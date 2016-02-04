About Cookies on This Site

LG OFFERS THE NEXT-LEVEL HOME ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE WITH 77-INCH CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700

TV & Home Entertainment 02/04/2016
Print

Exquisite Viewing Experiences – Vast 77-Inch Screen, 4K & OLED Technologies

Whether it’s an action-adventure movie, the latest console game or a hilarious talk show, the 3840 x 2160 resolution, 77-inch and 4K curved screen, paired with LG’s exclusive 4 Color Pixel (WRGB) technology, perfectly displays a full range of colors.

 

Powering this mesmerizing viewing experience are the OLED screen’s self-lighting pixels, which deliver unprecedented perfect black and perfect color. Along with the 77EG9700’s maximum response time of 0.001ms, even the most spectacular action scenes will be blur-free, so users won’t miss a second of their favorite content.

 

In addition to offering users truly immersive viewing experiences, the 77EG9700 is a piece of art that integrates flawlessly into a full range of homes. Based on LG’s Art Slim design, the TV sports an almost-borderless frame that perfectly complements the curved screen, and is a testament to LG’s market-leading craftsmanship.

 

Of course, sound plays a key role in creating the ideal viewing experience and the 77EG9700’s stunning speaker system, by audio expert Harman/Kardon, offers powerful and crystal-clear audio. What’s more, users can quickly browse their favorite content and enjoy faster, smoother content choices via LG’s webOS.

 

 

Release Date & Price

LG’s brand-new CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700 is now available for sale at major distributers, and the suggested retail price is HK$125,880.

 

Specifications of CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700

 

Model number

EG9700

Picture Quality

Resolution

ULTRA HD 3840 x 2160

Panel

OLED

Engine

Perfect Mastering Engine

Ultra Luminance

4K Upscale

HEVC Codec

Intelligent Sensor

Smart TV

webOS

1.0

Magic Remote

Network File Browser (DLNA)

Miracast

Smart Share

Web Browser

WiFi Screen Share

MHL

WiFi Direct

WiDi

LG Store

Cinema 3D

Comfortable 3D Glasses

3D Depth Control

3D Sound Zooming

3D Viewpoint

Dual Play Ready

2D to 3D

Audio

Harmon/Kardon® sound design

Speaker

4.0Ch Speaker System (70W)

Clear Voice

Connectivity

WiFi Built-In

Second generation live broadcast recording function

USB 3.0

(1)

USB 2.0

(2)

HDMI 4K

(4)

Design

Curved

Cinema Screen

Art Slim

Eco-Friendly

Smart Energy Saving

Dimension

W x H x D (mm) with Stand

1,718 X 1,110 X 322

W x H x D (mm) without Stand

1,718 X 1,064 X 33.7

Weight

Weight (kg) with stand

43.3

Weight (kg) without stand

39.9

 

