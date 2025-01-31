Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Warmwasserwärmepumpe

Die LG Warmwasserwärmepumpe ist eine energieeffiziente Warmwasserlösung, welche die Wärmepumpentechnologie mit den intelligenten Steuerungsfunktionen von LG kombiniert. Sie ist ein idealer und umweltfreundlicher Ersatz für herkömmliche Gas-/Öl- oder Elektroboiler.

In einem Badezimmer installierter Warmwasserbereiter

Inverter-Wärmepumpen-Warmwasser-Bereiter von LG

Funktionen Kaufanfrage

Was ist ein Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiter?

Angesichts der zunehmenden Bedeutung umweltbewusster Energielösungen bezieht die Wärmepumpe von LG 75 % ihrer Energie aus der Außenluft.

Diese erneuerbare Energiequelle wandelt mithilfe von zwei Wärmetauschern, einem Kondensator und einem Verdampfer niedrige in hohe Temperaturen um.

"Elektro-/Gas-Warmwasserbereiter und Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiter Vergleichsbild"

Herausragende Effizienz

Der neue Inverter-Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiter von LG ermöglicht dank des hocheffizienten DUAL Inverter Compressor eine beeindruckende Energieeinsparung von über 70 % im Vergleich zu einem herkömmlichen elektrischen Warmwasserbereiter.

 

*Basierend auf LG-internen Simulationsdaten zum täglichen Stromverbrauch unter durchschnittlichen Klimabedingungen in der EU. Der jährliche Stromverbrauch ist bei Verwendung des Inverter-Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiters von LG mit 270 l Fassungsvermögen um 74 % niedriger als bei Verwendung eines herkömmlichen elektrischen Warmwasserbereiters. (C-Klasse).
*Die Leistungszahl (Coefficient of Performance/COP) des Modells mit 270 l Fassungsvermögen liegt bei 3,85 (Energieeffizienzklasse A++) und die Leistungszahl des Modells mit 200 l Fassungsvermögen liegt bei 3,60 (Energieeffizienzklasse A +).

Bild eines Wasserhahns, aus dem heißes Wasser strömt.

Starke Heizleistung

Der DUAL-Inverter-Kompressor maximiert die Leistung im Turbomodus für eine 30 % schnellere Aufheizzeit.

*Im Turbomodus kommt es zu einer um 30 % schnelleren Aufheizzeit für Erstgebrauchswasser als im Automatikbetrieb.
*Der Turbomodus basiert auf dem Dual-Inverter-Max-Hz-Betrieb mit Optimierung der Heizlogik. Der Test wurde intern auf Basis des US-FHR-Standardtests durchgeführt.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

Der DUAL Inverter Compressor™ von LG spart Energie durch einen großen stromsparenden Betriebsbereich.

Genießen Sie ein entspannendes Spa-Erlebnis dank des geräuscharmen Warmwasserbereiters

Geräuscharmer Betrieb

Durch den BLDC-Motor und den DUAL Inverter Compressor wird die Geräuschentwicklung auf 53 dBA (Schallleistung) reduziert.

Elegantes Design

Das exklusive quadratische Design von LG und die luxuriöse silberne Farbe sorgen für eine Aufwertung des Interieurs.

Elegantes Design – DESIGN AWARD 2020 – Reddot-Sieger 2020

Intelligente Steuerung

Mithilfe der Smartphone-App LG ThinQ können Nutzer die Wärmepumpe ganz einfach steuern und überwachen, die aktuelle Wassertemperatur abfragen, Betriebspläne einstellen und vieles mehr.

WLAN-Fernbedienung dank LG ThinQ™

Diverse Betriebsmodi

Der Inverter-Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiter von LG kann in 4 verschiedenen Modi, angepasst an 4 unterschiedliche Bedingungen, betrieben werden.

 

Wärmepumpe

Erhitzen von Wasser mit der Wärmepumpenfunktion

Automatikfunktion

Automatische Steuerung der Wärmepumpen- und Heizfunktionen für optimale Leistung

Turbo

Schnellheizfunktion zum schnellen Aufheizen des Wassers

Urlaub

Minimierung des Energieverlustes bei nicht genutzter Heizfunktion

Verschiedene Installationsorte

Dank des hochwertigen und luxuriösen Designs eignet sich der neue Inverter-Wärmepumpen-Warmwasserbereiter von LG für die Installation in der Garage, Küche, Waschküche, im Badezimmer und in jedem anderen Raum Ihres Wohnbereichs.

Verschiedene Innengeräte zur Auswahl; wählen Sie einfach dasjenige, das am besten zu Ihnen passt

Lange Lebensdauer

10 Jahre Garantie 

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie auf die Kernteile des Geräts – den Wassertank und den Kompressor – können sich Nutzer ganz beruhigt zurücklehnen. Der TÜV Rheinland bestätigt die 10-jährige Haltbarkeit des DUAL Inverter Compressor, während die Keramikbeschichtung des Wassertanks 10 Jahre Korrosionsbeständigkeit gemäß der deutschen Keramiknorm DIN 4753 bietet.

Einfache Installation und Wartung

Die in einer Richtung verlaufenden Ein- und Auslassleitungen des Geräts und die einfach anzuschließenden Kabel in der Anschlussdose ermöglichen eine schnelle und einfache Installation. Darüber hinaus bietet die App LG ThinQ Wartungsalarm- und Selbstdiagnosefunktionen für eine einfache Wartung.

Warmwasserbereiter-Produktreihe

Bild der Warmwasserbereiter-Produktreihe

*Die Energieeffizienz wurde in einem unbeheizten Raum bei 15 °C gemäß EN16147 mit einem Lastprofil L getestet.

Bild eines Mannes, der ein Smartphone mit der LG-Website auf dem Display in der Hand hält.

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

