LG’s next-gen Therma V™ R290 Monobloc at IFA 2024

LG's new AWHPs seamlessly integrate with various indoor units, offering simplified air source heat pump installations, enhanced flexibility and customised options like control, hydro and combi units to suit different environments. The streamlined design ensures an efficient set-up, while LG's Building Energy Control (BECON) cloud allows for remote firmware updates.8

The new models also provide easy control and energy monitoring through LG's ThinQ™, creating an integrated Home Energy Platform with an Energy Storage System (ESS).

Attendees explored LG’s booth at IFA 2024 in Berlin (Hall 18) from September 6 and 109 where they experienced these groundbreaking innovations firsthand.

1 According to the European Commission, all new buildings in the EU are required to be ‘nearly-zero energy buildings’ since 2020.

2. The R290 refrigerant aligns with the revised F-gas regulations, which ban the use of HFC refrigerants with a GWP of 150 or more starting from 2027.

3. Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU).

4. A noise level of 49-50 dB(A) is generally considered quiet. For reference, a whisper is around 25 dB(A), a normal conversation is about 60 dB(A) and a household refrigerator typically operates at approximately 50 dB(A).

5. Actual noise levels may vary depending on the usage environment.