LG’s next-gen Therma V™ R290 Monobloc at IFA 2024
LG Electronics is introducing the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc 7- and 9-kilowatt air-to-water heat pumps at IFA 2024 in Berlin, focusing on advanced technology for improved efficiency in response to the rising demand for Nearly-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) in Europe.1 Additionally, LG is establishing an R&D lab in Frankfurt to develop innovative HVAC solutions for the region's varying climates.
How does this air source heat pump work
The latest Therma V model features an advanced compressor for enhanced performance in cold climates, offering stable operation, lower energy bills and a water output of up to 75 degrees Celsius at -15 degrees Celsius. For both AWHP models, the air source heat pump system operates quietly at a 49 dB(A) at 7kW and 50 dB(A) at 9kW,2,3 making it an ideal choice for improving household energy consumption.
Highly Efficient Operation
LG has introduced the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc with R290 refrigerant aligning with stricter F-gas regulations4 and the growing popularity of air source heat pump hot water systems(AWHPs) in Europe. This natural refrigerant has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3, providing excellent air source heat pump efficiency , with an energy rating of A+++5 and reducing carbon emissions by up to 79% compared to traditional boilers.6,7
A More Sophisticated Design
The Therma V™ R290 Monobloc from LG has a sleek one-fan design that blends with different home styles . Its exterior has a black tone and wave pattern grille, with a compact air source heat pump size that fits under windows without blocking the view.
Smart and Simple Integration
LG's new AWHPs seamlessly integrate with various indoor units, offering simplified air source heat pump installations, enhanced flexibility and customised options like control, hydro and combi units to suit different environments. The streamlined design ensures an efficient set-up, while LG's Building Energy Control (BECON) cloud allows for remote firmware updates.8
The new models also provide easy control and energy monitoring through LG's ThinQ™, creating an integrated Home Energy Platform with an Energy Storage System (ESS).
Attendees explored LG’s booth at IFA 2024 in Berlin (Hall 18) from September 6 and 109 where they experienced these groundbreaking innovations firsthand.
1 According to the European Commission, all new buildings in the EU are required to be ‘nearly-zero energy buildings’ since 2020.
2. The R290 refrigerant aligns with the revised F-gas regulations, which ban the use of HFC refrigerants with a GWP of 150 or more starting from 2027.
3. Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU).
4. A noise level of 49-50 dB(A) is generally considered quiet. For reference, a whisper is around 25 dB(A), a normal conversation is about 60 dB(A) and a household refrigerator typically operates at approximately 50 dB(A).
5. Actual noise levels may vary depending on the usage environment.