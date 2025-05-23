Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Gebirgskette im Rahmen eines Fernsehers als kreative Möglichkeit zur Hervorhebung von Fernsehern mit einer großen Bildschirmgröße. Mit dem Hinweis „100 Zoll“.

Welcher TV und welche Größe passt zu deinem Raum?

Hol dir mit einem ultragroßen LG TV ein noch eindrucksvolleres Seherlebnis nach Hause. Auf einem großen Bildschirm kannst du Filme, Sport und Games in einer noch lebendigeren Bildqualität genießen.¹

Größere Bildschirme bieten ein eindrucksvolleres Seherlebnis

Dank der Weiterentwicklung unserer Fernsehtechnologien kannst du bei den hochauflösenden Bildschirmen auch bei kürzeren Abständen eindrucksvolle Bilder genießen, ganz ohne Kompromisse bei der Bildqualität.¹

Verschiedene Wohnzimmer mit Menschen, die auf unterschiedliche Weise ihre ultragroßen TVs genießen. In einem Zimmer schauen die Leute Sport. In einem weiteren Zimmer schauen sich Leute einen Film an. Im letzten Zimmer ist ein Video-Game auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.

Wie findest du den Fernseher in der passenden Größe?

Entscheide dich für einen ultragroßen LG TV in deiner passenden Größe.² ³ ⁴

Eine Reihe von Anleitungen zeigen, wie sich die ideale TV-Größe in Abhängigkeit vom Betrachtungsabstand zum Fernseher ändert. Es werden Änderungen von 2,3 m auf 3 m dargestellt.

Bei einem Betrachtungsabstand von nur 3 m würde sich ein 100 Zoll-Fernseher eignen.

Finde den Fernseher in deiner passenden Größe. Ermittele den Betrachtungsabstand, indem du die Größe des Fernsehers in Zentimeter mit der Zahl 1,2 multiplizierst. Dank der Weiterentwicklung unserer Bildtechnologien können jetzt auch in kleineren Räumen größere Bildschirme

genutzt werden.

Die "Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers": Empfohlener Abstand (40°)

 
ZollbereichEmpfohlener Abstand (40°)
70 ~ 75 Zoll2.1 m ~ 2.3 m
76 ~ 85 Zoll2.3 m ~ 2.6 m
86 ~ 100 Zoll2.6 m ~ 3.0 m

Wie ermittele ich den Betrachtungsabstand?

• Ermittele die Größe deines Fernsehers, indem du die Länge der Diagonale des Bildschirms in Zentimetern misst.

• Einen Betrachtungswinkel von 40 Grad vorausgesetzt, multiplizierst du diese Größe des Fernsehers mit der Zahl 1,2. Das Ergebnis ist der am besten geeignete Betrachtungsabstand zu deinem Fernseher. 

Gute Gründe für einen ultragroßen LG TV

Genieße eindrucksvollere Bilder bei höherer Bildqualität

Die mit den Alpha AI-Prozessoren ausgestatteten LG TVs können Bilder mit niedriger Auflösung und auch den Klang verbessern und so auf einem ultragroßen Bildschirm Bild und Sound in höherer Qualität wiedergeben.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Langweilige Stadtansicht in niedriger Auflösung. Der alpha 11 AI-Prozessor erscheint. Verschiedene Kreissymbole bewegen sich über das Stadtbild und zeigen an, wie der Prozessor jedes Element im Bild analysiert. Der Prozessor pulsiert mit Energie und das Stadtbild ist plötzlich heller, detaillierter und dank AI Super Upscaling in 4K-Auflösung zu sehen.

Wähle aus einem breiten Angebot an ultragroßen TVs

Bei uns findest du eine breites Sortiment an LG TVs. Alle ultragroßen TVs zeichnen sich durch ein schlankes Design aus. Damit ist sichergestellt, dass der Fernseher trotz seiner großen Bildschirmgröße harmonisch in deinen Raum passt.¹ ³ ⁵

Verschiedene Wohnzimmer mit unterschiedlichen, ultragroßen Fernsehern an der Wand. In jedem dieser Räume ist der ultragroße TV mit einer LG Soundbar dargestellt.

Entdecke den für dich passenden Großbildfernseher

Vergleiche ganz einfach die einzelnen Eigenschaften miteinander, damit du dich für den zu dir am besten passenden Fernseher entscheiden kannst.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED evo M5 OLED evo G5 QNED86 QNED93
LG OLED evo M5 Produktbild
OLED evo M5
LG OLED evo G5 Produktbild
OLED evo G5
LG QNED86 Produktbild
QNED86
LG QNED93 Produktbild
QNED93
Größe Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 Zoll) Bis zu 100 Zoll (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50, 43 Zoll) Bis zu 86 Zoll (86, 75, 65, 55 Zoll)
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Zoll) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 Zoll) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Prozessor Alpha 11 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor Alpha 11 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor Alpha 8 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor Alpha 8 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
Mehr erfahren Mehr erfahren Mehr erfahren

Tipps zur cleveren Auswahl deines Fernsehers

¹Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

 

²Das Verhältnis zwischen der Größe des Fernsehers und den Abständen/Winkeln basiert auf dem menschlichen Gesichtsfeld.

 

³Eigenschaften können von Modell und Bildschirmgröße abhängig sein. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

 

⁴Vom "Electronics Review Magazine" in Nordamerika (RTings.com) und von der "Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers" empfohlener Abstand.

 

⁵Die Unterstützung dieser Eigenschaften kann von Region und Land abhängig sein.