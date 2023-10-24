We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Impressum
Verantwortlich für den Inhalt von www.lg.com/de
LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5
65760 Eschborn
Deutschland
Geschäftsführer: Hyung Soo Kim
Hotline* 0800 45 444 45
* aus Deutschland kostenlos erreichbar.
Zentrale +49 (0) 6196.5821.100
E-Mail: info@lge.de
Verantwortlich für den redaktionellen Inhalt gem. § 55 Abs. 2 RStV
(Rundfunkstaatsvertrag):
Merlin Wulf
LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Handelsregister: Frankfurt am Main
Gerichtsstand: Frankfurt am Main
Registernummer: HRB-Nr. 107452
WEEE-Reg.-Nr. DE12997533
USt-IdNr. DE119106258
Kundenservice
