnliche Klang-UI.

Fortschrittliches Design meets Popkultur

 

Entwickelt, um Grenzen zu überschreiten und deinen Komfort zu verbessern, während der Spaß bleibt. Dank der kompakten Größe und des praktischen Trageriemens lässt sich der Lautsprecher überallhin mitnehmen.

Ein mit LG AI verfeinertes Audioerlebnis

 

LG AI analysiert deine Inhalte und passt den Klang an das Genre und den Raum an. Verschönere deine Umgebung, indem du zudem die Beleuchtung mithilfe von AI auf deine Musik abstimmst.

Das ist das xboom by will.i.am Lineup

Grab your music on the go

 

Deine erste Wahl für Outdoor-Abenteuer. Dynamischer Sound mit Stil und praktischem Gurt. Dank seiner Widerstandsfähigkeit gemäß US-Militärstandards und der Schutzklasse IP67 ist der Speaker für den Einsatz in verschiedenen Outdoor-Umgebungen geeignet. Egal, ob du wanderst, joggst oder Rad fährst - dieser tragbare Lautsprecher sorgt dafür, dass deine Musik immer läuft, egal wohin du gehst. Also, schnapp dir deine Musik und mach dich auf den Weg. 

Mehr erfahren

 

*Hat 7 Tests nach US-Militärstandard (MIL-STD 810H) bestanden, die von einem unabhängigen Labor durchgeführt wurden. Das Bestehen dieser Tests bedeutet nicht, dass sie für militärische Zwecke geeignet sind.

Überall bühnenreif - für den mobilen Party Vibe

 

Du willst, dass deine Party unvergesslich wird? Spiele deine Partyhymnen und heize deinen Gästen mit 120 W kraftvollem Sound und dröhnenden Bässen ein. Dank des Wedge-Design verwandelst du jeden Raum in deine persönliche Bühne. Nutze zudem die AI-Beleuchtung, die sich mit der Musik synchronisiert, während Karaoke- und DJ-Mix-Sets die Stimmung zusätzlich anheizen.

Mehr erfahren

Hol dir den Bounce - überall

 

Für fesselnden Sound, wohin du auch gehst. Der xboom Bounce wurde für alle entwickelt, die das Leben in vollen Zügen genießen. Dieser Speaker ist dein persönliches Audiokraftwerk. Mit wummernden Bässen und kristallklaren Höhen sorgt er überall für die richtige Stimmung - egal, ob du in deinem Wohnzimmer tanzt, am Strand die Sonne genießt oder campen gehst.

Mehr erfahren

Buds on, vibe on

 

xboom Buds rein, dem Lärm entkommen und ganz in die eigene Musik eintauchen: Der satte, klare Klang des Graphen-Treibers kommt dank des mit hervorragendem ANC richtig gut zur Geltung. Die Ohrhaken sorgen für einen sicheren und bequemen Sitz deiner Buds. Genieße außerdem bis zu 30 Stunden Spielzeit!﻿

Mehr erfahren

*Bis zu 30 Stunden Spielzeit mit intermittierendem Aufladen in der Ladestation, bei ausgeschaltetem ANC.