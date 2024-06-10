Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers

Elevate your laundry experience by connecting your smart dryer to the LG ThinQ App. Follow these simple steps to get started:

1. Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your smartphone is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to use for your smart dryer.

2. Open the ThinQ App: Launch the LG ThinQ App on your smartphone.

3. Add Your Smart Dryer:

You can connect your device manually to Wi-Fi or by using the QR code located on the model and serial number tag.

o Connect Your Appliance to Your Wi-Fi network by using QR code:

§ Ensure the app has permission to use your phone camera.

§ Locate the model and serial number tag on your appliance to find the QR code.

§ From the ThinQ app dashboard, tap "Add a device" and then tap "Scan QR."

o If Your Device Doesn’t Have a QR Code or You Cannot Locate it:

§ Tap on the "Add Device" option within the app.

§ Choose "Dryer" from the list of available devices.

§ Move closer to your dryer and follow the on-screen instructions.

§ Press and hold down the Wi-Fi enabling button on your dryer for more than 3 seconds. Ensure the Wi-Fi icon or LED light is blinking to indicate it's switched on.

§ Once Wi-Fi is enabled, tap the "Done" button on the app.

4. Set Up Your Network:

o Tap on the settings icon and navigate to the Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone.

o Look for a Wi-Fi network with the name @LG_Smart_Dryer_XXXX (with four characters or numbers at the end). Enter the last four characters or numbers of the network name twice as the password.

o Go back to the LG ThinQ App and access the network settings screen.

o Choose your Wi-Fi network from the list of available options.

o Tap "Done" to complete the setup process.

5. View Your Dryer: Your smart dryer will now appear on the home screen of the LG ThinQ App, allowing you to monitor and control it remotely with ease.