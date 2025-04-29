Using pioneering technology, the box transmits to the sleek LG wireless TV at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate – around three times better than standard Wi-Fi. It even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.4 You don’t need a cabinet or shelf near the screen, so you can place your TV where you like.

Thanks to G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, the TV delivers smooth, tear-free visuals with minimal latency, even in a wireless setup.5 The technology is also certified as visually loss-less, based on LG's internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 standards.3