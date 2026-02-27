About Cookies on This Site

LG Fit&Max Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen

Die LG Fit&Max Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen vereinen elegantes Design mit cleverer Funktionalität

Die LG Fit&Max Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen vereinen elegantes Design mit cleverer Funktionalität

Vollintegriert oder freistehend

LG Fit&Max Kühl-/Gefrierkombination:

Integriertes Fit Design trifft maximale Kapazität

 

  • Fit Design

    Vollintegrierbar oder freistehend nutzbar – erhältlich in 2 verschiedenen Breiten (597 mm und 697 mm)

     

     

  • Maximale Kapazität

    Bis zu 466 Liter Stauraum (je nach Serie) – mit praktischen Organisations‑Features.

     

     

  • Maximale Frische

    FRESHConverter+®: Echte 0° Zone mit digitalem Display: Temperatur für Fleisch, Fisch oder Käse flexibel über das Display einstellen.

  • Maximale Energieeffizienz

    Unsere Spitzenmodelle erreichen die Energieeffizienzklasse A*. Alle Modelle profitieren vom Smart Inverter Compressor® – effizient, leise und zuverlässig.

     

    *Energieeffizienzklasse variiert je nach Serie und Modell.

     

