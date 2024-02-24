About Cookies on This Site

OLED77B42LA

77 Zoll 4K LG OLED Smart TV B4

(3)
Frontansicht des LG OLED TV B4, 11 Jahre Nummer 1 Logo und webOS Re:New Programm-Logo auf dem Bildschirm mit 2-poligem Standfuß

Magie in jedem Pixel

Jahrelange Erfahrung lässt sich über Nacht nicht einfach nachahmen. Erlebe wie der völlig neue und eigens entwickelte α8 4K AI-Prozessor dein Seherlebnis auf ein neues Niveau hebt.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Ein goldenes Emblem der weltweiten Nummer 1 unter den OLED TVs seit 11 Jahren vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Ein Lichtstrahl leuchtet auf das Emblem, und goldene abstrakte Sterne füllen den Himmel darüber.

Seit 11 Jahren die Nummer 1

11 Jahre später,
immer noch
an der Spitze. 

Und wir arbeiten weiter daran, mit Innovationen und Leidenschaft

die beliebteste OLED-Marke der Welt zu bleiben. 

*LG OLED TV wurde von Omdia das 11. Jahr in Folge zur Nr. 1 der meistverkauften OLED-TV-Marken gekürt. Mehr Infos unter: omdia.com 

Was macht einen LG OLED TV so besonders?

Der alpha 8 4K AI-Prozessor von LG auf einem Motherboard, der orangefarbene Lichtblitze aussended. Ein OLED TV, OLED Care ist im Support-Menü ausgewählt, welches auf dem Bildschirm angezeigt wird. Das schlanke Design in einer Seitenansicht, wie es in einem modernen Wohnbereich flach an die Wand gehängt wird.

α8 4K AI-Prozessor

Herausragende Intelligenz als Herzstück

Der eigens entwickelte α8 4K AI-Prozessor definiert dein OLED-Erlebnis völlig neu. Mit herausragenden Bildern und naturgetreuen Details voller Brillanz.

Der α8 4K AI-Prozessor von LG, in der Dunkelheit fast nicht zu erkennen. Der AI-Prozessor leuchtet grün und bunte Lichtblitze fliegen aus ihm heraus. Auf der Hauptplatine erscheinen weitere Strahlen, die sich weiter ausdehnen. Weiße Punkte, die wie Sterne aussehen, werden sichtbar und erwecken den Eindruck einer intergalaktischen Szene.

1,5-fach

Schnellere AI-Performance

2,3-fach

Verbesserte Grafik

1,8-fache

Prozessorgeschwindigkeit

*Der Vergleich basiert auf einem konventionellen Fernseher mit α5 4K AI-Prozessor. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.  

Intelligenz, die dein OLED-Erlebnis verfeinert

Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnbereich, der eine musikalische Aufführung auf dem Bildschirm zeigt. Blaue kreisförmige Wellen, welche die Personalisierung darstellen, umgeben den Fernseher und den Raum. Eine Frau mit strahlend blauen Augen und einem orangefarbenen Oberteil in einem dunklen Raum. Rote Linien, die AI-Verfeinerungen darstellen, bedecken einen Teil ihres Gesichts, das hell und detailliert ist, während der Rest des Bildes stumpf aussieht. Ein LG OLED TV, mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

AI-Anpassung

Analysiert deine Sehgewohnheiten

Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnbereich, der eine musikalische Aufführung auf dem Bildschirm zeigt. Blaue kreisförmige Wellen, welche die Personalisierung darstellen, umgeben den Fernseher und den Raum. Eine Frau mit strahlend blauen Augen und einem orangefarbenen Oberteil in einem dunklen Raum. Rote Linien, die AI-Verfeinerungen darstellen, bedecken einen Teil ihres Gesichts, das hell und detailliert ist, während der Rest des Bildes stumpf aussieht. Ein LG OLED TV, mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

Ein Bild ganz nach deinem Geschmack

Wähle einfach deine Lieblingsbilder aus. Der AI Picture Wizard erstellt daraufhin aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten ein Bild, das genau auf deinem persönlichen Geschmack basiert und speichert dieses dann in deinem Profil.

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimaler Klang,
angepasst an deinen Raum. 

Das Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Wohnraum beschaffen ist, wo du sitzt und erzeugt einen Klangraum um dich herum, der perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Wohnraums abgestimmt ist.

Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Nacht

Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Tag

Jedes Detail im rechten Licht

Ob Tag oder Nacht: AI Brightness Control erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus und sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Picture Pro

Umwerfend realistisch,
mit authentischem Charme

AI Super Upscaling

Bestmögliche Auflösung dank AI

Nach Erkennung und Klassifizierung des Eingangsbildes sorgen AI Noise Reduction und AI Super Resolution für eine realistische Verbesserung einer jeden Szene.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

AI Sound Pro

Höre jedes Detail
des Klangspektrums

Ein LG OLED TV, mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

Virtueller 9.1.2-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Lebensechter Klang erfüllt deinen Raum

Erlebe die atemberaubende Atmosphäre eines umfassenden, virtuellen 9.1.2-Surround-Sound-Systems.

Ein Mann fährt auf einem Motorrad auf einer unbefestigten Straße mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um das Motorrad herum.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Eindrucksvoller Klang, der mitschwingt

Die automatische Klangverfeinerung des AI-Prozessors verstärkt den Audiosound dynamisch und kraftvoll.

Ein LG OLED TV zeigt einen Musiker bei einem Auftritt, mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um die Mikrofone und Instrumente.

Adaptive Sound Control

Ein Klang, der zu dem passt, was du siehst

Adaptive Sound Control optimiert in Echtzeit den Ton je nach Genre und sorgt so für ein klares Klangbild.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

SELBSTLEUCHTENDES 4K OLED-DISPLAY

Atemberaubende Bildqualität
ganz ohne Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

Statt einer zusätzlichen Hintergrundbeleuchtung, leuchtet jedes einzelne Pixel eines LG OLED TVs völlig selbstständig. Das Ergebnis sind naturgetreue Farben, perfektes Schwarz, das nicht Grau erscheint, und ein unvergleichliches Bild. Dank zertifizierter und augenschonender Technologie mit niedrigem Blaulicht-Anteil sowie der flimmer- und blendfreien Darstellung kannst du länger schauen und deine Augen schonen. 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

Unendlicher Kontrast, der Wirkung zeigt

Szenen, in denen die dunkelsten Schatten und die hellsten Lichter ineinander übergehen, erwachen zum Leben.

Eine belebte Stadtszene am frühen Abend mit kräftigen Farben und Kontrasten.

100% Farbtreue und Farbvolumen

Szenen erstrahlen in lebensechten Farben

100% Farbvolumen verstärkt satte Farbtöne, während 100% Farbtreue die Schattierungen ohne Verzerrungen erhält.

*Das OLED-Panel von LG ist von Intertek für 100%ige Farbtreue, gemessen nach CIE DE2000 mit 125 Farbmustern, zertifiziert.

**Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, was von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde. 

OLED TV steht auf der rechten Seite des Bildes. Das Support-Menü wird auf dem Bildschirm angezeigt und das Menü OLED Care ist ausgewählt.

OLED Care

Lang lebe dein
OLED TV

Jetzt heißt es einfach entspannen, denn dein LG

OLED TV kümmert sich dank der integrierten

Panelpflege ganz um sich selbst. Für einen

Fernseher, an dem du ganz lange ganz viel

Freude haben wirst. 

Der LG OLED TV B4 an der Wand eines neutralen Wohnraums, der ein buntes Foto eines Sonnenuntergangs über dem Meer zeigt.

Schlankes Design

Klare Linien für einen eleganten Eindruck

"Eine untere Ecke des LG OLED TV B4 steht auf einer Marmorfläche. Eine blaue Welle ist auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen. Der LG OLED TV B4 auf einem Ständer in einem minimalistischen Raum. "

So flach wie möglich

Unglaublich schlanke Linien sorgen dafür, dass deine Aufmerksamkeit ganz auf dem Bildschirm liegt, ohne dass du abgelenkt wirst. Und der Fernseher fügt sich wunderbar in dein Wohnambiente ein.

*Die Breite des Bildschirmrandes variiert je nach Modellserie und -größe.

Riesige Größenauswahl

Für jeden Lebensstil die passende Größe

Entdecke Bildschirmgrößen für jeden Raum und Geschmack von 55 bis 77 Zoll.

Vergleich des LG OLED TV B4 in verschiedenen Größen: OLED B4 55 Zoll, OLED B4 65 Zoll, OLED B4 77 Zoll.

webOS Re:New Programm-Logo hat einen schwarzen Hintergrund mit einer gelben und orangefarbenen, violetten kreisförmigen Kugel am unteren Rand.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

webOS 24

Mache dein TV-Erlebnis zu deinem eigenen

Erlebe einen Fernseher, der dank "Mein Profil", AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge und den Quick Cards wie für dich gemacht ist.

Der Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Home Office, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sportkategorien. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Deine Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und bei der Veröffentlichung variieren.

**Stichwörter variieren je nach Anwendung und Tageszeit und werden nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Landessprache unterstützen. 

***Gilt für OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell- und UHD-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023 und neuer.

****Es sind insgesamt vier Upgrades vorgesehen, wobei der Zeitplan je nach Region oder Land variieren kann.

*****Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Echter Filmgenuss

Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER Mode 

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. Die extrem lebendige Bilddarstellung von Dolby Vision wird vom FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt, um die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

"Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, während er den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG OLED TV bearbeitet. Ein Zitat von Martin Scorsese: „Zuhause sollte jeder Film im Filmmaker Mode gesehen werden“, Bildüberlagerung mit dem „Killers of the Flower Moon“-Logo, dem Apple TV+-Logo und einem „Demnächst“-Logo. Dolby Vision (Logo) FILMMAKER MODE™-Logo"

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

**FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Verführerische Klangwelten um dich herum 

Höre das Geschehen um dich herum, mit der unvergleichlichen Klarheit, Detailgenauigkeit und der räumlichen Tiefe von Dolby Atmos.

Ein gemütlicher, schwach beleuchteter Wohnraum, ein LG OLED TV, auf dem ein Paar einen Regenschirm benutzt, und helle Kreisgrafiken umgeben den Raum. Dolby Atmos-Logo in der unteren linken Ecke.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Von Regisseuren empfohlen 

Im Gespräch mit dem Regisseur von "Beef" auf Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Wie Ryusuke Hamaguchi seine preisgekrönten Filme erstellt

Ultimatives Gaming

Wo superschnelle Action nie ins Stocken gerät

Rüste dich für den Sieg mit AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC-Kompatibilität, 120-Hz-Modus und VRR.

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

*Zertifiziert von Intertek für „Exzellente Gaming-Performance“ und Reaktionszeiten.

**VRR reicht von 40 bis 120 Hz und ist eine zertifizierte Spezifikation von HDMI 2.1. 

Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Es sind keine Pausen nötig, um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl der Game Optimizer als auch das Game Dashboard aktiviert sind. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Tausende von Spieluniversen direkt per Knopfdruck. Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sie sofort auf deinem TV, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince“. Ein GeForce-NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Mehr Nachhaltigkeit

Entdecke die Vision von LG OLED

Entscheide dich für das, was für unseren Planeten besser ist. Mit leichteren, umweltfreundlicheren Verpackungen und globalen Nachhaltigkeitsnachweisen.

LG OLED-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Alle 2024er LG OLED-Modelle haben eine umweltfreundliche Verpackung.

Compliance-Informationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(OLED77B42LA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77B42LA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (OLED77B42LA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

