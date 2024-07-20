Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT'S TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN AKTIONSPRODUKTE

Cross BU Summerdeals

Jetzt Sommerdeals auf LG.com entdecken!

Sichere dir mit einem Gutscheincode bis zu 350 € Rabatt und spare bei vielen ausgewählten Modellen exklusiv auf LG.com.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Jetzt Code einlösen und bis zu 350 € Rabatt im Warenkorb sichern!

 

Entdecke unsere ausgewählten Aktionsgeräte auf LG.com

 

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Aktionsmodell kaufen

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 23.07.2024 - 18.08.2024.

Teilnahmebedingungen

Rabatt

Code einlösen & Rabatt sichern

Nutze den Code in den Teilnahmebedingungen und sichere dir bis zu 350€ Rabatt auf ausgewählte Aktionsgeräte auf LG.com!

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrieren Newsletter abonnieren

*Wichtige Hinweise: Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen der LG Summerdeals, ansonsten die gesetzlichen Teilnahmebedingungen. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind nur Aktionsmodelle, die im Aktionszeitraum vom 23.07.2024 bis 18.08.2024 auf LG.com erworben wurden. Teilnahmebedingungen, Aktionsmodelle, Gutscheincodes und weitere Infos erhältlich auf LG.com.