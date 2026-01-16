About Cookies on This Site

Installationsanleitung für Kühl-/Gefrierschränke

Wichtige Checks vor der Installation

Platz und Zugangswege prüfenFestwasseranschluss vorbereitenMaximale Ausstattung
Platz und Zugangswege prüfen
Kaufberater

Wo kann ich einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank installieren?

LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank in moderner Küche mit Anzeige des Installationsabstands und Prüfung des Transportwegs.

Geeignete Räume, flexible Platzierung

Freistehende Modelle lassen sich problemlos in verschiedene Wohnbereiche integrieren. Überprüfe die Maße des Geräts sowie die erforderlichen Abstände im Voraus, um sicherzustellen, dass es in deine Küche, den Essbereich oder die Hausbar passt und optimal funktioniert.

Platz-Check

Genügend Raum für die Installation sicherstellen

Lasse mindestens 5 cm Abstand zwischen der Rückseite des Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und der Wand, um eine optimale Belüftung zu gewährleisten.

Zugangswege prüfen

Freie Wege für die Installation sicherstellen

Bei großen Modellen unbedingt die Tiefe und Breite des Transportwegs kontrollieren, damit das Gerät problemlos durch Türen, Flure und Treppen passt.

Gerät ausrichten

Gerät gerade stellen und Türhöhe einstellen

Nutze die vorderen Stellfüße, um den Kühlschrank auszurichten, damit die Türen korrekt schließen. Bei ungleichmäßiger Höhe die Stellfüße mit einem Schraubenschlüssel anpassen.

Nahtlose Passform

Optimale Installation in engen Räumen

Dank Zero Clearance lassen sich Türen auch in kompakten Küchen oder nahe an Wänden problemlos öffnen – für einfachen Zugang ohne Einschränkungen.

*Eigenschaften und Installation können je nach Modell variieren. Bilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Detaillierte Anleitungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch oder auf der offiziellen Produktseite. 

Wie kann ich meinen Kühlschrank für Wasser und Eis anschließen?

Anschluss der Wasserversorgung am LG Kühl‑Gefrierschrank, mit Wasserhahn und Schlauch an der Rückseite.

Einfacher Anschluss

Überprüfe die Installationsmethode, um deinen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank problemlos anzuschließen. Nutze den integrierten Wasserspender und Eisbereiter für frisches Wasser und Eis.

Festwasseranschluss

Wasserschlauch installieren

enne den Kühl-/Gefrierschrank mit Eisspender vom Strom, bevor du die Wasserleitung anschließt. Verwende den passenden Anschluss für deinen Ventiltyp und prüfe anschließend auf Lecks sowie einen konstanten Wasserfluss.

Wassertank (Kein Festwasseranschluss erforderlich)

Wassertank füllen

Für Kühl-/Gefrierschrank-Modelle ohne Festwasseranschluss: Nimm den Wassertank heraus, fülle ihn mit sauberem Wasser und setze ihn wieder auf die richtige Position.

*Eigenschaften und Installation können je nach Modell variieren. Bilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Detaillierte Anleitungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch oder auf der offiziellen Produktseite. 

Nahaufnahme des Wasser- und Eisspenders des LG Kühl-/Gefrierschranks mit UVnano-Filtersystem.

Für Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit integriertem Wasserspender: Tausche den Filter alle sechs Monate oder sobald die Filteranzeige aufleuchtet. Entferne den alten Filter und setze einen neuen ein, um jederzeit frisches und sauberes Wasser zu genießen.

LG Kühlschrank-Banner über den Austausch des Wasserfilters für sauberes Wasser mit der Schaltfläche „Zubehör entdecken“.

Wechsle deinen Filter regelmäßig für frisches und sauberes Wasser - jederzeit.

Wechsle deinen Filter regelmäßig für frisches und sauberes Wasser - jederzeit.

*Eigenschaften und Installation können je nach Modell variieren. Bilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Detaillierte Anleitungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch oder auf der offiziellen Produktseite. 

Wie kann ich meinen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank komfortabler organisieren?

LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank mit geöffneten Türen, der flexible Fächer und Ablagen zeigt.

Flexibler Stauraum, einfacher Zugriff

Nutze verstellbare Ablagen und integrierte Fächer für eine flexible Organisation. So bleibt dein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank übersichtlich und alles ist leicht erreichbar.

Wein- und Flaschenregal

Wein/Flaschen lagern oder als Ablage nutzen

Das praktische Weinregal bietet Platz für Flaschen oder dient als Ablage.

My Box

Frische und Ordnung auf jeder Ebene

Die My Box mit integriertem Kohlefilter absorbiert Gerüche und hält deinen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank frisch. Sie lässt sich flexibel über oder unter den Kühlschubladen platzieren.

Einschiebbarer Boden

Mehr Platz für große Gegenstände

Mit dem einschiebbaren Boden kannst du ganz einfach zusätzlichen Raum für große Gegenstände schaffen.

Türkorb

Kleine Dinge clever verstauen

Platziere den Türkorb auf beliebigen Türablagen, um Saucen und kleine Zutaten ordentlich zu organisieren.

LG Kühlschrankbanner über Aufbewahrungsraum mit Zubehör, mit „Zubehör entdecken“-Schaltfläche.

Verwende LG-Zubehör, um deinen Kühlschrank zu organisieren

Verwende LG-Zubehör, um deinen Kühlschrank zu organisieren

- Eigenschaften und Installation können je nach Modell variieren. Bilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Detaillierte Anleitungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch oder auf der offiziellen Produktseite.

 

1) Nullabstand 

*Eine ordnungsgemäße Installation ist erforderlich, um einen optimalen Türbetrieb zu gewährleisten. Ausführliche Installationsanweisungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch.

 

2) My Box

*Basierend auf den internen LG-Testergebnissen in einer 50-l-Kammer mit 20 g Kimchi-Flüssigkeit (pH 4,44) zeigte My Box mit geruchsabsorbierendem Kohlefilter eine durchschnittliche TVOC-Reduktion von 93 % im Vergleich zu einer Box ohne Filter.  

*Die Ergebnisse können je nach Lebensmitteltyp, Lagermenge und tatsächlichen Nutzungsbedingungen variieren.

Mehr entdecken, richtig wählen

Drei LG Kühl-/Gefrierschränke bei Sonnenlicht. Der linke schmale Kühlschrank verfügt über eine transparente Tür mit grün beleuchteten Ablagen im Inneren. Daneben befinden sich Multi-Door- und American-Style-Modelle.

Welchen Typ suchst du?

Mehr erfahren
Hellbeigefarbenes Kücheninterieur mit einem silbernen LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank auf der linken Seite. Auf der rechten Seite rundet ein Esstisch mit Blumen die Szene ab.

Welche Größe ist ideal für dich?

Mehr erfahren
Nahaufnahme des schwarzen LG InstaView Kühl-/Gefrierschranks in matter Ausführung. Sonnenlicht aus einem Fenster oben hebt die Oberfläche hervor. Auf der linken Seite der Tür befindet sich ein integrierter Wasserdosierer.

Welche Eigenschaften benötigst du?

Mehr erfahren

Kühl-/Gefrierschrank  FAQ

Wo kann ich einen LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank installieren?

LG Kühl-/Gefrierschränke passen perfekt in verschiedene Räume, von integrierten bis hin zu freistehenden Layouts. Führe immer im Voraus eine Platzüberprüfung durch, um sicherzustellen, dass sie in eine kleine Küche, einen Essbereich oder eine Hausbar passen.

*Lade für detaillierte Informationen zum Installationsraum auf der LG-Website unter www.lg.com/{Country ISO} das Benutzerhandbuch herunter oder wende dich an den Kundendienst.

Wie kann ich meinen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für Wasser und Eis anschließen?

Ziehe bei Modellen mit Wasseranschluss den Netzstecker, bevor du die Wasserleitung anschließt, und verwende den richtigen Anschluss für deinen Ventiltyp. Dies ist dein Wasseranschluss-Typ. Fülle bei Modellen ohne Wasseranschluss den abnehmbaren Wassertank mit sauberem Wasser und stelle ihn wieder ins Regal. Dies ist der Wassertank-Typ.

*Ersatzwasserfilter und Kühlschrankzubehör sind erhältlich. Weitere Informationen findest du auf der LG-Website unter www.lg.com/{Country ISO}.

Mehr erfahren

Wie kann ich dafür sorgen, dass sich die Türen des Kühl-/Gefrierschranks in engen Räumen leicht öffnen lassen?

Die Zero Clearance*-Modelle sind so konzipiert, dass sich die Türen problemlos öffnen lassen, ohne an die Wand zu stoßen, selbst in kompakten Küchen oder in kleinen Räumen, in denen der Kühl-/Gefrierschrank in der Nähe der umliegenden Oberflächen installiert ist. Eine ordnungsgemäße Überprüfung des Transportwegs vor der Installation stellt sicher, dass das Gerät sicher in Position gebracht werden kann.

*Eine ordnungsgemäße Installation ist erforderlich, um einen optimale Funktion der Türen zu gewährleisten. Ausführliche Installationsanweisungen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch.

Warum ist die Nivellierung bei der Installation eines Kühl-Gefrierschranks wichtig?

Verwende die vorderen Standfüße, um die Nivellierung durchzuführen, damit die Türen korrekt ausgerichtet sind. Wenn die Höhe ungleichmäßig ist, schließen die Türen möglicherweise nicht richtig. Das Einstellen der Beine mit einem Schraubenschlüssel hilft, Vibrationen zu reduzieren und einen stabilen Betrieb zu gewährleisten.