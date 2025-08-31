Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Entdecken Sie das LG TV-Produktangebot

Welcher TV passt am besten zu Ihren Bedürfnissen?

Vergleichen Sie und wählen Sie den perfekten Fernseher für Ihren Lebensstil.

Erkennen Sie ganz einfach die Stärken von OLED, QNED, NanoCell und UHD – und finden Sie den, der am besten zu Ihnen passt.

Alle TVsZusammenfassung

Transparenter LG Fernseher zeigt lebendige Feuerwerke in einem luxuriösen Wohnzimmer eines Hochhauses bei Nacht, mit Stadtpanorama im Hintergrund.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
LGs Flaggschiff-Marke mit herausragendem Design, fortschrittlicher Technologie und intuitiven Funktionen.
# Weltweit erster transparenter OLED TV # True Wireless Technologie
Wandmontierter OLED evo TV mit lebhaftem Sonnenuntergang durch den roten Felsbogen im modernen Wohnzimmer.
LG OLED evo AI
LGs High-Premium-OLED-TV-Marke mit perfekter Bildqualität dank der hellsten und modernsten LG OLED-Technologie.
# LGs Hellstes OLED # Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farben
Gesamtansicht eines hochwertigen Wohnzimmers in gedeckten Erdtönen. An der Wand hängt ein LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV mit einem Kunstwerk auf dem Bildschirm. Darunter ist eine LG Soundbar montiert.
LG OLED AI
LGs Premium-OLED-TV-Marke mit perfektem Schwarz und perfekter Farbe bei jedem Licht - durch selbstleuchtende Pixel mit individueller Steuerung.
# Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farben
Großer QNED-Fernseher im gemütlichen Wohnzimmer mit lebhaftem Sonnenuntergang über einem Leuchtturm an einer Küste.
LG QNED evo AI
LGs High-Premium-MiniLED-TV-Marke mit großem Farbraum, die lebensechte Farben und verbesserten Kontrast liefert.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Wandmontierter LG Fernseher mit farbenfroher abstrakter Darstellung, kombiniert mit Soundbar und Subwoofer in einem modernen Wohnzimmer.
LG QNED AI
LGs Premium-LCD-TV-Marke mit großem Farbraum und lebendigen Farben dank Dynamic QNED Color-Technologie.
# Dynamic QNED Color
NanoCell TV an der Wand mit hellem landschaftlichem Blick auf einen See mit Bergen und rotem Boot.
LG NanoCell AI
LGs LCD-TV-Marke mit fortschrittlicher Farbverfeinerungstechnologie, die sattere Farben liefert als herkömmliche LCD-TVs.
#Reine Farben
LG TV mit beeindruckend großem Bildschirm, an der Wand montiert über einer LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnzimmer.
LG UHD AI
LGs 4K-LCD-TV-Marke mit ultrahoher Auflösung für klarere und detailreichere Bilder.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, ein vertikales intelligentes Display, steht neben einem Ledersofa in einem modernen Wohnzimmer und zeigt App-Symbole und Widgets auf dem Bildschirm.
Lifestyle Screens
Verstärke deine Heimunterhaltung mit Lifestyle-Produkten, die mit dem Stil und der Energie deines Raumes harmonieren.
# Beweglicher Screen
Vorherige Folie
Nächste Folie

Diese Reihe dient als Referenz für die wichtigsten Merkmale der Serien. Die tatsächlichen Spezifikationen und Optionen können je nach Modell variieren.

Alle TVs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Kabellose Technologie mit 4K 144Hz Video- und Audioübertragung in nahezu verlustfreier 4K-Qualität zwischen TV-Bildschirm und Zero Connect Box. Für jeden Bildschirm und die Zero Connect Box wird ein Netzkabel benötigt.

Mehr erfahren
True Wireless

*Angewendet: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Angewendet: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 Zoll Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AI-Prozessor

Das „Gehirn“ des Fernsehers, das die Datenverarbeitung übernimmt - einschließlich Bildverbesserung, Smart-TV-Funktionen, App-Leistung und Reaktion auf Benutzereingaben. Ein leistungsstarker Prozessor ermöglicht flüssigere Leistung, schnelleres App-Loading, verbesserte Bildqualität mit mehr Details und ein reaktionsschnelleres Nutzererlebnis.

α11 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2

α11 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α8 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2

α8 4K AI-Prozessor Gen2*QNED9M : α9 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen8

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen4

α7 4K AI-Prozessor Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision ist eine Bildtechnologie, die das Seherlebnis intensiviert und es Kreativen ermöglicht, ihre Inhalte mit mehr Tiefe und Lebendigkeit zu gestalten.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Spezifikationen variieren je nach Modell.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle) / Leistung
4.2 / 60W

4.2 / 60W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 20W

2.0 / 10W

2.0 / 10W

Fernfeld-Spracherkennung

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren.
Die KI deines Fernsehers ist immer bereit für deine Anfragen. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die KI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

Fernfeld-Spracherkennung
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync sorgt für ein reibungsloseres Gameplay, indem es die Bildwiederholrate deines Fernsehers mit deiner GPU synchronisiert, um Bildschirmrisse und Stottern zu verhindern.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium bietet störungsfreie Bilder und geringe Latenz, indem die Bildwiederholrate deines Fernsehers dynamisch an die Bildrate deines Games angepasst wird.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Schließen Sie externe Geräte wie Spielkonsolen, Soundbars oder Blu-ray-Player über HDMI-Anschlüsse an - für hochwertige Bild- und Tonübertragung mit nur einem Kabel.

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.1 (4 Eingänge)*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI 2.0 (3 Eingänge)

HDMI (1 Eingang)

HDMI (1 Eingang)

Wi-Fi

Genießen Sie reibungsloses Streaming und smarte Funktionen mit integriertem Wi-Fi. Verbinden Sie Ihren Fernseher kabellos mit Ihrem Heimnetzwerk - einfach und schnell.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Display-Typ

OLED - OLED-TVs verfügen über selbstleuchtende Pixel, die sich einzeln ein- und ausschalten. Sie liefern perfektes Schwarz, „unendlichen Kontrast“, lebendige Farben und einen weiten Betrachtungswinkel - besonders in dunklen Szenen.
LCD - LCD-TVs nutzen eine Hintergrundbeleuchtung, die durch Flüssigkristalle scheint, und bieten dank LEDs verschiedener Größen und Dimming-Technologien Verbesserungen bei Kontrast und Energieeffizienz.

Mehr erfahren
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Größe (Zoll)

Die TV-Größe wird diagonal von oben links zur unteren rechten Ecke des Bildschirms gemessen, ausgedrückt in Zoll. Ein Zoll entspricht 2,54 cm. Während die Größe die Diagonale widerspiegelt, beeinflusst sie den Bildschirmbereich, den Preis und den optimalen Betrachtungsabstand.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Auflösung

Die Gesamtzahl der Pixel, die ein Bild auf dem Bildschirm erzeugen. Eine höhere Auflösung bedeutet mehr Pixel im Display, was zu einem schärferen, detailreicheren und klareren Bild führt.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Bildwiederholfrequenz

Die Frequenz, gemessen in Hertz (Hz), mit der ein Display sein Bild aktualisiert, um pro Sekunde ein neues Bild anzuzeigen. Eine höhere Bildwiederholfrequenz (z. B. 144 Hz) sorgt für flüssigere Bewegungen und weniger Unschärfen.

120Hz nativ

120Hz nativ

120Hz nativ

120Hz nativ

120Hz nativ

120Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

60Hz nativ

BILDQUALITÄT

Farben

Die Farbwiedergabe ist der Prozess, die Farben eines Originalbildes nachzubilden. Die beste Farbe ist die perfekte Farbe, die einen weiten Farbraum mit höchster Präzision darstellt. Wide Color Gamut ermöglicht eine erweiterte Farbwiedergabe mit mehr Farben als herkömmliche Displays.

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farben

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte FarbenUnsere beste Bildqualität

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farben

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte FarbenUnsere beste Bildqualität

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Color Technologie

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

Der leistungsstarke LG-Prozessor verbessert die Auflösung auf die Originalqualität. Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit mit 4K Super Upscaling.

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping ist ein Echtzeit-Prozess, der Szene für Szene die Helligkeit und den Kontrast von HDR-Inhalten anpasst, um sie für das jeweilige Display zu optimieren.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping ist die höchste Stufe von LGs Tonemapping-Technologie. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ist die erweiterte Version.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) ist eine Technologie und ein Signalstandard, der den Helligkeits-, Kontrast- und Farbbereich von Bildern, Videos oder Audio über den Standard-Dynamikbereich (SDR) hinaus erweitert.

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Soundqualität

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 11.1.2-Kanälen

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Promit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos ist eine immersive, objektbasierte Surround-Sound-Technologie, die das Klangerlebnis durch zusätzliche Höhenkanäle über den traditionellen Surround-Sound hinaus erweitert und eine dreidimensionale Klangwelt schafft.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

5 Jahre OS Upgrades

*Updates und der Zeitplan einiger Funktionen, Anwendungen und Dienste können je nach Modell und Region variieren.
Smart AI

AI passt Ihr TV-Erlebnis nahtlos an. Es erkennt Ihre Stimme (AI Voice ID), sucht auf Sprachbefehl (AI Search), empfiehlt passende Inhalte (AI Concierge), optimiert das Bild (AI Picture Wizard) und passt den Ton an (AI Sound Wizard) - alles in Echtzeit.

Mehr erfahren
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR synchronisiert die Bildrate deines Spiels mit der Bildwiederholrate des Fernsehers, um Bildrisse oder Stockungen zu vermeiden. G-Sync und FreeSync sind gängige VRR-Formate für reibungsloses Gameplay.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Spezifikationen basieren auf dem repräsentativen Modell jeder Serie.
  • *Alle in der Serienvergleichstabelle aufgeführten Spezifikationen, mit Ausnahme der Größe, basieren auf dem 65-Zoll-Modell. (NanoCell 55 Zoll)
  • *Eigenschaften sind modellabhängig. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.
  • *Die technischen Daten können je nach Modell oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.
  • *Die Unterstützung für einige Eigenschaften kann je nach Region und Land variieren.
  • *Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.
