FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG PoPo PD251 DEBUTS WITH NEW DESIGN Introducing a lighter mobile photo-printing experience

Advanced Tech is at the Heart of LG PoPo

Easy-to-use, convenient and simply lots of fun, LG PoPo uses Bluetooth reducing the need for connection cords or additional devices, making LG PoPo perfect for the on-the-go trendsetter.

LG PoPo adopts the ZINK® Zero Ink Printing Technology as well. By activating chemicals on special ZINK 2.0 printing paper through a unique heating process, ZINK® Zero Ink Printing Technology pictures allow for faster printing and retain longer-lasting colours and have images that are crisp and clear.

Share The Fun With Just One Click – Show The World Your Creativity

The LG Pocket Photo App offers users a slew of editing features that allow them to adjust size, colour or add text, to name but a few functions. With a few clicks, users can create one-of-kind birthday invitations, thank you and name cards, and more.

Sharing is even easier with a QR code function that allows photos to be accessed on various social networking platforms.

LG PoPo PD251 will be available for sale at designated retail shops in early November 2015. The suggested retail price is HK$990.