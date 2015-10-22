Second Screen brings unique mobile experience to life

Always pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation, LG is introducing a Second Screen as an inset display above the main 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display on the V10. Working independently, the Second Screen can be set up as an “always on” display to enhance the V10’s productiveness all without impacting battery life.

The second screen can be set to display the weather, time, date and battery icon when the main display is off. With the main display on, the Second Screen can be set to convert to a dedicated launch area for shortcuts or your favorite apps. What’s more, when users are enjoying a movie or game on the V10, the Second Screen will notify you discreetly without blocking your view when a call or text comes in. Ignoring the notification won’t distract you from your enjoyment or you can pause whatever you’re doing to respond.

Dual Front Cameras and Multi-view Recording preserve precious moments

Wide angle images usually require a large, heavy lens which can distort the corners of photographs. The LG V10 features 5MP Dual Front Cameras with two separate lenses to capture standard 80° selfies or perfect wide angle selfies of 120°, without the need to pan the smartphone which increases the likelihood of camera shake.

For the wide angle shot, the V10 employs a sophisticated software algorithm to combine images from the two separate lenses which are just far enough apart to provide two different points of view. The ability to take group selfies without a selfie-stick has never been easier. Multi-view Recording can capture different angles utilizing all three cameras on the V10. Select and insert the version that looks best in your masterpiece.

Superb Capabilities for Video and Audio Capturing

As the LG G4 did with photography, the LG V10 offers users the most powerful features for video capturing, editing and sharing. The V10 is the first smartphone to offer manual mode for video. First introduced for still photographs on the G4, the technology has been enhanced to handle video recordings as well on the LG V10, making it the first smartphone with a manual video shooting mode in the LG Smartphone family. With Manual Video Mode, budding directors can easily create professional-quality videos by adjusting options such as shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance and focus while recording. Videos can be recorded in three resolutions — HD, FHD or UHD — and two aspect ratios — 16:9 standard or 21:9 cinematic.

In addition to its impressive professional-level video and audio capabilities, the LG V10 offers additional features that video content look and sound their best:

Steady Record: utilizes electronic image stabilization (EIS) optimized for recording video to neutralize shake, helping to capture sharper video footage when in motion

Snap Video: create one video by combining many shorter videos

15 sec. Auto Edit: create a short video highlight clip by automatically eliminating blurred frames and static scenes

Quick Video Editor: easily trim or change the frame rate and add after-effects, such as colors and background music

Quick Share: when finished recording, a pop-up appears on the display showing options of popular social networks to make video sharing even easier and faster

Audio Monitor: adjust the sensitivity of the three microphones during video recording and directly monitor and control audio input, including directional recording capability to highlight sound from one particular location

Wind Noise Filter: eliminate external wind noise for high-quality sound when shooting video outdoors

The V10 carries on LG’s tradition of providing alternative storage options with a microSD card slot. Compatible with cards of up to 2TB, V10 owners can shoot as much 4K video as they want. And with the 3,000mAh removable battery, you can always be ready with a second or third replacement battery to pop in if you ever run low on power while shooting. And with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 2.0 technology built-in, it only takes 40 minutes to get a 50 percent charge.

Design combines with Beauty and Durability

The LG V10’s resilient Dura Guard frame firmly secures the display to protect the phone from hard bumps and tumbles. The V10’s frame is composed of SAE grade 316L stainless steel, the same tough, hypoallergenic material used to make surgical tools and high-end watches. Because the edges and corners are the most vulnerable areas of a phone, the extra protection provided by the Dura Guard frame ensures maximum durability.

On the back of LG V10, resilient but soft Dura Skin offers added protection from direct impacts to the device. Dura Skin is soft to the touch but also is highly resistant to nicks and scratches. Independent testing and certification firm MET Laboratories tested the LG V10 by dropping it from height of 48 inches repeatedly at different angles and found it to be “MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop Compliant” for shock.

Also, LG Hong Kong is the first market in the world to launch a 20K Gold Plated Leather version V10. The combination of a 20K Gold Plated stainless steel frame and genuine leather back cover showcases the innovative design converging durability and beauty.

Great Music and Voice for unparalleled user experience

As an advanced multimedia smartphone, the sound in the V10 has been designed to be best-in-class. The V10 features 32 bit Hi-Fi DAC by ESS Technology, designers of high-performance audio products for professionals. The LG V10 automatically detects connected devices and provides sound control options which can be customized. And the LG V10 is the first commercial device to utilize Qualcomm Technologies TruSignal™ antenna boost technology designed to intelligently optimize signal strength at all times for fewer dropped calls, faster data and better call coverage, no matter how the phone is held.

Enhanced Security Features

Along with the popular Knock Code, the LG V10 features a new fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone and turn on the display simultaneously.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

LG V10 equips with dual SIM slots supporting the 4G LTE networks across China and Hong Kong. LG V10 will be available for pre-order on 23rd October at authorized retailers, and will be general available on the end of October, with 3 different versions: 20K Gold Plated Stainless Steel Version (White and Beige), Stainless Steel Version (Black) and 20K Gold Plated Stainless Steel with Leather Version (Black), at the suggested retail price of HKD5,698.

LG V10 (H961N) Key Specifications:

Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz*

TD-SCDMA: 1900 / 2000 MHz* 2G Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz six-core processor Display Main Display: 5.7” Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440) Second Screen: IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040) Memory 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM Camera Rear: 16MP OIS 2.0 F1.8 Aperture Front: 5MP Dual Lens (80° standard angle / 120° wide angle) Battery 3,000mAh (removable) Operating System Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Size 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6 mm Weight 192 g Colour 20K Gold Plated Stainless Steel Version: White, Beige Stainless Steel Version: Black 20K Gold Plated Stainless Steel with Leather Version: Black

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.