LG UltraGear™ 45" OLED-Gaming-Monitor 5K2K | 0,03 ms (GtG), DP 2.1
Energieklasse : EU
LG UltraGear™ 45" OLED-Gaming-Monitor 5K2K | 0,03 ms (GtG), DP 2.1

Energieklasse : EU
45GX950A-B

LG UltraGear™ 45" OLED-Gaming-Monitor 5K2K | 0,03 ms (GtG), DP 2.1

  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear perspective view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
  • Right side image
  • Left side image
Hauptmerkmale

  • 45 Zoll Gaming-Monitor in nahezu rahmenlosem, schlanken Design
  • 5K2K OLED-Display für echtes Schwarz und starke Kontraste
  • Ultraschnelle Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms für jederzeit flüssige Bewegungsdarstellung
  • Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 165 Hz bei 5K2K oder 330 Hz bei WFHD
  • Brillante Farben und Kontraste mit echtem Schwarz durch DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
  • Effizientes Multitasking durch “Picture By Picture”- und “Picture In Picture”- Modi
DISPLAY GESCHWINDIGKEIT TECHNOLOGIE
UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.

Der erste 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor der Welt

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A gaming monitor.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen aller OLED-Monitore (Stand: Dezember 2024) ist der LG 45GX950A das einzige OLED-Display mit 5K2K-Auflösung (5120x2160).

Image-summary

DISPLAY

45 Zoll 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED

21:9 Curved 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

125 PPI

GESCHWINDIGKEIT

0,03ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz) 

DisplayPort 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)

TECHNOLOGIE

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Der erste 5K2K OLED der Welt

Das weltweit erste 45-Zoll-OLED-Display mit 5K2K (5120x2160) bietet eine um 34 % breitere Ansicht als herkömmliche 16:9-Displays und eine um 33 % höhere Pixelzahl als UHD (3840x2160). Das 5K2K-OLED-Display stellt beim Gaming in jeder Umgebung deutlich dunklere Schatten, hellere Lichter und lebendigere Farben dar.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen aller OLED-Monitore (Stand: Dezember 2024) ist der LG 45GX950A das einzige OLED-Display mit 5K2K-Auflösung (5120x2160).

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Der hellste OLED**

Erlebe atemberaubende Bilder mit LG WOLED. Basierend auf der führenden OLED-Technologie von LG und der Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+)-Technologie liefert es bis zu 37,5 % hellere SDR, optimiert die Lichteffizienz und minimiert den Verlust. Es bietet eine Standardhelligkeit von 275 nits (APL 100%) und eine Spitzenhelligkeit von 1300 nits (APL 1,5%). Mit Delta E ≦ 2 Farbgenauigkeit sorgt der 45GX950A für lebendige, naturgetreue Farben für ein intensives, präzises Gaming auch in hellen Umgebungen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

**Unter den LG OLED-Gaming-Monitoren mit MLA+. Die SDR-Helligkeit ist 37,5 % höher als bei unseren Vorgängermodellen (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE), basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen.

Dein 21:9 Sweetspot für Gaming

Kein Fischaugenerlebnis mehr, um beide Seiten des 49-Zoll-Displays im 32:9-Format auf einen Blick zu erfassen. Der gebogene 45-Zoll-OLED-Monitor im 21:9-Format bietet einen um 12 % größeren Sichtbereich** mit dem optimalen Verhältnis für packendes und fesselndes Gameplay. Wenn du den 45-Zoll 21:9-Sweetspot einmal erlebt hast, wirst du nie wieder zu einem kleineren Format zurückkehren.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

**Verglichen mit einem 32:9 49-Zoll-Monitor. Die Zahlen wurden auf der Grundlage der tatsächlichen Breiten- und Höhenabmessungen eines 21:9 45-Zoll-Monitors (4.580㎠) und eines 32:9 49-Zoll-Monitors (4.059㎠) berechnet.

800R - die ideale Krümmung

Tauche ein in die 800R-Kurve, die dem natürlichen Sehvermögen nachempfunden ist und dich in den Mittelpunkt der Krümmung stellt. Erlebe lebendige, verzerrungsfreie Grafik, während du dein Spieluniversum erkundest.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Das Seherlebnis kann je nach Abstand zum Bildschirm und der Körperhaltung des Benutzers variieren.

Tieferes Schwarz,
realistischere Farben

Erlebe unvergleichliche Tiefe und lebendigen Realismus mit VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, das selbst in den dunkelsten Szenen einen detaillierten Schwarzausdruck liefert. Mit einem Kontrastverhältnis von 1,5M, einer DCI-P3-Farbskala von 98,5 % (typisch) und einer Delta E ≦2-Farbgenauigkeit wird sichergestellt, dass die Farben mit realistischen Details dargestellt werden, genau wie ursprünglich beabsichtigt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*1,5M:1 ist das Kontrastverhältnis bei einem APL-Wert (Average Picture Level) von 25 %, der in Prozent angegeben wird und sich auf den Wert zwischen dem Schwarzwert und dem Referenzwert für Weiß bezieht. 

Fortschrittliche Blendschutztechnologie mit dreifacher UL-Zertifizierung

Die fortschrittliche Anti-Glare-Technologie des LG WOLED-Bildschirms minimiert störende Reflexionen und Ablenkungen und sorgt für eine kristallklare Gaming-Performance, die bei jeder Beleuchtung gleichbleibend klar ist. Die dreifache UL-Zertifizierung zur Reduzierung schädlichen blauen Lichts bei gleichzeitiger Erhaltung lebendiger Farbtöne und naturgetreuer Bilder sorgt für visuellen Komfort und ein flüssigeres Spielerlebnis - egal, ob du in hellen Umgebungen oder LED-beleuchteten Räumen spielst.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die OLED-Panels von LG wurden von UL als flimmerfrei, blendfrei und mit geringem Blaulichtanteil zertifiziert.

*Zertifikat-Nummer: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (Bedingungen von UGR weniger als 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können je nach Computerumgebung oder -bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

125 PPI für
bessere Lesbarkeit

Mit 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) und einem RGWB-Subpixel-Layout sorgt der 45GX950A für ein präzises Spielerlebnis und stellt sicher, dass dir kein wichtiges Detail entgeht. Produktivitätsaufgaben, wie das Bearbeiten von Dokumenten oder Website-Inhalten sind ebenfalls besser lesbar.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

2-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

2 JAHRE GARANTIE für
UltraGear OLED-Gaming-Monitore

2 Jahre ab dem Datum des ursprünglichen Kaufs im Einzelhandel und nur für interne und funktionale Teile, einschließlich des OLED-Display-Panels.

*Beschränkte Garantie. Die Bedingungen können je nach Land variieren.

Wechsle zwischen 330Hz-165Hz
mit Dual-Mode

Mit dem VESA-zertifizierten Dual-Mode kannst du nahtlos zwischen WUHD 165Hz für grafikintensive Spiele und WFHD 330Hz für rasante Action wechseln. Genieße acht Dual-Mode-Optionen und wähle ganz einfach über das On-Screen-Display deine bevorzugte Bildschirmgröße und das Seitenverhältnis (21:9, 16:9). Außerdem kannst du über LG Switch ganz einfach zwischen einem physischen Hotkey oder einer Tastenkombination wechseln und so das Gameplay für alle Genres optimieren.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Leistung des „Dual-Mode“ kann je nach Spieltyp, Computergrafik-Spezifikationen und Konfigurationen variieren.

*Dual-Mode-Optionen: Aus(Full Wide), Aus(16:9 37„), Ein(Full Wide), Ein(21:9 39“), Ein(21:9 34„), Ein(16:9 37“), Ein(16:9 27„), Ein(16:9 24“).

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response.

0,03ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

Erlebe die blitzschnelle Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG), die Geisterbilder minimiert und für eine scharfe, klare Darstellung sorgt. Bleib in jedem Spiel mit unübertroffener Geschwindigkeit und flüssigen Bewegungen an der Spitze.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Das neueste DP 2.1 für rasend schnelles Gameplay

Verbessere dein Gaming und deine Produktivität mit dem neuen DisplayPort 2.1, der 165Hz High-Speed-Gaming bei 5K2K-Auflösung liefert. USB-C unterstützt gleichzeitig Anzeige, Datenübertragung und das Aufladen von Geräten mit 90 W und bietet nahtlosen Laptop-Support über ein einziges Kabel. Genieße eine schnellere und reibungslosere Leistung für Arbeit und Spiel.

Motorcycle in motion with DP 2.1 cable connection.
Ultrawide monitor connected to a laptop displaying creative design work.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Für die ordnungsgemäße Verwendung von Power Delivery ist ein USB-C-Kabel erforderlich, das an den USB-C-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen wird.

*DP-, HDMI- und USB-C-Kabel sind im Paket enthalten.

Für die gängigsten
Technologien zertifiziert

Mit AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validierter G-SYNC®-Kompatibilität und VESA AdaptiveSync™-Zertifizierung sorgt dieser Monitor für eine ruckelfreie, extrem flüssige Darstellung und niedrige Latenzzeiten und damit für unübertroffene Präzision und Flüssigkeit beim Spielen.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktion zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Leistung der Funktion wird mit den Modellen verglichen, die die Synchronisierungstechnologie nicht anwenden.

*Abhängig von der Netzwerkverbindung können Fehler oder Verzögerungen auftreten.

Tauche ein in 2x10W Rich Bass

Erlebe einen satten, bassbetonten Sound mit 2x10W Stereolautsprechern, die dein Klangerlebnis verstärken. Für ein noch persönlicheres Erlebnis kannst du ganz einfach ein Headset über den 4-poligen Kopfhörerausgang anschließen und realistischen 3D-Klang mit DTS Headphone:X genießen. Sichere dir den entscheidenden Vorteil bei FPS-Spielen, bei denen Teamkommunikation und direktionaler Sound während des Voice-Chats wichtig sind.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Kopfhörer sind separat erhältlich.

Schütze deinen
OLED via On-Screen Display

Über das On-Screen-Display passt du die OLED-Helligkeit an und aktivierst Schutzeinstellungen, um Nachbilder oder Einbrennen zu verhindern, damit du länger in den Genuss der hervorragenden OLED-Bildqualität kommst. Außerdem können Gamer ihr Gaming-Setup für optimale Leistung ganz einfach anpassen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

So nutzt du das On-Screen Display

Genieße nahtlosen Zugriff auf deine Lieblingsfunktionen, während du dich ins Spielen oder Suchen stürzt! Suche den Joystick, der sich in der Mitte deines Monitors befindet. Drücke die Joystick-Taste, um das Hauptmenü der Spiele-GUI aufzurufen.

Helligkeit

Spitzenhelligkeit

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.

Helligkeit

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Spitzenhelligkeit

GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.

OLED Screen Move

GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.

Dual-Mode

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Das Display kann im helleren Modus einbrennen.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. Plus, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Um die neueste Version der LG Switch App herunterzuladen, besuche LG.com/de.

Fortgeschrittene
Gaming-Features

• Dynamic Action Sync reduziert die Eingabeverzögerung und sorgt für Echtzeit-Reaktionen.

• Der Schwarzstabilisator hellt dunkle Szenen auf und hilft den Spielern, Feinde und Details zu erkennen.

• Das Fadenkreuz verbessert die Präzision für tödliche Genauigkeit. 

• Der FPS-Zähler zeigt deine Echtzeit-Bildrate an.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktion zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Fadenkreuzfunktion ist nicht verfügbar, wenn der FPS-Zähler aktiviert ist.

*Der FPS-Zähler kann einen Wert anzeigen, der die maximale Bildwiederholfrequenz des Monitors überschreitet.

*FPS (Bild pro Sekunde) Zähler: Messung der Bilder pro Sekunde.

Übersichtliches, schlankes Design

Der übersichtliche L-Ständer und das schlanke Design sparen Platz auf dem Schreibtisch und minimieren Platzverschwendung, damit deine Einrichtung sauber und effizient ist. Erlebe Hexagon Lighting und das praktisch randlose 4-seitige Design, gepaart mit einem vollständig verstellbaren Sockel für Dreh-, Neige- und Höheneinstellungen.

LG UltraGear OLED monitor setup on a gaming desk in a modern room.
LG UltraGear OLED monitor on a gaming desk with a PC setup, overlooking a cityscape at sunset.

Front and rear views of the LG UltraGear OLED monitor with a curved design and sleek finish.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Schwenkbar

Tilt adjustable icon.

Neigbar

Height adjustable icon.

Höhenverstellbar

Borderless design icon.

Nahezu randloses Design

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    991,6 x 545,6-665,5 x 342 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    991,6 x 460,7 x 225,5 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    1.142 x 301 x 564 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    14 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    9,4 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    20,5 kg

FEATURES

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Ja

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Fadenkreuz

    Ja

  • FPS Counter

    Ja

  • Benutzerdefinierte Taste

    Ja

  • Automatischer Eingang

    Ja

  • PBP

    Ja (2)

  • PIP

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

POWER

  • AC-Eingang

    220-240V

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

    45 kWh/1000h

  • Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

    0,5 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

    0,3 W

INFO

  • Produktname

    45GX950A-B

  • Jahr

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    44,5 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    113 cm

  • Auflösung

    5.120 x 2.160

  • Panel-Typ

    OLED

  • Bildformat

    21:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2035 x 0,2035 mm

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd

  • Colour Bit

    DCI-P3

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.500.000:1

  • Reaktionszeit

    0,03 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    165 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 °

  • Krümmung

    Ja (800R)

SW-ANWENDUNG

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    Ja

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI 2.1

  • DisplayPort

    1 x DisplayPort 2.1

  • USB-C

    1 x USB-C (max. 90W Ladeleistung)

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    2x USB 3.0

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja, 2x 10W

  • DTS HP:X

    Ja

  • Rich Bass

    Ja

MECHANISCH

  • Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

    Ja

  • Wandmontage möglich [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB-C

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

