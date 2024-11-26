Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

When it comes to washing machines, many people think slim washers can’t handle large loads effectively due to the reduced depth. This belief often leads people to shy away from these space-saving wonders. However, thanks to modern technology, slim front-load washers are now powerhouses of efficiency and capability.

In this washing machine buying guide, we’ll explore how advancements in drum technology, load optimisation, and special wash programs debunk laundry myths about the capacity and performance of slim washers, as well as showcase some of LG’s top slim frontload washing machines.