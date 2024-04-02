Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

DXO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker

Front
Eine Frau sitzt mit ihrem Hund auf dem Sofa und hört Musik über den LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T.

Sound und Licht - mehr
braucht es nicht


Verschönere deine Umgebung mit stimmungsvollem Sound und passender Beleuchtung.

Kurzer Film über das Design des DXO2T. Video abspielen.



360°-Sound

Hier stehst du im Mittelpunkt



Umgib dich mit deiner Lieblingsmusik, egal wo du gerade bist. Der 360°-Rundumklang sorgt für natürliches und gleichbleibend hochwertiges Audio.


Das Bild einer Klangwelle zeigt den 360°-Rundumklang des LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T.



2-Wege-Lautsprecher

Gleichmäßiger, klarer, breiter



Dieser Speaker sorgt für authentischen Sound  in jede Richtung, sogar vertikal. Das 2-Wege-Lautsprechersystem ist aus Premium-Materialien wie Seidenkalotten und Glasfaser gefertigt und liefert einen deutlicheren, satteren Klang. Genieße ausgeprägte Höhen, klare Mitten und kräftigen Bass.




360°-Beleuchtung

Für eine schöne Atmosphäre



So rückst du jeden Raum ins rechte Licht: Du kannst die Farbe des Lichts nach Belieben ändern. Die offene Struktur des DXO2T ist so konzipiert, dass sie den gesamten Raum in einem Winkel von 360 Grad beleuchtet.



Bild des LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T im Einsatz.

360°-Design

Ästhetik von allen Seiten



Von links nach rechts, von oben nach unten. Gutes Design ist allumfassend. Das Single-Pole-Design auf der Oberseite des Speakers vermittelt ein Gefühl von Offenheit. Die runde Kegelform ist ansprechend und harmoniert mit fast jeder Umgebung und jedem Einrichtungsstil.




One Touch Mode

Einmal Tippen genügt



Sobald du deine bevorzugte Voreinstellung festgelegt hast, erledigt der DXO2T alles mit nur einer einzigen Berührung.




*Der One Touch Mode erfordert eine Ersteinrichtung. Du musst den One Touch Mode in der XBOOM-App aktivieren.


XBOOM App

Schnelles Setup.
Einfach & praktisch.



Hier lassen sich Audio, Lichteffekte, Wiedergabelisten, Equalizer und vieles mehr im Handumdrehen steuern.




Bluetooth TV-Verbindung

Kinosound dank Bluetooth Speaker


Der DXO2T kann tatsächlich der ideale Lautsprecher für dein Heimkino sein. Schließe einfach ein Paar Speaker an deinen LG TV an, und genieße satten, realistischen Surround Sound.


*Die Lautsprecher müssen vom identischen Modelltyp sein (z. B. DXO2T mit DXO2T). 


IP55

Keine Angst vor ein bisschen Wasser


Dank Wasserdichtigkeit gemäß IP55 ist der DXO2T der perfekte Stimmungsmacher, egal ob du auf der Terrasse oder am Pool sitzt


*Die Schutzklasse IP55 ist eine Kombination aus IP5X und IPX5. IP5X bedeutet staubbeständig. Die Produkte sind bei normalem Betrieb gegen ein begrenztes Eindringen von Staub geschützt, aber nicht vollständig staubdicht.


Bis zu 15 Stunden Akkulaufzeit

Stimmung von morgens bis abends



Lass die Musik an: Eine Akkulaufzeit von bis zu 15 Stunden sorgt bis in den Abend hinein für gute Laune.




*Die Akkulaufzeit variiert je nach Netzwerkkonnektivität und Beleuchtungsnutzung.

*Nach den internen Qualitätstests von LGE hält der Akku des Lautsprechers bis zu 20 Stunden bei 50 % Lautstärke und ausgeschaltetem EQ und LED.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Front

DXO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 DXO2T Bluetooth Speaker