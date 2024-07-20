Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Exklusiver Zugang für LG Partner & Studenten

Erhalte Zugang zu
exklusiven Angeboten

Exklusiver Zugang für LG Partner & Studenten

So kannst du teilnehmen

Einfach verifizieren und Zugang zu exklusiven Angeboten erhalten.

1. Wähle dein Programm

Wähle das LG Partnerprogramm aus, für welches du dich verifizieren möchtest.

2. Email-Verifizierung

Bestätige deine Arbeits- oder Bildungseinrichtungs-Email, um deinen Account zu verifizieren.  

3. Shoppen und sparen

Entdecke exklusive Angebote für dich.


Werde jetzt Mitglied!

Wähle unten dein geeignetes Programm aus und sichere dir exklusive Angebote.

LG Partner

Mitarbeiterangebote für ausgewählte Partner.

Jetzt anmelden
Studenten

Studenten an Hochschulen
& Universitäten.

Jetzt anmelden

FAQs

Q.

Wer hat Anspruch auf den Bildungsrabatt?

A.

Aktuelle oder neu aufgenommene Vollzeit- oder Teilzeitstudenten in Deutschland, die über eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse verfügen.

Q.

Q.

Benötige ich ein LG-Konto, um Zugriff auf den Bildungsrabatt zu erhalten?

A.

Ja, ein LG-Konto ist erforderlich, um sich verifizieren zu lassen, um auf Bildungsrabatte zugreifen zu können.

Außnahme: Zugriff auf den Store über UNiDAYS.

Q.

Welche Produkte kann ich mit dem Bildungsrabatt kaufen?

A.

Profitiere von exklusiven Ersparnissen auf alle LG Produkte (LG.com).

Q.

Kann ich den Bildungsrabatt auf jemand anderen übertragen?

A.

Nein, die Rabatte sind nicht auf andere Personen übertragbar.

Q.

Kann ich in Verbindung mit anderen Angeboten Rabatte erhalten?

A.

Angebote, Vorteile oder Werbeaktionen, die LG.com unabhängig vom Programm anbietet,

stehen Benutzern in Verbindung mit einem Programmkauf nicht zur Verfügung

Q.

Wer ist berechtigt den Partner-Shop zu nutzen?

A.

Mitarbeiter innerhalb der Organisation bzw. autorisierte Partner haben die Möglichkeit am Programm teilzunehmen.

Q.

Q.

Wie registriere ich mich für den  Partner-Shop?

A.

Wenn du dich über die Teilnahme an unserem Programm erkundigen möchtest, wende dich bitte an deinen Personalleiter oder Mitarbeitervorsorgemanager unter xxx@lge.com.

Q.

Benötige ich ein LG-Konto, um Zugriff auf den  Partner-Shop zu erhalten?

A.

Ja, ein LG-Konto ist erforderlich, um sich verifizieren zu lassen, um auf Bildungsrabatte zugreifen zu können.

Außnahme: Zugriff auf den Store über Corporate benefit

Q.

Kann ich meine Einkäufe an eine Adresse im Ausland liefern lassen?

A.

Nein, die Lieferung muss innerhalb Deutschlands erfolgen. Bitte stelle sicher, dass alle Lieferdetails korrekt angegeben sind.

Q.

Welche Produkte kann ich im  Partner-Shop kaufen?

A.

Profitiere von exklusiven Ersparnissen auf alle LG Produkte (LG.com).

Q.

Kann ich den  Partner-Shop Rabatt auf jemand anderen übertragen?

A.

Nein, die Rabatte sind nicht auf andere Personen übertragbar.

Q.

