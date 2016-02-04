LG OFFERS THE NEXT-LEVEL HOME ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE WITH 77-INCH CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700

Exquisite Viewing Experiences – Vast 77-Inch Screen, 4K & OLED Technologies

Whether it’s an action-adventure movie, the latest console game or a hilarious talk show, the 3840 x 2160 resolution, 77-inch and 4K curved screen, paired with LG’s exclusive 4 Color Pixel (WRGB) technology, perfectly displays a full range of colors.

Powering this mesmerizing viewing experience are the OLED screen’s self-lighting pixels, which deliver unprecedented perfect black and perfect color. Along with the 77EG9700’s maximum response time of 0.001ms, even the most spectacular action scenes will be blur-free, so users won’t miss a second of their favorite content.

In addition to offering users truly immersive viewing experiences, the 77EG9700 is a piece of art that integrates flawlessly into a full range of homes. Based on LG’s Art Slim design, the TV sports an almost-borderless frame that perfectly complements the curved screen, and is a testament to LG’s market-leading craftsmanship.

Of course, sound plays a key role in creating the ideal viewing experience and the 77EG9700’s stunning speaker system, by audio expert Harman/Kardon, offers powerful and crystal-clear audio. What’s more, users can quickly browse their favorite content and enjoy faster, smoother content choices via LG’s webOS.

Release Date & Price

LG’s brand-new CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700 is now available for sale at major distributers, and the suggested retail price is HK$125,880.

Specifications of CURVED 4K OLED TV 77EG9700