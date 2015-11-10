We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NEXUS 5X on Sale in Hong Kong Empowered by the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS
As the third successful collaboration between LG and Google, the Nexus 5X delivers the best of Google and LG know-how in a superb package. With a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, advanced camera features and fingerprint sensor, the Nexus 5X boasts powerful performance, impressive multimedia capabilities and enhanced security. As the first batch of smartphones to market that features Google’s newest mobile operating system, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Nexus 5X will be the benchmark device by which all other smartphones will be measured.
Availability and Suggested Retail Price
Nexus 5X will be available for pre-order on 5 November at authorized retailers, and officially available from the second week of November, in 3 different colours: Carton, Quartz and Ice. The suggested retail price is as below.
Model (memory)
Suggested Retail Price
Nexus 5X (32GB)
HK$3,898
Nexus 5X (16GB)
HK$3,398
Nexus 5X Key Specifications:
Network
4G Network:
FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 850(B26) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) MHz*
TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz*
3G Network:
WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz*
2G Network:
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz*
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 1.8GHz six-core processor
Display
5.2” Full HD LCD Display (1920 X 1280)
Memory
2GB RAM / 16 or 32GB ROM
Camera
Rear: 12.3 MP
Front: 5MP
Battery
2,700mAh (removable)
Operating
System
Android™ 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Size
147 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight
136g
Colour
Carton, Quartz and Ice
Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.
The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.
*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.
