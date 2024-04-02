Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go DXG8T steht auf einem Metalltisch und das orange Licht ist eingeschaltet. Hinter dem Tisch genießen Menschen die Musik.




Play, light and boost.


Stimmungsvolle Beleuchtung und starker Sound mit LG XBOOM Go DXG8T.

 

 

 

 

Mitreißender Sound
mit LG XBOOM Go


Erlebe eindrucksvollen Sound mit LG XBOOM Go: Tiefe Bässe, richtiger Schub!




Einfach besserer Sound


Verpasse deinen Lieblingstracks ein Upgrade: Der Track-Woofer und die Cone-Tweeter lassen alle hohen und tiefen Töne satt und lebendig klingen.




60 Watt – lass es krachen


Wenn die Party zur Höchstform aufläuft, muss der Sound mithalten. Verlass dich auf 60 Watt Leistung und eindrückliche Beats.




Spürbarer Bass auch bei geringer Lautstärke


Der Algorithmus zur Bassoptimierung lässt dich jede Bassnuance hören und spüren, selbst wenn die Musik ganz leise gedreht ist.


*Der Klang kann je nach Klangquelle variieren.


Sound Boost

Lauterer Sound, noch mehr Spaß




... nur einmal die Sound-Boost-Taste drücken, und schon kannst du das Klangfeld erweitern und deine Playlist lauter hören.

Der LG XBOOM Go DXG8T ist auf dem Tisch platziert. Die Sound-Boost-Taste ist vergrößert und unter dem Lautsprecher sind Schallwelleneffekte zu sehen.


*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.


Mehr Farbe für deine Musik




16 Millionen Farben stehen zur Auswahl, sodass jeder Song in seiner eigenen Regenbogenfarbe abgespielt werden kann – für ein noch intensiveres Musikerlebnis.

Gruppenbild des LG XBOOM Go DXG8T. Verschiedene Lichter sind eingeschaltet.


*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.





Eine Frau posiert in lebhafter Beleuchtung.



Synchronisiere deine Stimmung mit Light Studio




Jeder Moment hat seine eigenen Farbe und seinen eigenen Sound. Mit der XBOOM-App kannst du ganz einfach die Beleuchtung einstellen, die am besten zu deiner Stimmung und der jeweiligen Atmosphäre passt.

Der LG XBOOM Go DXG8T mit lila Beleuchtung steht auf dem Boden. Oben auf dem Lautsprecher sind drei Lichtstudio-Modi zu sehen: Ambient, Nature und Party.






Individuelle Beleuchtung

Verwende My Pick in der XBOOM-App, um deine ganz eigene Beleuchtung zu kreieren.

Auf der linken Seite ist die Benutzeroberfläche „My Style“ zu sehen. Auf der rechten Seite steht der LG XBOOM Go DXG8T mit gelber Beleuchtung auf dem Boden.


College. Von links: Nahaufnahme des LG XBOOM Go DXG8T. Als nächstes ein Bild von Menschen, die die Musik genießen. Rechts von oben nach unten: Nahaufnahme des Lautsprechers mit rosa Beleuchtung und XBOOM-Logo.




Einfach Musik genießen, jederzeit und überall




Links trägt ein Mann den DXG8T mit Schultergurt in einem Park. Rechts wird der DXG8T auf einem Stein abgelegt. Hinter dem Lautsprecher ist ein Paar auf dem Campingplatz zu sehen.



Tragegurt

Umschnallen und ab auf die Party




Ob über der Schulter oder in der Hand – der DXG8T ist ein hervorragender Begleiter. Sein Gurt besteht aus weichem Stoff für angenehmen Tragekomfort. Er lässt sich auch leicht abnehmen.



IP67

Outdoor-Abenteuern steht nichts im Weg




Der LG XBOOM Go ist für viele Aktivitäten bestens gewappnet. Dank IP67 kann er Wasser und Staub standhalten, sodass du ihn unbesorgt fast überallhin mitnehmen kannst.

Die LG XBOOM Go DXG8T sind in einer universumartigen Umgebung abgebildet. Einer zeigt, dass er wasserdicht ist und der andere zeigt, dass er staubbeständig ist.


*Die Schutzklasse IP67 ist eine Kombination aus IP6X und IPX7. IP6X bedeutet staubbeständig, sodass kein Staub eindringt und vollständiger Schutz gegen Berührung besteht. 

*IPX7 ist ein Schutz gegen die Auswirkungen des Eintauchens in Wasser, basierend auf Testbedingungen für ein Eintauchen in bis zu 1 Meter tiefes Wasser für bis zu 30 Minuten. Nicht für die Nutzung am Strand oder Pool empfohlen. 

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

Der Lautsprecher liegt auf einem Strandtuch. Vor dem Lautsprecher ist ein Strand bei Sonnenuntergang zu sehen, um zu veranschaulichen, dass dieser Lautsprecher länger gespielt werden kann.


Lange Akkulaufzeit

Ausdauernd!


Dank des 15-stündigen Akkus geht die Musik nicht so schnell aus. So kannst du überall Partys veranstalten, ohne zwischendurch aufladen zu müssen. 


*Die Akkulaufzeit von 15 Stunden basiert auf einer Nutzung bei einer Lautstärke von 50 % und ohne Licht.

*Basierend auf unserer eigenen Bewertung der Klangquelle. Die Akkulaufzeit kann je nach Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Wir sehen den LG XBOOM Go DXG8T an einem Pool. Drei Personen unterhalten sich über den Lautsprecher im Pool.


Lautsprecher mit Telefon

Beantworte spontane Anrufe


Verwende den Lautsprecher als Telefon und nimm eingehende Anrufe

freihändig entgegen. Mit dem DXG8T verpasst du nichts – egal, wo.

Wir sehen den LG XBOOM Go DXG8T an einem Pool. Drei Personen unterhalten sich über den Lautsprecher im Pool. Unter dem Bild sind sieben Symbole zu sehen, die zeigen, dass der DXG8T-Lautsprecher militärische Tests bestanden hat.


Militär-Standard

Militärtaugliche Robustheit,
unverwüstlich überall


Mit dem DXG8T bist du für so ziemlich alle Outdoor-Abenteuer gewappnet. Getestet und zertifiziert nach amerikanischen Militärstandards, bietet der DXG2T bewährte Haltbarkeit und maximale Leistung.





text only.


*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. 

*LG XBOOM Go DXG8T: MIL-STD-810-Standardprüfung und -Zertifizierung durch KOLAS Labs. Hat 7 verschiedene MIL-STD 810H-Tests zur Haltbarkeit bestanden, die von einem unabhängigen Labor durchgeführt wurden, das den US-Militärstandards entspricht.

