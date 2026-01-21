We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV sales reach 10 million in Europe
LG Electronics is thrilled to share a significant achievement: 10 million LG OLED TVs sold in Europe by the second quarter of 2025. This milestone showcases the lasting confidence and preference of European customers and signifies 12 straight years of being the leader in the global OLED TV market.1
LG OLED innovation roadmap
Reflecting LG’s brand motto "Life’s Good” with Brave Optimism,2 LG OLED has continuously redefined premium TV experiences through world-first innovations.
A new era with the World’s first Commercial OLED 55”
In 2013, LG launched the world’s first 55-inch OLED TV, introducing self-lit pixels that offered perfect blacks and infinite contrast. The breakthrough display won CES Innovation Awards, with the declaration that “OLED is potentially the best TV technology ever”.3
Introducing 4K and HDR to OLED
LG introduced the first 4K OLED TV with HDR support, bringing unmatched realism to home viewing.4 It earned top ratings from respected outlets like AV Forums and Which?, cementing its leadership in picture quality.
World's thinnest OLED Wallpaper
The ultra-thin 2017 OLED W5 wowed the industry with its 3.85mm razor-thin design6 and stunning display performance. Its form factor received Red Dot and iF Design Awards for design innovation.
Revolutionary OLED R - the world’s first rollable TV
With OLED R, LG reimagined screen design by creating the world’s first rolled-up TV in 2020—a feat of engineering that was both functional and futuristic, earning design accolades globally.7
Embracing OLED M with wireless viewing with zero connect
The LG OLED evo M series was introduced in 2023 as the true wireless connectivity with its Zero Connect Box, offering a clutter-free setup. Praised by What Hi-Fi for its "gorgeous picture quality," the OLED M sets new standards in home cinema.8
OLED T’s transparent technology
Unveiled in 2024, the Transparent OLED T merges technology and design, enabling new possibilities for retail, galleries and home spaces. The innovation is already a CES Best of Innovation winner.9
LG OLED’s growth in Europe
From humble beginnings in a competitive market, LG has grown to become the No.1 OLED TV brand in Europe.
What makes LG OLED the top choice for home entertainment?
Colour accuracy is a standout feature of LG OLED TVs, delivering perfect colour and true black for an unparalleled viewing experience, its colour accuracy received “True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting” certification from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organisation, becoming the first ever TV brand to achieve such certification.10 At the core of LG’s OLED excellence is also its exclusive α (Alpha) AI processor, an OLED dedicated processor exclusively developed based on 1.6 billion pictures and 40 million sound data points over the years.1 It's bringing Advanced AI Features to consumers with its AI Magic Remote, providing easy control with Voice ID, and delivering hyper-personalised content that suits each user.
LG OLEDs also harness advanced AI capabilities—delivering hyper-personalised pictures and sound, easily controlled with the AI Magic Remote, making it more seamless than ever for users to enjoy optimised viewing without manual adjustments.11 To further enhance content accessibility, LG has partnerships with major content providers like Disney+, Apple TV+, Rakuten and Mubi and runs initiatives such as the LG Streaming Week campaign from May 19 to June 30 providing users in 42 countries across Europe a wide range of free and discounted streaming content.12,13
OLED TVs assembled in Europe
Many LG OLED TVs are assembled in LG’s factory in Mława, Poland—ensuring a diversified production footprint and stepping up capacity for European customers.14 Established in 1999, the Mlawa factory has nearly 5,000 employees supporting regional growth and contributing tax revenue. The factory produces a wide range of products, including LG QNED, OLED and NanoCell TVs, as well as monitors and Information Display solutions. Each product undergoes rigorous durability testing—such as colour accuracy checks, temperature extremes, and drop tests—to ensure the highest quality reaches the end customer.15
Recognised across Europe for OLED excellence
LG OLED TVs have consistently earned top honours and consumer praise across Europe, reflecting their unrivalled picture quality, innovation and design.
- The LG OLED M, the world’s first wireless 4K 120Hz TV, was recognised by TIME as a groundbreaking innovation in 2023.16
- LG OLED C3 was named Best Premium TV by Stuff Awards 2023, praised for top-tier performance in film, sports, and gaming.17
- LG OLED TVs topped UK consumer tests, helping LG win Which? Home Entertainment Brand of the Year for five consecutive years.18
- As of 2025, LG OLED topped consumer review charts in 12 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, holding a 52.4% market share in global OLED TV shipments.19
- French tech media outlet, Les Numériques awarded the LG OLED Evo G5 a perfect 5/5 score, calling it “one of the best TVs in 2025”.20
When OLED meets Art
Film directors’ endorsement
Renowned filmmakers such as Sean Baker and Natasha Braier commend LG OLED for its true-to-life visuals, making it a preferred screen for directors’ reviews.21,22
European digital artists’ support
LG has partnered with renowned events like Frieze London 2024 "Digital Tour," with Sir John Akomfrah23 and 2021 Damien Hirst x LG OLED.24 To further emphasise LG’s commitment to the arts, LG has worked with artists like Anish Kapoor25 and Tobias Rehberger,26 providing a platform for digital art through its LG OLED ART initiative.
Looking ahead, LG remains focused on elevating the viewing experience through sharper screens and smarter platforms. As Heaven Lee, Europe Region representative of LG Electronics, notes: “The 2025 LG OLED evo will feature an even sharper screen and a smarter AI-powered webOS platform to deliver an immersive viewing experience.”27 With ongoing advancements in design, performance and content services, LG OLED continues to lead the way in redefining how Europe watches TV.
Life's Good!
