Lifestyle Monitor Swing

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UltraGear Gaming OLED
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Entdecke den LG Smart Monitor Swing, der Flexibilität und Mobilität mit einem 4K-Touchscreen-Display mit integriertem webOS vereint. Erlebe makellose Vielseitigkeit beim Arbeiten und beim Spielen auf einem lebendigen 4K IPS Touchscreen, perfekt zugeschnitten auf deinen Lebensstil.

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Experience

Unsere Tipps machen das Leben besser.

UltraGear™, tiefer als je zuvor ins Spiel eintauchen.

Dünner & Leichter,
Was ist das neue LG gram?

Dünner & Leichter, Was ist das neue LG gram?

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LG UltraWide™ Monitor

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Q.

Wie wählt man einen Gaming-Monitor?

A.

Berücksichtige deine Prioritäten. Möchtest du gestochen scharfe Bilder? Wähle die 4K-Auflösung. Benötigst du äußerst flüssige Bewegungen? Priorisiere eine hohe Bildwiederholrate (144Hz oder mehr) und geringe Reaktionszeiten. Wenn du tiefen Kontrast und Farbgenauigkeit suchst, solltest du OLED- oder Nano-IPS-, Nano-IPS-Black-Panels in Betracht ziehen. Vergiss nicht die adaptive Synchronisationstechnologie wie NVIDIA G-SYNC oder AMD FreeSync™ Premium, um Bildschirm-Tearing zu vermeiden. 

Die UltraGear™-Serie von LG bietet eine Reihe von Gaming-Monitoren, die auf deinen Gaming-Stil zugeschnitten sind – von legeren Konsolenspielen bis hin zu hochintensiven PC-Wettbewerben.

Q.

Wie hoch ist die Aktualisierungsrate eines Gaming-Monitors?

A.

Die Aktualisierungsrate, berechnet in Hertz (Hz), bezieht sich darauf, wie viele Bilder in einer Anzeige innerhalb einer Sekunde aktualisiert werden. Beispielsweise wird bei 120Hz die Anzeige 120 Mal pro Sekunde aktualisiert. Gaming-Monitore mit hohen Bildwiederholraten sorgen für flüssigere Bilder mit weniger Bildschirm-Tearing. 

Q.

Wie viele Hertz eignen sich gut fürs Gaming?

A.

Für die meisten Gamer liefern 144Hz genau die richtige Bildwiederholrate für ein flüssiges, reaktionsschnelles Gameplay. Profi-Gamer wünschen sich sogar noch schnellere Bildwiederholraten wie 240Hz, um in rasanten Shootern oder E-Sports-Spielen den entscheidenden Vorteil zu haben. Die LG-Reihe der UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitore umfasst Modelle, die von 144Hz bis 480Hz reichen (wenn sie im Dual-Modus verwendet werden, unterstützen die LG-Modelle 165Hz und 330Hz ODER 240Hz und 480Hz)*, um mit der Aktion auf dem Bildschirm Schritt zu halten und gleichzeitig Verzögerungen und Tearing zu minimieren. 

 

Es hängt davon ab, was – und wie – man spielt. Viele Gamer entscheiden sich für ein flüssiges, reaktionsschnelles Gameplay für 144Hz. Profi-Gamer wünschen sich sogar schnellere Bildwiederholraten wie 240Hz, um in rasanten Shootern oder E-Sports-Spielen den entscheidenden Vorteil zu haben. Die LG-Reihe der UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitore umfasst Modelle, die von 144Hz bis 240Hz und 480Hz reichen, um mit der Aktion auf dem Bildschirm Schritt zu halten und gleichzeitig Verzögerungen und Tearing zu minimieren.

 

*Die tatsächliche Bildwiederholrate hängt von den Spezifikationen und Konfigurationen der Computergrafik ab.

Q.

Worin besteht der Unterschied zwischen IPS- und VA-Panels?

A.

IPS-Panels bieten eine beeindruckende Farbleistung. Sie sind am besten für Gamer geeignet, die die von den Künstlern beabsichtigte Grafik des Spiels erleben wollen. Sie eignen sich ideal für RPG- und Open-World-Spiele.

VA-Panels verfügen über den größten Kontrast zwischen den LCD-Sorten. Obwohl sie nicht die Reaktionszeit von TN-Panels haben, erbringen aber eine fast ebenso gute Leistung. 

Q.

Sollte ich einen gebogenen Monitor kaufen?

A.

Wenn du ein immersives Gaming-Erlebnis wünscht, sind gebogene Gaming-Monitore eine gute Wahl.

Die Rundung hilft dabei, die Augen auf natürliche Weise auf die Mitte des Bildschirms zu fokussieren, was ideal für lange Gaming-Sessions ist.

 

Der UltraGear GX9 von LG unterstützt eine 800R-Rundung und bietet mit 21:9 ein ultraweites Bildformat, beeindruckende Grafik und einen idealen Betrachtungsabstand. Bei einem Betrachtungsabstand von 800 mm erzeugt die 800R-Krümmung einen Betrachtungswinkel von 90 Grad sowohl über die Mitte als auch an den Rändern, wodurch du noch tiefer in das Spielgeschehen hineingezogen wirst. 

Q.

Ist 1440p oder 4K besser fürs Gaming?

A.

Beide haben ihre Vorteile. Für viele Gamer trifft 1440p (QHD) einen Sweet Spot zwischen Auflösung und Leistung, insbesondere für Profi-Gaming, bei dem die Bildrate am wichtigsten ist. Es ist einfacher, höhere FPS zu erreichen, ohne die GPU zu überlasten. Bei 4K dreht sich alles um Details und Immersion – perfekt für Einzelspieler-Abenteuer oder Next-Gen-Konsolenspiele. Die UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitore von LG bieten sowohl QHD- als auch 4K-Optionen. Unabhängig davon, ob du Geschwindigkeit oder atemberaubende Grafik priorisierst, wir haben die perfekte Lösung für dein Setup.

Q.

Kann ich meinen Monitor mit einem USB-C an meinen PC anschließen?

A.

Das Anschließen des Gaming-Monitors über USB-C* ist einfach – schließe einfach ein Ende des Kabels des Gaming-Monitors an den USB-C-Anschluss des Geräts an und schon geht's los. 

Der Laptop kann auch aufgeladen werden, wenn der PC über einen USB-C-Anschluss an den Monitor angeschlossen ist.

*Das unterstützte Modell kann variieren.

Q.

Was ist DisplayPort 2.1?

A.

DisplayPort 2.1*, die neueste Version des DisplayPort-Standards, bietet ultraschnelle Datengeschwindigkeiten für ein reibungsloses Gaming-Erlebnis mit hoher Bildwiederholrate. 

Er wurde von der VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) entwickelt, um Hochleistungs-Display-Konnektivität für Computer und Monitore zu bieten.

 

Viele der neuesten LG-Modelle unterstützen DisplayPort 2.1, was die Bandbreite von DP 1.4 verdoppelt. Das bedeutet eine höhere Auflösung, eine höhere Bildrate und eine geringere Latenz – perfekt für rasantes Gaming. 

 

*Wichtige Aktualisierung: NVIDIA hat den GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 576.26 (28. April 2025) zur Behebung von Bildschirmausfällen bei der Verbindung mit DisplayPort 2.1 auf GPUs der NVIDIA RTX 50-Serie veröffentlicht. NVIDIA-GPU-Benutzer sollten den neuesten Grafiktreiber herunterladen und installieren, bevor sie die DP2.1-fähigen Monitore anschließen.

Q.

Was ist HDMI 2.1?

A.

HDMI 2.1 unterstützt Funktionen wie variable Bildwiederholrate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) sowie Kompatibilität mit 4K bei bis zu 120Hz. Unabhängig davon, ob du auf einer Konsole oder einem PC spielst, diese Upgrades bieten dir die Flexibilität und Leistung, die zu jedem Setup passen.

Q.

Welche Unterschiede gibt es zwischen den 3 Modi der Funktion „OLED Screen Move“ bei UltraGear Gaming-Monitoren?

A.

Die verschiedenen Modi dienen dazu, das Einbrennen der Monitore durch kleine Anpassung des Bildschirms (mindestens 8 Pixel) zu verhindern und sind in 4 Modi unterteilt, je nach Richtung und Bewegungsumfang.

Er bewegt sich jede Minute um einen bestimmten Betrag und in eine bestimmte Richtung, außer für 2 Minuten beim ersten Start.

 

Modus 1 und Modus 3 bewegen sich in die horizontale und vertikale Richtung und zeichnen ein Rechteck.

Modus 1 bewegt sich länger als Modus 3.

Modus 2 und 4 bewegen sich zuerst einmal nach oben, dann diagonal und zeichnen einen Diamanten.

Modus 2 bewegt sich länger als Modus 4.

Modus 2 weist die größte Bewegung auf.

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