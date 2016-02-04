We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OFFERS THE NEXT-LEVEL HOME ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE WITH 77-INCH CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700
Exquisite Viewing Experiences – Vast 77-Inch Screen, 4K & OLED Technologies
Whether it’s an action-adventure movie, the latest console game or a hilarious talk show, the 3840 x 2160 resolution, 77-inch and 4K curved screen, paired with LG’s exclusive 4 Color Pixel (WRGB) technology, perfectly displays a full range of colors.
Powering this mesmerizing viewing experience are the OLED screen’s self-lighting pixels, which deliver unprecedented perfect black and perfect color. Along with the 77EG9700’s maximum response time of 0.001ms, even the most spectacular action scenes will be blur-free, so users won’t miss a second of their favorite content.
In addition to offering users truly immersive viewing experiences, the 77EG9700 is a piece of art that integrates flawlessly into a full range of homes. Based on LG’s Art Slim design, the TV sports an almost-borderless frame that perfectly complements the curved screen, and is a testament to LG’s market-leading craftsmanship.
Of course, sound plays a key role in creating the ideal viewing experience and the 77EG9700’s stunning speaker system, by audio expert Harman/Kardon, offers powerful and crystal-clear audio. What’s more, users can quickly browse their favorite content and enjoy faster, smoother content choices via LG’s webOS.
Release Date & Price
LG’s brand-new CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700 is now available for sale at major distributers, and the suggested retail price is HK$125,880.
Specifications of CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700
Model number
EG9700
Picture Quality
Resolution
ULTRA HD 3840 x 2160
Panel
OLED
Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
Ultra Luminance
•
4K Upscale
•
HEVC Codec
•
Intelligent Sensor
•
Smart TV
webOS
1.0
Magic Remote
•
Network File Browser (DLNA)
•
Miracast
•
Smart Share
•
Web Browser
•
WiFi Screen Share
•
MHL
•
WiFi Direct
•
WiDi
•
LG Store
•
Cinema 3D
Comfortable 3D Glasses
•
3D Depth Control
•
3D Sound Zooming
•
3D Viewpoint
•
Dual Play Ready
•
2D to 3D
•
Audio
Harmon/Kardon® sound design
•
Speaker
4.0Ch Speaker System (70W)
Clear Voice
•
Connectivity
WiFi Built-In
•
Second generation live broadcast recording function
•
USB 3.0
(1)
USB 2.0
(2)
HDMI 4K
(4)
Design
Curved
•
Cinema Screen
•
Art Slim
•
Eco-Friendly
Smart Energy Saving
•
Dimension
W x H x D (mm) with Stand
1,718 X 1,110 X 322
W x H x D (mm) without Stand
1,718 X 1,064 X 33.7
Weight
Weight (kg) with stand
43.3
Weight (kg) without stand
39.9
