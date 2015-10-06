FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG UNVEILS WORLD’S FIRST HDR-CAPABLE 4K OLED TV SERIES Delivers Perfect Black and Perfect Colour for unrivalled viewing experiences

LG’s industry-leading OLED display technology ensures that images are displayed in perfect black, as well as offering perfect colours. OLED technology is ideal for HDR content as only OLED panels can deliver absolute black which makes the bright colors in HDR look even more impressive. OLED TVs are able to render the required HDR light range at lower peak brightness, resulting in an exceptional and more comfortable viewing experience. What’s more, LG’s HDR-capable OLED TVs allow consumers to view HDR content from both streaming content partners, as well as external sources.

The EG9650 – The World’s First HDR-Capable 4K OLED TV

LG’s EG9650 inherits many key product features from the EG9600, including:

A CURVED 4K SCREEN (3840 x 2160 resolution): LG’s exclusive 4 Color Pixel (WRGB) technology broadens the displayed color range and significantly reduces colour difference. The OLED screen’s self-lighting pixels deliver unprecedented perfect black and perfect colour, as well as a fast response rate that effectively eliminates motion blur.

ART SLIM DESIGN: A technological breakthrough. The almost-borderless display offers fully immersive viewing experiences, while the seamless merging of the screen and stand makes LG’s newest ultra-streamlined TV a piece of artwork.

HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO: LG has partnered with one of the leaders in the audio industry to create the ultimate, immersive home cinema experience for this 4K OLED TV.

The Incredibly Slim 4.8mm EG9200 and EG9100 Also Unveiled

The new TVs EG9200 and EG9100 measure an incredibly 4.8mm at their slimmest point, setting a new standard for the industry and pushing the boundaries of TV technology, while also delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to consumers. LG’s new technology allows its OLED TVs to be slimmer than any product currently on the market, making these TVs art pieces in their own right, suitable for any household setting.

All LG’s OLED TVs launched in 2015 will feature the new webOS 2.0 Smart TV platform. Taking simplicity and convenience to a whole new level, even while managing more content options than ever before, webOS 2.0 offers a long list of improvements, impressive features and reduced boot time. Also new to webOS 2.0 is My Channels, which allows users to customise their favourite live TV channels or set-top box channels on the Launcher Bar for easy access.