Christmas Is About To Get Even Better With The LG V10 Champagne Gold Series Ocean Blue Edition



HONG KONG (10 December 2015) – Christmas comes early this year, as LG prepares to launch its highly-anticipated LG V10 Champagne Gold Series Ocean Blue Edition, a feature-packed smartphone that combines the LG V Series’ best camera and video tech with a stunning special-edition shell to offer both functionality and aesthetics.

To make this occasion even more momentous, customers have a chance to win 100 hand-picked prizes every week during the “LG V10 Year-end Reward” event; and LG will make donations to St. James’ Settlement for every successfully registered user.

The brand-new Ocean Blue Edition LG V10 will also feature the same resilient but soft Dura Skin, as well as the stainless steel Dura Guard frame, making this phone durable and a fashion item at the same time.

Second Screen – Make Your Holiday Plans Effortlessly

Multi-tasking, which is at the heart the LG V10’s Second Screen feature, offers on-the-go Hongkongers an entirely new smart mobile experience, which will be especially useful during the holiday season.

As the festivities begin, set the Second Screen function to the ‘always on’ mode. While you plan that extraordinary evening to spend with that special someone, you can flip through your favourite apps at any time to help plan your next activity or customise the screen to display recent contacts to stay connected with family or friends (Main Display ‘On’ mode) in case you need any help. To ensure you’re never late to a party and are dressed warmly, you can still check weather, time, date, and battery status when the screen is off, so you’re always prepared amidst the hustle and bustle.

Whether you’re in Hong Kong or on a getaway, this convenient and easy-to-use function will be indispensable during the holidays.

Professional-Grade Photos & Videos at Your Fingertips

As Hong Kong transforms into a Christmas wonderland and both sides of Victoria Harbour light up with holiday cheer, the LG V10 will help you record those unforgettable moments and memories that will last a lifetime.

After a delightful Christmas feast, pile out onto the Avenue of Stars with your friends and snap a stunning evening photo with the LG V10’s 16MP F1.8 Aperture Rear Camera. Images will be even clearer and sharper with OIS Steady Record.

After your friends depart, snuggle up with that special someone and use the LG V10’s Dual Front Cameras, with two separate lenses, to capture standard 80° selfies or perfect wide-angle 120° groupies, all without using a selfie-stick.

For the digital videography savvy, the phone’s manual video mode lets you play professional film director through adjustable settings, so you can create customised Christmas greeting cards for family and friends.

For even more fun, the Multi-view Recording feature creates unique photos using all three cameras on the LG V10 at the same time, which you can then share on social networks via the Quick Share function.

Help Those in Need & Win Prizes – “LG V10 Year-end Reward” Event

Customers who purchase a licensed LG V10 on or before 31 December 2015 have a chance to win* one of 100 cool presents from LG each week (11 Dec 2015 to 9 Jan 2016), during the online “LG V10 Year-end Reward” promotion.

Users simply register* online at www.lgv10hk.com according to the date they purchased their LG V10, to win the prizes.

To spread the spirit of sharing during the holiday season, LG will donate HKD10 for each successful online registration during the event. All proceeds will go to St James’ Settlement. The entire initiative is based on LG’s “Life’s Good” principle, a thinking that continually drives LG to help those in need, especially during major holidays such as Christmas^.

Details – “LG V10 Year-end Reward” Event

This event will be divided into four (4) phases and there will be two (2) registration time slots for each phase.

The first fifty (50) registered and eligible LG V10 customers of each time slot for Phase 1 to Phase 3, will each have a chance to win* one (1) of the below prizes or other items:

A trendy LG Watch Urbane smart watch

An LG Rolly Keyboard that will be available in Hong Kong for the first time ever

An LG PoPo – the lightweight and stylish pocket photo printer

The first five (5) customers to successfully register for each time slot for the Ultimate Prize phase, will each have a chance to win the Ultimate Prize*:

Two (2) Economy Class round-trip tickets from Hong Kong to Seoul

A total of ten (10) customers have a chance to win the above Ultimate Prize.

With prizes worth more than HKD200,000, this is one event you can’t miss!

For full details and Terms & Conditions, visit www.lgv10hk.com or call LG’s customer service hotline at 3543 7777.

Availability & Suggested Retail Price

The LG V10 Champagne Gold Series Ocean Blue Edition will be available for sale on 11 December 2015, and the suggested retail price is HKD5,698.

*Terms & Conditions apply. See website www.lgv10hk.com for full details.

^The ceiling amount for donations is HKD50,000.

LG V10 Year-end Award” event details: