Sichere dir jetzt deinen LG 27&quot; UltraGear OLED Monitor 27GR95QL in der limitierten LoL Edition!

Bestellungen ab sofort möglich!

Entdecke deinen idealen Monitor

Erweitere dein Spielerlebnis mit dem LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitor.

Über deine Unterhaltung hinaus

Gaming Monitore.

Born to Game

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

Jede Millisekunde zählt

Die weltweit ersten OLED-Gaming-Monitore mit 240 Hz bieten bessere und klarere Bilder mit 0,03 ms (GtG).

LG OLED Display.

Haucht deinen Games Leben ein

Dank des LG OLED Displays mit präzisen Farben genießen Gamer ein lebensechtes Gameplay.

Elegantes Gaming-Design

Für den ultimativen Spielspaß

Ein optimiertes Design für Gamer, damit sie das Gefühl haben, mitten im Spiel zu sein.

Steigere deine Produktivität

UltraWide Monitore.

Mehr sehen,
mehr erledigen

UHD 4K & 5K Monitore.

Präzisere, lebendigere und detailliertere Darstellung

Das perfekte Display für professionelle Anwendungen mit hoher Auflösung und herausragender Bildqualität.

FHD & QHD Monitore.

Den Grundlagen treu bleiben

LG FHD und QHD Monitore sind beliebte Basismonitore, die für fast alle Anwendungen geeignet sind.

Ergo Monitore.

Ein komfortabler und individueller Arbeitsplatz

Dieser Monitor bietet einen großen Bewegungsspielraum und Flexibilität, um die bequemste Position zu finden.

Experience

Unsere Tipps für das beste Produkterlebnis.

UltraGear™, der neue Standard für immersives Gaming.

Werde zum Helden mit LG UltraGear™

Dünner & Leichte, das neue LG gram.

"Dünner & Leichter Das neue LG gram"

Monitore

Hier findest du eine große Auswahl an Bildschirmen von LG mit verschiedensten Bildformaten und Besonderheiten. Die TFT-Bildschirme und IPS-Monitore von LG sind perfekt auf die Bedürfnisse von Büro-Anwendern, Gamern, Grafikern und Multimedia-Liebhabern zugeschnitten. Entdecke das schlanke und vielfältige Design, die erstaunlich lebendigen Farben und die verblüffend lebensechte Wiedergabe von Bewegungen auf einem Monitor von LG.

Entdecke das Angebot an Monitoren von LG