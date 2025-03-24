Life's Good!

LG has long been committed to developing new technology, with a recent emphasis on product development. This focus has led to the integration of eco-design principles into a wide range of products.

For example, LG’s TurboWash™360 washing machines utilise a 3D multi-nozzle system that sprays water in four directions, enhancing cleaning efficiency. LG is also committed to using improved materials in its products; for instance, some of the latest soundbars are constructed using recycled plastic resin, helping reduce the environmental impact of production.