NEXUS 5X on Sale in Hong Kong Empowered by the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS

As the third successful collaboration between LG and Google, the Nexus 5X delivers the best of Google and LG know-how in a superb package. With a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, advanced camera features and fingerprint sensor, the Nexus 5X boasts powerful performance, impressive multimedia capabilities and enhanced security. As the first batch of smartphones to market that features Google’s newest mobile operating system, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Nexus 5X will be the benchmark device by which all other smartphones will be measured.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

Nexus 5X will be available for pre-order on 5 November at authorized retailers, and officially available from the second week of November, in 3 different colours: Carton, Quartz and Ice. The suggested retail price is as below.

Model (memory) Suggested Retail Price Nexus 5X (32GB) HK$3,898 Nexus 5X (16GB) HK$3,398

Nexus 5X Key Specifications:

Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 850(B26) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz*

TDS-CDMA: 1900(B39) / 2000(B34) MHz* 2G Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz six-core processor Display 5.2” Full HD LCD Display (1920 X 1280) Memory 2GB RAM / 16 or 32GB ROM Camera Rear: 12.3 MP Front: 5MP Battery 2,700mAh (removable) Operating System Android™ 6.0 (Marshmallow) Size 147 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 136g Colour Carton, Quartz and Ice

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.