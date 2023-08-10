One-Stop Easy Registration

A.

Android OS Requirements The ThinQ app supports Android OS 7.0 and higher. Smartphones using Android OS version 6.0.1 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app. iOS Requirements The ThinQ app supports iOS 12.0 and higher. Smartphones using iOS 10.3 or lower must update their OS in order to use the latest version of the app. * Please refer to the Playstore and App Store links for the most accurate, up-to-date information. Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342 *There may be some limitations in using the app based on other smartphone specifications in addition to the OS version. • RAM: 2GB • Resolution: 1280 x 800 (WXGA) • Available Storage Space: 377.2MB *The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.