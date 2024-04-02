32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED Gaming Monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frontansicht

CES 2024 Innovationspreise

CES 2024 Innovationspreise

Preisträger

Computerperipheriegeräte und -zubehör

UltraGear™ OLED-Gaming-Monitor.

Born to game


Born to game

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Das neue Genre des
Gaming Monitors

Erleben Sie den Urknall innovativer Technologien, Dual Mode und Pixel Sound. 

Dieser Monitor eröffnet ein neues Genre, das alle Gamer zufriedenstellt und eine neue Ära des Gaming einleitet.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Display

32"" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5%

Blendfrei und reflexionsarm

Geschwindigkeit

Dual Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

0,03ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

240Hz (DisplayPort & HDMI)

Technologie

Pixel Sound mit DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Der breitere 4K OLED-Monitor.

32" 4K OLED

Endlich,
der 32" 4K OLED

Gönn dir ein größeres Spielerlebnis mit dem 32" 4K OLED, der für Gamer entwickelt wurde, die in eine größere Welt eintauchen möchten. Er passt perfekt auf deinen Tisch und fesselt deinen Blick mit einem großartigen Gefühl der Größe.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Das Display ist breiter als das übliche 27-Zoll-Display.

Der breitere 4K OLED-Monitor.

Der weltweit erste zertifizierte

DualMode,
doppeltes Wunder

Kein Abwägen mehr zwischen Bildwiederholrate und Auflösung. Mit dem weltweit ersten VESA certified Dual Mode kannst Du mit 4K UHD bei 240Hz in grafikintensive Spiele eintauchen und auf einem 24"- oder 27"-Monitor - je nachdem, was du bevorzugst - per Tastendruck sofort zu Full HD bei 480Hz wechseln, um rasante Spiele zu spielen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Leistung des 'Dual-Mode' kann je nach Spieltyp variieren.

Das hellere OLED

Brillanz bis hin
zum großartigen Spiel

Das brillante OLED Display hebt die Farben auf eine neue Ebene der Lebendigkeit. Mit einer Standardhelligkeit von 275 nits und einer Spitzenhelligkeit von 1300 nits sorgt dieser Monitor für helle und lebendige Bilder, damit du nie im Dunkeln spielen musst.

Helles OLED-Panel.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Helligkeit des Monitors wird mit dem Vorgängermodell, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE, verglichen.

*Helligkeit: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

Die Weiterentwicklung von OLED

Unser UltraGear™ OLED ist mit der Micro Lens Array+ Technologie ausgestattet und bietet eine 37,5 % höhere Helligkeit (SDR) im Vergleich zu MLA.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98,5%

Die Explosion der Farben

Das VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 erweckt jede Szene, ob hell oder dunkel, mit seinen realistischen Details zum Leben - mit einem Kontrastverhältnis von 1.500.000 : 1 und DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ.).

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*1,5m:1 ist das Kontrastverhältnis bei 25% APL.

*Der APL-Wert (Average Picture Level) wird in Prozent angegeben und bezieht sich auf den Wert zwischen dem Schwarzwert und dem Referenzwert für Weiß.

Extrem schnelle
0,03ms Reaktionszeit

Mit einer Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG), der Reduzierung von Geisterbildern und der klaren Darstellung von Objekten kannst du das Spiel mit flüssigeren Bewegungen und surrealen visuellen Effekten genießen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Das Video zeigt, dass der Sound vom Bildschirm selbst kommt und sich der Sound mit jedem Pixel des Bildes bewegt.

Pixel Sound mit DTS® Virtual:X™

Druckvoller Sound
bei jeder Pixel-Bewegung

Tauche in eine völlig neue Ebene des Spielsounds ein, der von der Vorderseite des 32 Zoll Bildschirms selbst kommt und jede Bewegung im Spiel in Audio verwandelt. Mit DTS® Virtual:X™ mit bis zu 7.1 Kanälen kannst du den Sound des Spiels wie nie zuvor um dich herum spüren. 

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Gamer-orientiertes Design

Ganz neues Design in deinem Stil

Enthüllung der neuen Identität von UltraGear im hexagonalen Unity Design. Gestalte dein eigenes Gaming-Zimmer mit einem stromlinienförmigen, einzigartigen Design. Der ergonomische L-Standfuß nimmt nur wenig Raum auf dem Schreibtisch ein, sodass du den Platzbedarf minimieren kannst.

Neues Unity-Sechseck-Design mit L-Ständer.
Bild der Vorderseite in einem Ambienteschnitt.
Rücklichtbild in einem Ambienteschnitt.
Schwenkbares Symbol.

Drehen

Symbol für einstellbare Neigung.

Neigen

Symbol für höhenverstellbar.

Höhe

Symbol für schwenkbar.

Pivot

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Flüssiges Spielvergnügen

Vergleich des flüssigen Spielbildes - Das linke Bild ist tränenreich, das rechte Bild ist tränenfrei.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Die Zertifizierung als VESA AdaptiveSync Display ist auf Spiele mit besonders hohen Bildwiederholraten und niedrigen Latenzzeiten ausgerichtet. Genieße ein flüssigeres, reißfreies Spielbild und eine ruckelfreie Videowiedergabe.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-Compatible

Dieser Monitor ist ein von NVIDIA getesteter und offiziell bestätigter G-SYNC®-Compatible Monitor, der dir ein optimales Spielerlebnis mit deutlich reduziertem Tearing oder Stottern bietet.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Mit der FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Sie reduziert Tearing und Stottern auf dem Bildschirm erheblich.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Leistung der Funktion wird mit den Modellen verglichen, die die Sync-Technologie nicht verwenden.

*Abhängig von der Netzwerkverbindung können Fehler oder Verzögerungen auftreten.

Bring Schärfe
in dein Spiel

Dieser Monitor hat die VESA ClearMR 13000 Zertifizierung erhalten, die es dir  ermöglicht, Bewegungen genauso klar zu sehen wie Standbilder mit unglaublich reduzierter Bewegungsunschärfe für Spiele.

Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Blendfrei und geringe Relexion

Zeigt nichts als dein Spiel

Der Einsatz einer entspiegelten und reflexionsarmen Technologie kann überall für ein besseres Seherlebnis sorgen, da Ablenkungen auch bei Umgebungslicht reduziert werden.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Bequem und dennoch lebendig

Genieße ein brillantes Gaming-Erlebnis und schone deine Augen mit der LG Live Color Low Blue Light-Technologie.

*LG OLED-Panels wurden von UL als flimmerfrei, blendfrei und mit geringem Blaulichtanteil zertifiziert.

*Zertifikat-Nummer: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (Bedingungen von UGR weniger als 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können je nach Computerumgebung oder -bedingungen des Benutzers variieren. 

Gamer kommen in den Genuss einer 240er Bildwiederholfrequenz, die von DP 1.4 oder HDMI 2.1 unterstützt wird.

 

 

DP 1.4 und HDMI 2.1

Erhöhte Gaming-Leistung mit einem OLED-Display

Dieser Monitor kann bis zu 240 Hz Bildwiederholrate über DisplayPort und HDMI liefern, sodass Spieler die UltraWide QHD-Auflösung und 240 Hz entweder über DisplayPort- oder HDMI-Anschlüsse voll genießen können.

*Unterstützt eine schnelle Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 240 Hz. Eine Grafikkarte, die DP 1.4 oder HDMI 2.1 unterstützt, und das HDMI 2.1-Kabel (im Lieferumfang enthalten) sind erforderlich, um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren.

*Die Grafikkarte ist NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten, separat erhältlich.

Das 4-polige Kopfhörerkabel wird an den Monitor angeschlossen.

4-poliger Kopfhörerausgang

Plugin für
beeindruckende Klangeffekte

Du kannst nicht nur Pixel Sound, sondern auch dein 4-poliges Headset anschließen und Spiele genießen, während du einen Voice-Chat führst. Außerdem kannst du den immersiven Sound von DTS Headphone:X erleben, der ein virtuelles 3D-Audioerlebnis bietet.

*Kopfhörer sind NICHT im Paket enthalten. Sie sollten sie separat erwerben.

Gaming-Benutzeroberfläche

Preisgekrönte Benutzeroberfläche für Gaming

Mit On-Screen Display und OnScreen Control ganz einfach die Einstellungen anpassen, von der Anpassung grundlegender Monitoroptionen bis hin zum Festlegen einer „benutzerdefinierten Taste“.

*Um die neueste OnScreen Control Software herunterzuladen, besuchen Sie LG.COM.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den Smart-Energiesparmodus aus.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Stelle den Spielmodus Gamer 1 ein.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Helligkeit auf 100 einstellen.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stelle die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

GUI-Einstellungsbild von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.
GUI-Einstellungsbild für Helligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.
GUI-Einstellungsbild für Helligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild von SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den Smart-Energiesparmodus aus.

GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Stelle den Spielmodus Gamer 1 ein.

GUI-Einstellungsbild für Helligkeit.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Helligkeit auf 100 einstellen.

GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.

Schnelleinstellungen für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stelle die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Der Stromverbrauch kann steigen, wenn die oben genannten Optionen gewählt werden.

*Die Anzeige kann einbrennen, wenn eine der oben genannten Optionen gewählt wird.

Wie du dein OLED schützen kannst

Du kannst das Auftreten von Nachbildern oder das Einbrennen des Displays verhindern, indem du die Funktionen „OLED-Bildschirmbewegung“, die den Bildschirm in regelmäßigen Abständen leicht bewegt, „Bildschirmschoner“ und „Bildreinigung“ aktivierst.

*Diese Funktion ist nur als 4-Wege-Joystick im Paket enthalten.

*Es kann nicht jedes Nachbild oder Einbrennen des Displays mit dieser Methode verhindert werden.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, sodass die Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu erhöhen.

FPS-Zähler

Mit dem FPS-Zähler kannst du sehen, wie gut alles geladen wird. Ganz gleich, ob du bearbeitest, Spiele spielst oder Filme ansiehst: Jedes Bild zählt, und mit dem FPS-Zähler verfügst du über Echtzeitdaten.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Die Fadenkreuzfunktion ist nicht verfügbar, wenn der FPS-Zähler aktiviert ist.

*Der FPS-Zähler kann einen Wert anzeigen, der die maximale Bildwiederholfrequenz des Monitors überschreitet.

*FPS (Bild pro Sekunde) Zähler: Messung der Bilder pro Sekunde.

LG Calibration Studio Software.

LG Calibration Studio

Präzision der Farben aktualisiert

Durch den Einsatz der Hardware-Kalibrierung von LG Calibration Studio erlebst du fortschrittliche Farbqualität mit einem breiten Farbspektrum und hoher Konsistenz.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen. 

*Die Software und der Sensor sind NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten. Um die neueste LG Calibration Studio Software herunterzuladen, besuchen Sie LG.COM.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.1 x 507 x 266 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    9,0 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,6 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    12,8 kg

FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Fadenkreuz

    Ja

  • FPS Counter

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

POWER

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

    32 kWh/1.000h

INFO

  • Jahr

    2024

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    31,5

  • Größe [cm]

    80

  • Auflösung

    3.840 x 2.160

  • Panel-Typ

    OLED

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd.

  • Reaktionszeit

    0,03 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    480 Hz

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2x

  • DisplayPort

    1x

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Nein

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    1x USB 3.0

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    2x USB 3.0

  • Eingebauter KVM

    Nein

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Nein

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Pixel Sound

MECHANISCH

  • Wandmontage möglich [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    Ja

  • USB 3.0 Upstream-Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

