SO FUNKTIONIERT ES TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN AKTIONSPRODUKTE PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES

Gemeinsam jubeln, gemeinsam siegen - Erlebe jedes Tor auf deinem LG TV

Die EM live erleben!

Jetzt bis zu 5.200 € Cashback auf ausgewählte

LG TVs und Soundbars sichern.*

Die EM live erleben! Beim Kauf eines LG Aktions-TVs und/oder einer Soundbar zwischen dem 06.05. und 14.07.2024 gibt es bis zu 5.200 Euro Cashback.

 

Die genaue Übersicht, für welches TV-Modell und welche Soundbar oder Bundle-Kauf du welchen Cashback-Betrag erhältst, erfährst du in der unten stehenden Übersicht.

 

Und solltest du dich für einen Aktions-TV UND eine Aktions-Soundbar entscheiden und während des Aktionszeitraumes kaufen, dann erhältst du sogar den doopelten Soundbar Cahback zurück.

So funktioniert es

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 06.05. – 14.07.2024.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 28.07.2024.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

A B C D E F
Produkt Kategorie A Model Model Code EAN Energiewert
SDR / HDR 		Erstattungswert
OLED evo OLED97M39LA OLED97M39LA.AEU 8806084497888 G / G 5.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED83M39LA OLED83M39LA.AEU 8806084511584 G / G 1.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED77M39LA OLED77M39LA.AEU 8806084511867 G / G 500,00 €
OLED evo OLED83M39LA OLED83M39LA.AEUM 8806084862440 G / G 1.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED77M39LA OLED77M39LA.AEUM 8806084862341 G / G 500,00 €
OLED evo OLED97G29LA OLED97G29LA.AEU 8806091651013 F / G 5.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED97G48LW OLED97G48LW.AEU 8806096020890 F / G 5.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED83G48LW OLED83G48LW.AEU 8806096014493 F / G 500,00 €
OLED evo OLED77G48LW OLED77G48LW.AEU 8806096014523 F / G 400,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G48LW OLED65G48LW.AEU 8806096014530 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G48LW OLED65G48LW.AEUD 8806096091920 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G49LS OLED65G49LS.AEU 8806096014462 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G48LW OLED55G48LW.AEU 8806096014561 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G48LW OLED55G48LW.AEUD 8806096091463 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G49LS OLED55G49LS.AEU 8806096014486 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED83C49LA OLED83C49LA.AEU 8806091928818 F / G 500,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C49LA OLED77C49LA.AEU 8806096003886 F / G 400,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C49LA OLED65C49LA.AEU 8806096003992 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C49LA OLED55C49LA.AEU 8806096004463 G / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C49LA OLED48C49LA.AEU 8806096010815 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C48LA OLED77C48LA.AEU 8806091908513 F / G 400,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C48LA OLED65C48LA.AEU 8806091900104 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C48LA OLED55C48LA.AEU 8806091899972 G / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C48LA OLED48C48LA.AEU 8806096003619 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C48LA OLED42C48LA.AEU 8806091926159 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED83C47LA OLED83C47LA.AEU 8806091927972 F / G 500,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C47LA OLED77C47LA.AEU 8806091897558 F / G 400,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C47LA OLED77C47LA.AEUD 8806096091166 F / G 400,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C47LA OLED65C47LA.AEU 8806091899965 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C47LA OLED65C47LA.AEUD 8806096091258 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C47LA OLED55C47LA.AEU 8806091898531 G / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C47LA OLED55C47LA.AEUD 8806096091791 G / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C47LA OLED48C47LA.AEU 8806091900173 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C47LA OLED48C47LA.AEUD 8806096091814 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C47LA OLED42C47LA.AEU 8806091935878 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C47LA OLED42C47LA.AEUD 8806096091395 G / G 100,00 €
QNED 75QNED87T6B 75QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011065 D / G 200,00 €
QNED 65QNED87T6B 65QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011157 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED87T6B 55QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011249 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 50QNED87T6B 50QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011263 E / G 75,00 €
QNED 86QNED86T6A 86QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003695 D / G 200,00 €
QNED 75QNED86T6A 75QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003756 D / G 200,00 €
QNED 65QNED86T6A 65QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003824 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED86T6A 55QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003893 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 50QNED86T6A 50QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003947 E / G 75,00 €
QNED 98QNED89T6A 98QNED89T6A.AEUQ 8806096070833 G / G 500,00 €
QNED 86QNED85T6C 86QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091960535 D / G 200,00 €
QNED 75QNED85T6C 75QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091933751 D / G 200,00 €
QNED 65QNED85T6C 65QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091934314 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED85T6C 55QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091935014 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 50QNED85T6A 50QNED85T6A.AEU 8806091956668 E / G 75,00 €

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Soundbars

A B C D E
Produkt Kategorie B Model Model Code EAN Erstattungswert
Soundbar DSC9S DSC9S.DDEULLK 8806091940926 50,00 €
Soundbar DS95TR DS95TR.DDEULLK 8806087999310 100,00 €
Soundbar DS90TR DS90TR.DDEULLK 8806096043226 75,00 €
Soundbar DS90TY DS90TY.DDEULLK 8806087999488 75,00 €
Soundbar DS80TR DS80TR.DDEULLK 8806096043233 75,00 €
Soundbar DSG10TY DSG10TY.DDEULLK 8806087999501 75,00 €
Soundbar DS77TY DS77TY.CDEULLK 8806087999532 25,00 €
Soundbar DS70TR DS70TR.ADEULLK 8806087999563 25,00 €
Soundbar DS70TY DS70TY.ADEULLK 8806087999587 25,00 €

Modell-Liste Bundleerstattung

A B C D E F G H I J K L
Produktkategorie A OLED TV EAN Energie-wert DSC9S.DDEULLK
8806091940926		 DS95TR.DDEULLK
8806087999310		 DS90TR.DDEULLK
8806096043226		 DS90TY.DDEULLK
8806087999488		 DS80TR.DDEULLK
8806096043233		 DSG10TY.DDEULLK
8806087999501		 S77TY.CDEULLK
8806087999532		 DS70TR.ADEULLK
8806087999563		 DS70TY.ADEULLK
8806087999587
SDR / HDR
OLED97M39LA.AEU 8806084497888 G / G 5.100€ 5.20€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.050€ 5.050€ 5.050€
OLED83M39LA.AEU 8806084511584 G / G 1.100€ 1.200€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.050€ 1.050€ 1.050€
OLED77M39LA.AEU 8806084511867 G / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
OLED83M39LA.AEUM 8806084862440 G / G 1.100€ 1.200€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.150€ 1.050€ 1.050€ 1.050€
OLED77M39LA.AEUM 8806084862341 G / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
OLED97G29LA.AEU 8806091651013 F / G 5.100€ 5.20€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.050€ 5.050€ 5.050€
OLED97G48LW.AEU 8806096020890 F / G 5.100€ 5.200€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.150€ 5.050€ 5.050€ 5.050€
OLED83G48LW.AEU 8806096014493 F / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
OLED77G48LW.AEU 8806096014523 F / G 500€ 600€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 450€ 450€ 450€
OLED65G48LW.AEU 8806096014530 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED65G48LW.AEUD 8806096091920 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED65G49LS.AEU 8806096014462 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED55G48LW.AEU 8806096014561 F / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED55G48LW.AEUD 8806096091463 F / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED55G49LS.AEU 8806096014486 F / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED83C49LA.AEU 8806091928818 F / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
OLED77C49LA.AEU 8806096003886 F / G 500€ 600€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 450€ 450€ 450€
OLED65C49LA.AEU 8806096003992 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED55C49LA.AEU 8806096004463 G / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED48C49LA.AEU 8806096010815 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED77C48LA.AEU 8806091908513 F / G 500€ 600€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 450€ 450€ 450€
OLED65C48LA.AEU 8806091900104 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED55C48LA.AEU 8806091899972 G / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED48C48LA.AEU 8806096003619 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED42C48LA.AEU 8806091926159 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED83C47LA.AEU 8806091927972 F / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
OLED77C47LA.AEU 8806091897558 F / G 500€ 600€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 450€ 450€ 450€
OLED77C47LA.AEUD 8806096091166 F / G 500€ 600€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 550€ 450€ 450€ 450€
OLED65C47LA.AEU 8806091899965 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED65C47LA.AEUD 8806096091258 F / G 400€ 500€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 450€ 350€ 350€ 350€
OLED55C47LA.AEU 8806091898531 G / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED55C47LA.AEUD 8806096091791 G / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
OLED48C47LA.AEU 8806091900173 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED48C47LA.AEUD 8806096091814 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED42C47LA.AEU 8806091935878 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
OLED42C47LA.AEUD 8806096091395 G / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
75QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011065 D / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
65QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011157 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
55QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011249 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
50QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011263 E / G 175€ 275€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 125€ 125€ 125€
86QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003695 D / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
75QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003756 D / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
65QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003824 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
55QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003893 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
50QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003947 E / G 175€ 275€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 125€ 125€ 125€
98QNED89T6A.AEUQ 8806096070833 G / G 600€ 700€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 650€ 550€ 550€ 550€
86QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091960535 D / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
75QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091933751 D / G 300€ 400€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 350€ 250€ 250€ 250€
65QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091934314 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
55QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091935014 E / G 200€ 300€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 250€ 150€ 150€ 150€
50QNED85T6A.AEU 8806091956668 E / G 175€ 275€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 225€ 125€ 125€ 125€
bg

PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG

Jetzt registrieren

Du hast bereits einen Aktions-TV oder eine Soundbar gekauft und möchtest diese jetzt für die Cashback-Erstattung registrieren? Dann klicke bitte oben auf "Registrierung" oder hier: 

Aktionsmodell registrieren
bg

TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN

So funktioniert's

Du möchtest einen Blick in die Teilnahmebedingungen werfen? Aber gerne doch. Klicke dafür entweder oben auf "Teilnahmebedingungen" oder einfach hier: 

Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen