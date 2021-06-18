LG washing machines: everything you need to know | LG EXPERIENCE

Q. How does AI DD™ protect my clothes?

A. LG’s AI DD™ technology provides an amazing 18% more fabric protection* for your clothes. But how does it achieve this extraordinary feat?

In the old days, washing machines used the same amount of water and energy and took the same amount of time however much laundry you put in them. A kilo of underwear or three kilos of jeans, it made no difference. Nowadays, thanks to the advent of clever washing machine technology that can adapt each cycle to the fabric type and weight of your laundry - a much more efficient use of water, energy and time.

But here at LG, our washing machines take things a step further. We understand that different fabrics require different handling, as some are tougher than others. That’s why our Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology detects not just the weight of your laundry, but the sensitivity of the fabric you’re washing. In other words, AI DD™ knows when you’re cleaning things that need gentler treatment, adjusting its wash patterns within the same wash cycle to get the perfect clean while also protecting your clothes and minimising wear and tear.