Life's Good!

LG's sustainable future: Eco design and sustainable products
- Introduction to the concept of eco-design, and its role in promoting better practices in products.
- Explanation of recent changes in EU eco-design and energy efficiency regulations have shaped LG’s product development strategies, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
- Discussion of LG’s new product range, detailing specific features and benefits.
- Highlighting LG’s efforts towards improved design, including recognitions/achievements at events such as IFA 2024 and awards from the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024, showcasing LG’s commitment to better practices.
With e-waste continuing to be a worldwide problem, embracing sustainability has become a priority for every company in the technology space. In the article below we’ll explain LG’s commitment, with the view to minimise waste through initiatives, and offering more energy-efficient features.
What is Eco-design and what is its purpose?
Understanding LG’s commitment to eco-design and improved innovation
LG has long been committed to developing new technology, with a recent emphasis on product development. This focus has led to the integration of eco-design principles into a wide range of products.
For example, LG’s TurboWash™360 washing machines utilise a 3D multi-nozzle system that sprays water in four directions, enhancing cleaning efficiency. LG is also committed to using improved materials in its products; for instance, some of the latest soundbars are constructed using recycled plastic resin, helping reduce the environmental impact of production.
What makes these design-forward LG appliances better?
In this section, we’ll explore some of the appliances that highlight LG’s commitment to better practices. These innovations have contributed to LG being recognised as the most sustainable home appliance brand in the 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index.3
NatureFRESH™ 384L Tall Fridge Freezer
Packed with the latest technology, this tall fridge freezer achieved the highest possible rank on the EU energy grade index. Awarded an A grade, it saves up to 59.1% energy consumption when compared to an E-grade model. This has been achieved through some innovative features such as the DoorCooling+™ utilises air vents at the front of the fridge to maintain temperature, while LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations.4
EZDispense™ 11kg washing machine
The efficiency of this washing machine is registered as 10% better than the minimum threshold required to achieve an A rating on the Energy Efficiency Index. This demonstrates its potential energy-saving capabilities. Additionally, the washing machine features ezDispense™ technology, which automatically dispenses the optimal amount of detergent and fabric softener based on the weight and type of materials in the drum.5
DUAL Dry™ 9kg / 6kg Washer Dryer
This washer-dryer incorporates artificial intelligence to help reduce energy consumption and costs. This is achieved through AI DD™ by detecting the fabric weight and softness to run the optimal wash pattern. Additionally, the LG ThinQ app™ allows users to easily monitor and manage energy usage. This feature helped achieve 40% better performance on the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold for an A energy efficiency rating.6
Product design initiatives
LG has consistently pushed the boundaries of design when it comes to televisions and LG’s range of OLED evo TVs. Recognised for their unique innovations, these models have earned Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 certifications from the Carbon Trust as well as the Environmentally Evaluated Mark from SGS for the fourth consecutive year. These certifications underscore LG’s commitment to better practices, highlighting the benefits of its OLED evo TVs throughout their lifecycle.
The TVs gained this recognition because LG’s OLED TVs do not require a backlight,8 which means a simpler structure and fewer necessary components. For instance, LG’s 65-inch OLED evo, made of ultra-light composite fibre, requires only 40 per cent of the plastic typically used in an LCD TV of the same size screen and weighs 20 per cent less.7
How is LG prioritising eco-design in product innovation?
Explore LG’s most recent milestones in design innovation.
IFA 2024
At IFA 2024, LG showcased a host of home appliances with energy-efficient features, including a new bottom-freezer refrigerator, which boasts the lowest energy consumption of any refrigerator currently on the market . LG also showcased a washing machine and dryer that set new benchmarks for energy-efficient features. Featuring a new drum motion that helps deliver clean laundry while minimising the energy consumption of its AI DD™ motor, it achieved an impressive A-55 per cent energy rating. 9
International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024
Reaffirming LG’s standing as a leader in design innovation, the company received 23 awards at IDEA 24. This included a gold award for the Comfort Kit, seven thoughtfully designed accessories which allow users with limited strength or dexterity to easily open and close appliance doors. This includes the easy handle, ball and hanger which are all made of recycled plastic, highlighting LG’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.10
FAQs
Q: What is the difference between eco-design and traditional product design?
A: The main difference is that eco-design considers the environmental impact of a product throughout its entire life cycle- from production and usage to disposal- while traditional product design focuses on factors such as usability, functionality, and cost.
Q: What role does smart technology play in LG’s products?
A: LG’s smart home platform, LG ThinQ™, allows users to monitor and manage energy storage and consumption in real time. This allows users to improve their practices and reduces unnecessary energy usage.
Q: What are the benefits of energy-efficient appliances for consumers?
Thanks to its commitment to eco-design principles and a desire to produce a range of improved products, LG is creating appliances that not only include energy-efficient features but are also cost-effective for consumers. LG is making conscious changes while delivering innovative solutions to meet modern consumer needs.
LG’s long-term commitment to sustainability
