One-Stop Easy Registration

About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Connect and Control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ app allows you to easily connect with your appliance in a way you never could before. Even when you are outside, you can operate the appliance remotely.

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your appliance exactly what you need by just saying it out, and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Through the LG ThinQ app, check on your appliance, download new cycles, monitor cycle usage, and much more.

Optional AI Speaker Connection - Connect Google Home

1. Open Google Home app and press ‘Add’.

2. Touch + to add your appliances.

3. Search LG ThinQ & Log in with ThinQ account.

learn more
Optional AI Speaker Connection - Connect Amazon Alexa

1. Open Amazon Alexa app and go to menu.

2. Press “Skills & Games”.

3. Search LG ThinQ & Log in with ThinQ account.

learn more

One-Stop Easy Registration

How to register your device with the QR code
  1. Click or tap “+ Add a device”
  2. Select “Scan QR” from the options
  3. Scan the QR code on your device
  4. The device is now registered * Models without QR can be registered manually by entering the serial number

LG ThinQ QR Code Location

Refrigerator

Wine Cellar

WashTower™

Washer/Dryer

Washer/Dryer

Mini Wash1

Mini Wash2

Mini Wash2

Top Loader

Top Loader

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.
How do I add a product on the LG ThinQ app?
Add products to the ThinQ app using the Add feature. 1. On the home screen, tap "+ Add a device" > "Select Device" Press the Add a device button on the Home screen and touch Select Device. 2. Select the product from the product list. Then, proceed by following the instructions. Select the product icon *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions..
Q.
While trying to add an air conditioner, a message says the “LG_AC_~~~” network password is incorrect
For the network name "LG_AC_XXXX", enter the last four characters “XXXX” of the network name two times without a space in the password field. Passwords are case sensitive, so please try again entering upper and lowercase letters exactly. Screen for entering the Wi-Fi password. Q. While trying to add an air conditioner, a message says the “LG_AC_~~~” network password is incorrect3 *Note that for iPhones, a feature that automatically capitalizes the first letter of an input or the first word after a period may be ON. *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.
Q.
While trying to add a product, I am getting a router image with a message that says "No Network Connection"
- Before adding a product to ThinQ, make sure your smartphone is properly connected to the internet. If you continue to have problems connecting to the internet, check the connection of your router. - This message may occur if the router is too far away. If you can't move or come in closer proximity to the router, please install the Wi-Fi amplifier and try again. - Try again after unplugging or resetting the router. *If you are unable to proceed to the next step of adding your product, close the app and run it again. *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.
Q.
Is it possible to use the 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency band when using appliances with the ThinQ app?
LG Electronics appliances and the ThinQ app support the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequency band only. *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions. ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google
Q.
What are the recommended smartphone specifications to run the ThinQ app?
Android OS Requirements The ThinQ app supports Android OS 7.0 and higher. Smartphones using Android OS version 6.0.1 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app. iOS Requirements The ThinQ app supports iOS 12.0 and higher. Smartphones using iOS 10.3 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app. * Please refer to the Playstore and App Store links for the most accurate, up-to-date information. Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342 *There may be some limitations in using the app based on other smartphone specifications in addition to the OS version. • RAM: 2GB • Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA) • Available Storage Space: 377.2MB *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.