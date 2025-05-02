Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10 Millionen OLED Cashback Aktion

Wir feiern 10 Millionen
verkaufte LG OLED TVs!

Sichere dir bis zu 5.100 € Cashback

auf ausgewählte TVs und Soundbars.*

Wir feiern 10 Millionen verkaufte LG OLED TVs!

 

Sichere dir ausgewählte TVs und Soundbars vom 05.05.2025 bis 13.07.2025 mit bis zu 5.100 Euro Cashback!

 

Die genaue Übersicht, für welches TV-Modell und welche Soundbar du welchen Cashback-Betrag erhältst, erfährst du in den unten stehenden Übersichten.

 

Jetzt einen der unten stehenden Aktions-TVs kaufen und Cashback sichern:

 

Bitte beachte, dass für die Teilnahme und die Höhe des Erstattungsbetrages die Art des erworbenen Aktionsgerätes – entweder ein einzelner TV oder ein Bundle bestehend aus TV und Soundbar – entscheidend ist. Folgende Produkte mit den jeweiligen Modell-Codes und EAN-Nummern sind teilnahmeberechtigt („Aktionsgeräte“):

So funktioniert es

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

LG Aktions-TV und/oder Soundbar bis zum 13.07.2025 kaufen.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Aktionsmodell(e) bis zum 27.07.2025 unter lg.de/Cashback registrieren.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Aktionsgerät gekauft? Teile deine Erfahrung mit anderen Nutzern. 

Aktionsgerät bewerten

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Produkt Kategorie Model Model Code EAN Energiewert Erstattungswert
        SDR / HDR  
OLED evo OLED65G59LS OLED65G59LS.AEU 8806096360569 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65G59LS OLED65G59LS.AEUD 8806096470862 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55G59LS OLED55G59LS.AEU 8806096362280 E / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED55G59LS OLED55G59LS.AEUD 8806096470893 E / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48G59LS OLED48G59LS.AEU 8806096354049 F / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED83G58LW OLED83G58LW.AEU 8806096346068 E / G 700 €
OLED evo OLED77G58LW OLED77G58LW.AEU 8806096360590 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65G58LW OLED65G58LW.AEU 8806096362310 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55G58LW OLED55G58LW.AEU 8806096362297 E / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED97G57LW OLED97G57LW.AEU 8806096408575 F / G 5.000 €
OLED evo OLED83G57LW OLED83G57LW.AEU 8806096406175 E / G 700 €
OLED evo OLED77G57LW OLED77G57LW.AEU 8806096409657 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65G57LW OLED65G57LW.AEU 8806096418284 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65G57LW OLED65G57LW.AEUD 8806096470879 E / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55G57LW OLED55G57LW.AEU 8806096406168 E / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED55G57LW OLED55G57LW.AEUD 8806096470909 E / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED83C59LA OLED83C59LA.AEU 8806096415092 F / G 700 €
OLED evo OLED77C59LB OLED77C59LB.AEU 8806096357019 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65C59LB OLED65C59LB.AEU 8806096365458 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55C59LB OLED55C59LB.AEU 8806096360583 G / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48C59LB OLED48C59LB.AEU 8806096353998 G / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED77C58LA OLED77C58LA.AEU 8806096360620 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65C58LA OLED65C58LA.AEU 8806096360675 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55C58LA OLED55C58LA.AEU 8806096364697 F / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48C58LA OLED48C58LA.AEU 8806096353974 G / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED42C58LA OLED42C58LA.AEU 8806096361931 G / G 150 €
OLED evo OLED83C57LA OLED83C57LA.AEU 8806096415085 F / G 700 €
OLED evo OLED77C57LA OLED77C57LA.AEU 8806096356258 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65C57LA OLED65C57LA.AEU 8806096360668 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55C57LA OLED55C57LA.AEU 8806096362075 F / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48C57LA OLED48C57LA.AEU 8806096353950 G / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED42C57LA OLED42C57LA.AEU 8806096360507 G / G 150 €
OLED evo OLED83C5ELA OLED83C5ELA.AEU 8806096419687 F / G 700 €
OLED evo OLED77C5ELB OLED77C5ELB.AEU 8806096398432 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65C5ELB OLED65C5ELB.AEU 8806096399330 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55C5ELB OLED55C5ELB.AEU 8806096408643 G / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48C5ELB OLED48C5ELB.AEU 8806096420805 G / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED42C5ELB OLED42C5ELB.AEU 8806096453421 G / G 150 €
OLED evo OLED77C5ELB OLED77C5ELB.AEUD 8806096461983 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED65C5ELB OLED65C5ELB.AEUD 8806096461976 F / G 400 €
OLED evo OLED55C5ELB OLED55C5ELB.AEUD 8806096461969 G / G 300 €
OLED evo OLED48C5ELB OLED48C5ELB.AEUD 8806096461914 G / G 200 €
OLED evo OLED42C5ELB OLED42C5ELB.AEUD 8806096461945 G / G 150 €
OLED OLED83B59LA OLED83B59LA.AEU 8806096354292 F / G 200 €
OLED OLED83B59LA OLED83B59LA.AEUD 8806096470848 F / G 200 €
OLED OLED77B59LA OLED77B59LA.AEU 8806096345979 F / G 400 €
OLED OLED77B59LA OLED77B59LA.AEUD 8806096470855 F / G 400 €
OLED OLED65B59LA OLED65B59LA.AEU 8806096345887 F / G 300 €
OLED OLED65B59LA OLED65B59LA.AEUD 8806096470886 F / G 300 €
OLED OLED55B59LA OLED55B59LA.AEU 8806096345795 F / G 200 €
OLED OLED55B59LA OLED55B59LA.AEUD 8806096470916 F / G 200 €
OLED OLED48B59LA OLED48B59LA.AEU 8806096353813 G / G 100 €
OLED OLED48B59LA OLED48B59LA.AEUD 8806096470923 G / G 100 €
QNED evo 85QNED93A6A 85QNED93A6A.AEEQ 8806096417065 G / G 250 €
QNED evo 75QNED93A6A 75QNED93A6A.AEEQ 8806096416730 G / G 200 €
QNED evo 65QNED93A6A 65QNED93A6A.AEEQ 8806096416402 G / G 150 €
QNED evo 55QNED93A6A 55QNED93A6A.AEEQ 8806096416075 G / G 100 €
QNED evo 100QNED86A6 100QNED86A6.AEU 8806096421659 F / G 600 €
QNED evo 75QNED87A6B 75QNED87A6B.AEU 8806096360736 D / G 150 €
QNED evo 65QNED87A6B 65QNED87A6B.AEU 8806096365472 E / G 100 €
QNED evo 55QNED87A6B 55QNED87A6B.AEU 8806096317914 E / G 50 €
QNED evo 86QNED86A6A 86QNED86A6A.AEU 8806096327685 D / G 200 €
QNED evo 75QNED86A6A 75QNED86A6A.AEU 8806096362006 D / G 150 €
QNED evo 65QNED86A6A 65QNED86A6A.AEU 8806096360491 E / G 100 €
QNED evo 65QNED86A6A 65QNED86A6A.AEUD 8806096470947 E / G 50 €
QNED evo 55QNED86A6A 55QNED86A6A.AEU 8806096309667 E / G 50 €
QNED evo 55QNED86A6A 55QNED86A6A.AEUD 8806096470954 E / G 50 €
QNED evo 86QNED85A6C 86QNED85A6C.AEU 8806096327647 D / G 200 €
QNED evo 75QNED85A6C 75QNED85A6C.AEU 8806096362136 D / G 150 €
QNED evo 65QNED85A6C 65QNED85A6C.AEU 8806096317921 E / G 100 €
QNED evo 55QNED85A6C 55QNED85A6C.AEU 8806096349069 E / G 50 €

Modell-Liste Soundbars – Nur in Verbindung mit dem Kauf eines neuen LG 2025er TVs

Produkt Kategorie B Model Model Code EAN Erstattungswert
Soundbar DS95TR DS95TR.DDEULLK 8806087999310 100,00 €
Soundbar DS90TR DS90TR.DDEULLK 8806096043226 100,00 €
Soundbar DSG10TY DSG10TY.DDEULLK 8806087999501 100,00 €
Soundbar DS90TY DS90TY.DDEULLK 8806087999488 100,00 €
Soundbar DS80TR DS80TR.DDEULLK 8806096043233 100,00 €
Soundbar DSC9S DSC9S.DDEULLK 8806091940926 100,00 €
Soundbar S80TY S80TY.DEUSLLK 8806096451441 100,00 €
Soundbar DS77TY DS77TY.CDEULLK 8806087999532 100,00 €
Soundbar DS70TR DS70TR.ADEULLK 8806087999563 100,00 €
Soundbar DS70TY DS70TY.ADEULLK 8806087999587 100,00 €

