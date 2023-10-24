About Cookies on This Site

Big Capacity Waschgeräte

Wetten, dass alles
rein passt?!

Egal ob Fußball, Tennis oder Spielplatz - in jeder Familie kommt schnell viel Wäsche zusammen. Gut, dass LG Waschmaschinen hat, die bis zu 17 Kg auf einmal waschen.

Sauber und vor allem schnell!

Wetten, dass alles <br> rein passt?! Jetzt kaufen

Deine Benefits im Überblick

2 Jahre Garantie

Gratisversand

Für alle LG.com Bestellungen

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tage

