We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LAB
What is a wireless TV?
- Learn the core differences between traditional and wireless TVs.
- Understand the aesthetic and functional benefits of a wire-free entertainment setup.
- Dive into the specific features that make this model a leader in wireless technology.
- Explore how the OLED evo M4 utilises innovative technology for an enhanced viewing experience.
Sick of the tangle of wires and the pile of devices clustered around your television? Wishing you could watch or play without distractions? LG has come up with an innovative answer: the world’s first true wireless 4K 144Hz OLED TV.
What is a wireless TV?
If you want to connect set-top boxes, game consoles or computers to your TV, until now the only way has been to plug them in with cables, spoiling the sleek look of your wall-mounted television. A wireless TV does away with all that, needing just a power cord.1
How does a wireless TV work?
In the case of the LG OLED M4, signals are sent from the unique Zero Connect box to the screen using high-frequency radio waves. This works similar to Wi-Fi, but uses its dedicated technology, which won’t interfere with the Wi-Fi in your home.
Do you need a wireless TV?
Imagine how much better it would be to watch the latest movie in high quality on a big screen without any annoying dangling cables. Wireless TVs also make watching easier since you don’t have to balance your game console precariously near your TV to watch or play.
What makes the LG OLED evo M4 a true wireless TV?
The LG OLED evo M4 cuts out all that clutter. This wireless TV comes in four sizes (97”, 83”, 77” and 65”) with only a built-in power cord. Instead of plugging devices into the television, you connect them to the Zero Connect Box, which you can place up to 10 metres away from the screen for high-quality video reproduction and lag-free gaming.3
What makes the LG OLED evo M4 a true wireless TV?
Using pioneering technology, the box transmits to the sleek LG wireless TV at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate – around three times better than standard Wi-Fi. It even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.4 You don’t need a cabinet or shelf near the screen, so you can place your TV where you like.
Thanks to G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, the TV delivers smooth, tear-free visuals with minimal latency, even in a wireless setup.5 The technology is also certified as visually loss-less, based on LG's internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 standards.3
Zero Connect
At the heart of the system is the Zero Connect Box, which transmits 4K video and audio wirelessly to the TV. It’s where you connect devices using HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN or Bluetooth. Fewer wires mean less clutter and more immersion — especially when watching in Dolby Vision with FILMMAKER MODE™.3
Brightness Booster Max
An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by up to 150%, delivering sharper, more vibrant visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. This advanced technology enables up to 70% overall brightness improvement, depending on the model and screen size.3
Gaming features
There are also features specifically for gamers. Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard put you in control of how you play, and you can stream games straight from the cloud without tiresome downloads or updates.3
How to set up the Zero Connect box on LG wireless TVs
The Zero Connect box is easy to set up. It needs to be slightly lower than your TV, with no obstacles in the way. You can adjust the direction of the signal using controls on top. Indicator lights show the strength of the wireless LG TV connection.3
How do wireless speakers and soundbars enhance the experience?
Excellent sound quality is essential to the viewing experience. You can control LG wireless speakers or soundbars in sync with your compatible LG TV using WOWCAST and the WOW interface.3
How does LG’s OLED evo M4 transform everyday viewing with smart technology?
Whatever you’re watching on your wireless smart TV, a fast processor delivers a high-quality experience. At the core of LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor is a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that’s faster and better performing, offering far superior graphics.4 The AI Picture Wizard creates the TV picture you want, while AI Acoustic Tuning offers exceptional sound quality for the room you’re in. AI Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.3
Meanwhile, stay at the cutting edge with the webOS Re:New Program, which provides operating system upgrades for up to five years from the year of purchase—helping your TV stay current with evolving features and experiences.5
Partnerships with LG’s wireless OLED TV innovation
Range Rover House
At Range Rover House, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 was showcased alongside the unveiling of the new Range Rover Sport SV. This exclusive event highlighted the union of innovation and luxury.6
Monocle
LG has also worked closely with Monocle magazine in a partnership featuring all the advantages of the OLED evo M4 TV.7
FAQ
Q: Does the LG OLED evo M4 support voice assistants and smart home integration?
A: Yes, this wireless TV is compatible with voice assistants, like LG’s ThinQ, Google Assistant and Alexa, and can interact with smart home devices supporting the Matter standard.8
Q: What is the recommended distance between the TV and the Zero Connect Box?
A: 10 metres (30 feet).3
Q: How can I control the LG OLED evo M4 without a traditional remote?
A: You don’t need an old-fashioned remote to control your TV. Its Intelligent Voice Recognition technology means it can even tell who you are. You can also use LG’s Magic Remote Control, which supports voice control and can operate like a computer mouse.9
Now you can get rid of that messy nest of wires around your TV. Take control of your own space with the LG OLED evo M4 TV, put it where you like, and enjoy an unmatched viewing or gaming experience, with nothing to get in your way.
Life's Good!
1 LG Story – What is a wireless TV and how does it work?
2 Small Business – How does wireless TV work?
3 OLED97M49LA – LG OLED evo M4 97-inch 4K Smart TV 2024. Visually loss-less, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
4 LG OLED – 11 years later, still on top
5 LG Global – LG launches first world’s first wireless OLED TV
6 LG SIGNATURE Youtube - LG SIGNATURE OLED M at Range Rover House.
7 Monocle – Without compromise
8 LG Experience – LG TV compatible with voice assistants
9 LG Help Library – Magic Remote Control