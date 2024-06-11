Smart Laundry with LG's AI Washing Machines: Efficient Spin Cycles & Beyond

ThinQ is LG’s smart home appliance hub. It works by connecting your washing machine to your smartphone via the ThinQ app, allowing you to monitor your wash on your phone, no matter where you are!

You can also download customised wash cycles on the ThinQ app, making finding the right cycle for delicate fabric types easier than ever! ThinQ’s smart features don’t just end at remote control and monitoring, it also allows you to manage your wash with voice control technology.

This works with voice-activated AI speakers. By asking your washer, “What stage of the cycle is my wash?”, the AI will listen, and then verify the cycle for you. Simple!

ThinQ is not only upgrading your laundry game but making your house smarter too.

To connect your washing machine to ThinQ, simply

· Download the ThinQ app from the App Store or Google Play store.

· Use the in-app scanner to scan the QR code on your washing machine, or home appliance (Models without a QR code can be set up by entering their serial number into the ThinQ app).

· After scanning the QR code, follow a few simple in-app setup steps and that’s it! Your device is registered and you’re ready to manage your washing, no matter where you are!*

*For further instructions and more information on connecting your other home appliance to the ThinQ app, check out our support guides!