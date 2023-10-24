About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

This image is Membership Banner

LG Gutschein sichern:
5% Rabatt auf deine erste Bestellung

Anmelden, LG Gutscheincode sichern und beim ersten Einkauf 5% sparen - werde jetzt ein LG Member.

LG Gutschein sichern: <br>5% Rabatt auf deine erste Bestellung Jetzt registrieren

So erhältst du den 5% LG Gutscheincode als Neukunde

 

  • Anmelden und LG Member werden
    Erstelle dein eigenes LG Konto und sichere dir den exklusiven Neukundenrabatt.

  • LG Gutscheincode abrufen und kopieren
    Deinen 5% Gutscheincode findest du unter “Meine Gutscheine”. Er ist 3 Monate gültig und kann ganz einfach über den Button “Kopieren” in deine Zwischenablage kopiert werden.

  • Lieblingsartikel in den Warenkorb legen und LG Gutschein einlösen
    Stöbere durch das umfangreiche LG Sortiment und lege deine Lieblingsprodukte in den Warenkorb. Im Checkout kannst du den kopierten Code entweder über “Promo-Code eintragen” einlösen oder den 5% Willkommensrabatt direkt über “Gutschein auswählen” aktivieren.

  • Der Rabatt wird anschließend abgezogen.*

 

*Bitte beachte, dass der Gutschein nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen kombinierbar ist.

 

Deine Vorteile als LG Mitglied

 

LG steht für Qualität, Innovation und modernste Technik. Als LG Member profitierst du von exklusiven Rabatten wie dem 5% Gutschein auf deine erste Bestellung, kostenlosen Lieferungen innerhalb Deutschlands und vielen weiteren Vorteilen. Ob leistungsstarke Monitore, beeindruckende Fernseher oder andere Elektronikartikel - LG bietet seinen Membern hervorragende Produkte und einen umfassenden Service.

 

 

Anmelden Mitglied werden

Willkommensrabatt

Sichere dir auf deine erste Bestellung bei LG.com 5% Willkommensrabatt

Kostenlose Lieferung

Profitiere von unserer kostenlosen Lieferung und vielen weiteren Services, wie Installation und Altegerät- & Verpackungsmitnahme.

Kundenkonto

Mit deinem persönlichen LG Account kannst du deine Daten verwalten und verlierst nie die Übersicht & Kontrolle über deine Bestellungen.

Newsletter-Bonus: Sonderangebote und Gutscheincodes für LG Bestandskunden

 

Du bist bereits Mitglied und hast den LG Gutschein schon in Anspruch genommen? Dann gilt der 5% Rabatt nicht mehr - aber wir haben eine besondere Lösung für dich. Melde dich für unseren Newsletter an und erhalte regelmäßig exklusive Angebote und Gutscheincodes direkt in dein Postfach. So verpasst du keine attraktiven Aktionen und Gutscheine mehr.

 

Mehr erfahren

Weitere LG Aktionen

 

Neben dem Newsletter hast du auf der LG Angebotsseite die Möglichkeit, viele weitere Aktionen oder Sonderangebote aus dem LG Sortiment zu finden. Ob Bundle Deals oder Seasonal Specials, vorbeischauen lohnt sich!

Mehr erfahren

 

 

 

 