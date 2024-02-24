About Cookies on This Site

3.1.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS70TY mit 400 Watt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

3.1.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS70TY mit 400 Watt

DS70TY

DS70TY

3.1.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS70TY mit 400 Watt

Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS70TY und des Subwoofers

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Die erste Wahl für einen LG QNED

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: Die LG Soundbar, die Design und Klangleistung deines Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

Umgib dich mit gewaltigem Kinosound

Die LG Soundbar und der LG QNED Fernseher an der Wand mit der passenden QNED-Halterung in einem grauen und hölzernen Wohnraum in schräger Perspektive, wobei ein gitarrespielender Mann vor dem Meer zu sehen ist. LG Soundbar und LG TV in einem Wohnzimmer bei der Wiedergabe einer Orchesteraufführung. Von der Soundbar gehen weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne und projizieren vom Fernseher, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt. LG Soundbar und LG TV in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Von der Soundbar kommen weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt.

 *Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

LG Soundbars ergänzen LG TVs einfach perfekt

Abgestimmt auf LG QNED

Der perfekte Match für deinen
LG QNED

Software und Design sind aufeinander abgestimmt: Erlebe deinen LG QNED und die brandneue LG Soundbar DS70TY im perfekten Einklang.

Die LG Soundbar und der LG QNED Fernseher an der Wand mit der passenden QNED-Halterung in einem grauen und hölzernen Wohnraum in schräger Perspektive, wobei auf dem LG QNED Fernseher ein Gitarre spielender Mann zu sehen ist. LG Soundbar und LG QNED Fernseher vor einer cremefarbenen Wand mit der passenden QNED-Fernsehhalterung. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Video, in dem eine Frau in einem Aufnahmestudio singt. Unter dem Fernseher befindet sich ein moderner geometrischer Holzständer. LG Soundbar und LG QNED Fernseher an einer Wand mit der passenden QNED-Fernsehhalterung in einem gemütlichen und schwach beleuchteten Wohnraum mit Kinderspielzeug. Auf dem Fernseher läuft ein Video, in dem ein kleiner Junge Cello spielt.

Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

LG Soundbar, LG TV und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen bilden Schallwellen, die von der Soundbar nach oben und vorne schießen und vom Fernseher projiziert werden. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

WOW Orchestra

Ultimative Sound-Synergie

WOW Orchestra bringt den einzigartigen Klang deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG TVs zusammen – für wahrhaft perfektes Audio.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

****Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

*****Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80. Kompatible Fernsehgeräte hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED82/81 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.

*****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

******WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Ein faszinierend realistisches Audio-Panorama

Center-Upfiring-Speaker

In dieser Klangwelt stehst du im Mittelpunkt

Mit dem Center-Up-Firing-Speaker kommt der Sound direkt aus der Mitte deines TVs – für ein absolut intensives und unmittelbares Sounderlebnis.

LG Soundbar und LG TV in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

*Obiges wird durch eine Untersuchung der eigenen Standards bestätigt.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Eine virtuelle Ebene erzeugt realistischen Sound

Sound satt: Mit Triple Level Spatial Sound wird eine virtuelle Ebene geschaffen, die eine Klangkuppel um dich herum erzeugt.

LG TV und LG Soundbar befinden sich in einer großen Stadtwohnung. Drei rote Bänder erscheinen nacheinander und stellen virtuelle Ebenen dar, die sich zu einer ganzen Klangkuppel zusammenfügen.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist in den Modi Cinema und AI Sound Pro verfügbar.

**Die mittlere Ebene wird über den Lautsprecherkanal der Soundbar erzeugt. Der Klang der vorderen und oberen Lautsprecher wird zu einem Klangfeld synthetisiert. Falls keine Rücklautsprecher vorhanden sind, fällt das hintere Feld weg.

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

3.1.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 3.1.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 400 Watt. Dolby Atmos und DTS:X sorgen zusätzlich für völlige Immersion.

LG Soundbar, LG TV und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer in einem Wolkenkratzer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa geschlungen. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Intelligenter Sound kennt deinen Geschmack

Gewaltiges Audioerlebnis auf allen Kanälen

Erlebe ausdrucksstarke Klangwunder

Die LG Soundbar wandelt einfache 2-Kanal-Audiosignale in Mehrkanal-Audiosignale um und sorgt so für einen tiefen Klang,

der deinen Raum durchdringt.

LG Soundbar, LG TV und ein Subwoofer stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Die LG Soundbar strahlt Schallwellen aus weißen Tröpfchen aus, die den Raum füllen, und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Gemeinsam erzeugen sie einen Kuppeleffekt im Raum.

*Der intelligente Upmixing-Algorithmus wendet den Klang für jeden Kanal in den Modi AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Klare Stimme Pro, Game und Sport an.

**Das Mehrkanal-Audioerlebnis funktioniert über einen intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus. Dieser Algorithmus funktioniert nicht im Standardmodus oder im Musikmodus. Bass-Blast nutzt nicht den intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus, sondern kopiert 2-Kanal-Informationen und gibt sie auf allen Kanälen aus. 

***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

LG Soundbar zeigt drei verschiedene Fernseher. Der unmittelbar obere spielt zunächst ein Musikkonzert mit einer singenden Frau. Der Fernseher, auf dem eine Nachrichtensendung gezeigt wird, bewegt sich in die Mitte und beginnt mit der Wiedergabe. Dann fährt der Fernseher, der eine Actionszene mit einer eine Treppe hochlaufenden Frau zeigt, in die Mitte und beginnt zu spielen. Zwischen dem Fernseher und der Soundbar ist eine Klangwelle, die bei jedem Wechsel des Fernsehbildschirms die Farbe wechselt und so dem Genre entspricht.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Harmoniert mit deinen Lieblingsinhalten

So macht Gaming Spaß

Sound ist mit jedem Bild synchronisiert

Gib Anschlüsse an deinem Fernseher frei, und schließe deine Konsolen an die LG Soundbar an, ohne dass die Grafikleistung beeinträchtigt wird. VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung sorgt für ruckelfreies Gaming ohne nennenswerte Verzögerungen.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar und LG TV erscheinen zusammen. Auf dem Bildschirm wird ein Autorennspiel gezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Fernseher, Soundbar und Konsole benötigen alle VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung.

***VRR-Pass-Through ist auf 60-Hz-Inhalte beschränkt.

****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich. 

*****HDCP 2.3 unterstützt Inhalte mit 4K-Auflösung. Die Unterstützung von 120 Hz hängt vom jeweiligen Gerät ab und reicht bis zu YCbCr4:2:0 für 4K.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Recyceltes Gewand

Jersey-Bezug aus Plastikflaschen

Sämtliche LG Soundbars werden mit Bedacht entworfen. Es wird sorgfältig darauf geachtet, dass ein hoher Prozentsatz an wiederverwerteten Materialien verwendet wird – so wie der Polyster-Bezug aus recycelten Plastikfalschen (Global Recycled Standard).

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Eine Illustration zeigt ein grünes Recycling-Symbol über einem Fragment unseres blauen und grünen Planeten mit Bäumen auf dem Land. Ein Bild der LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DS70TY)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

