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Bundle Highlights von LG

Bundle Highlights von LG

Next Level Gaming:
Mehr Leistung,
mehr Spielspaß!

Sichere dir jetzt dein Upgrade für dein neues Monitor Setup inklusive einem

100€ Steam Gutschein als Geschenk.  

Free Delivery

Kostenlose Paketlieferung

Für alle Paketlieferungen innerhalb von Deutschland. 

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So einfach geht´s:

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Monitor kaufen

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten Gaming Monitor bis zum 21.06.2026 auf LG.com und du bist automatisch für den 100€ Steam Gutschein berechtigt. 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

100€ Steam Gutschein sichern

 

Wir senden dir nach Ablauf der Retourenfrist und spätestens bis zum 06.07.2026 den 100€ Steam Gutschein per Email zu. Wir verwenden die Email Adresse aus der LG Bestellung. 

 

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Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 21.06.2026 und nur solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • Exklusiv gültig nur auf LG.com.
  • Bitte unbedingt den Email Spam Ordner prüfen.
  • Steam Gutschein wird von Prizeshark zur Verfügung gestellt.
  • Keine einmalig generierten Emailadressen verwenden.
  • Im Falle einer Retoure wird der Gutschein nicht versendet.