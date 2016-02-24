LG INTRODUCES NEW SMARTPHONE K10LTE Stylish glossy pebble design and the most advanced camera in the category

Contemporary look with a flagship’s UI to enhance user experience

The new LG K Series smartphone will be the first to offer LG’s glossy pebble design, a contemporary, stylish look with curved, modern finish aimed at a younger audience. The glossy pebble design is complemented by LG’s new 2.5D Arc Glass for a smooth and seamless style that could only be made possible due to the LG’s signature Rear Key design, sides of K series smartphone being free of button clutter.

K10LTE’s back cover features an intricate woven pattern for optimal grip and confidence when on the move. It also features the LG UX 4.0 user interface, which is clean and simple to use, so that users can enjoy a handier smartphone experience.

Most advanced camera technologies to satisfy the multimedia generation

As younger users are always on the move and enjoy an active lifestyle, LG K10LTE is designed with multimedia creating and consumption in mind. Its 13MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera are the most advanced, compared to smartphones of the same category. The detailed images and videos captured are displayed on K10LTE’s 5.3-inch roomy display.

Featuring LG’s popular Gesture Shot and Gesture Interval Shot, taking selfies is easy and hassle-free. Gesture Shot enables users to take photos simply by raising an open hand in front of the lens and then clenching it into a fist. Closing one’s hand twice automatically leads to the Gesture Interval Shot and will produce four consecutive photos. Moreover, the Touch and Shoot function allows users to immediately focus and capture with just a tap on the screen.

Launch Date and Price

LG K10LTE will be general available at authorized retailers this week at the suggested retail price of HKD1,698.

LG K10LTE (K430N) Key Specifications:

Display 5.3-inch HD TFT Chipset MT 6753 Octa-Core 1.14GHz Memory 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (supports MicroSD memory card up to 32 GB) Camera Rear 13MP / Front 5MP Battery 2,300mAh Operating System Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow Size 146.6 x 74.8 x 8.8mm Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) MHz* TDD: 2300(B40) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz* 2G Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz* Colour Indigo, White Others 2.5D Arc Glass / Gesture Shot / Gesture Interval Shot / Tap and Shot

