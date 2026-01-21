Life's Good!

Colour accuracy is a standout feature of LG OLED TVs, delivering perfect colour and true black for an unparalleled viewing experience, its colour accuracy received “True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting” certification from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organisation, becoming the first ever TV brand to achieve such certification.10 At the core of LG’s OLED excellence is also its exclusive α (Alpha) AI processor, an OLED dedicated processor exclusively developed based on 1.6 billion pictures and 40 million sound data points over the years.1 It's bringing Advanced AI Features to consumers with its AI Magic Remote, providing easy control with Voice ID, and delivering hyper-personalised content that suits each user.

LG OLEDs also harness advanced AI capabilities—delivering hyper-personalised pictures and sound, easily controlled with the AI Magic Remote, making it more seamless than ever for users to enjoy optimised viewing without manual adjustments.11 To further enhance content accessibility, LG has partnerships with major content providers like Disney+, Apple TV+, Rakuten and Mubi and runs initiatives such as the LG Streaming Week campaign from May 19 to June 30 providing users in 42 countries across Europe a wide range of free and discounted streaming content.12,13