FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG'S STUNNING NEW MONITORS TURN DREAMS INTO REALITY

IT Product 03/15/2016
15 March 2016, Hong Kong – LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) officially launched its next generation of highly-anticipated monitors today, the 21:9 UltraWide Curved Monitor 34UC98, 21:9 UltraWide Monitor 34UM68 and Ultra HD 4K Monitor 27UD68, which all debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2016, and offer users unparalleled freedom to customize their work and play space like never before. 

 

Build the Perfect Workstation with LG’s 21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitors

The LG 34UC98 is the optimal monitor for avid gamers or digital media professionals. The 34-inch, 21:9 UltraWide curved screen offers 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, and picture quality is further enhanced by LG’s proprietary and advanced IPS technology. No matter the workstation environment, the adjustable screen – tilt range is -5 to 15 degrees and the monitor can be raised by a maximum of 110 mm – ensures that the 34UC98 can be tailored to each user’s needs. Along with Thunderbolt™ 2, which allows users to connect the 34UC98 with compatible devices for high-speed data transfers, this monitor gives users the freedom to complete tasks quickly and efficiently.

 

For digital professionals, such as photographers and graphic designers, who want to create unforgettable art efficiently and in a comfortable environment, the LG 34UM68 will be the ideal choice. The 34-inch, 21:9 UltraWide flat screen offers a bigger workspace and wider field of vision, perfect for those who depend on precise image reproduction; users can comfortably view photos side-by-side and work on multiple applications at the same time. To ensure comfortable working conditions, the screen can be tilted by -5 to 20 degrees, and raised by a maximum of 120 mm. And of course, Thunderbolt™ 2 compatibility is indispensable for artists who work with large image and video files.

Enjoy the Ultimate Entertainment Experience with the LG Ultra HD 4K Monitor

Consumers who like to play and are looking for stunning entertainment experiences, should choose LG’s Ultra HD 4K Monitor, the 27UD68, which was designed with gamers in mind. Select features, such as – Black Stabilizer that automatically detects the darkest part of the scene and increases its brightness to make details clearer, and the Dynamic Action Sync mode that minimizes input lag to ensure smooth on-screen motion – raise the gaming experience to new levels. The entire 27UD68 experience is further enhanced by the elegant ArcLine Stand, which transforms the monitor into a piece of art.

 

What’s more, all three of LG’s newest monitors – the 34UC98, 34UM68 and 27UD68 – are equipped with the latest AMD FreeSync technology, which effectively eliminates artifacts, choppiness and broken frames. Along with the IPS panel, which can display over 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum, these monitors reproduce color accurately and display even the details clearly.

 

These screens are ideal for both creative professionals, who require zero input delay and accurately displayed colors, and gamers, who desire immersive and realistic gaming experiences.

 

Release Date & Prices

LG’s 21:9 UltraWide Curved Monitor 34UC98, 21:9 UltraWide Monitor 34UM68 and Ultra HD 4K Monitor 27UD68, will be available for sale mid-March at designated retail shops. Please see the table below for the suggested retail prices:

Model

Suggested Retail Price

21:9 UltraWide Curved Monitor 34UC98

HK$8,990

21:9 UltraWide Monitor 34UM68

HK$5,990

Ultra HD 4K Monitor 27UD68

HK$5,290

 

 

 

Key Specifications:

Model

34UC98

34UM68

27UD68

Display

Resolution

3440 X 1440

2560 X 1080

3840 x 2160

Contrast Ratio

21:9

21:9

16:9

Brightness

300nits

Color Gamut

sRGB over 99%

Color Depth

10bit (8bit + FRC)
1.07 billion colors

10bit (8bit +A-FRC)
1.07 billion colors

Panel Type

IPS

Viewing angle

178/178

Interface

HDMI 2.0

(2)

(2)

(2)

HDCP 2.2

 

Display Port 1.2

 

Audio output

 

USB Up-Stream 3.0

(1)

(1)

-

USB Down-Stream 3.0

(2)

(2)

-

Features

DAS Mode

 

FreeSync

 

Screen Split

Max. 4 Screen Split

Max. 4 Screen Split

-

Game Mode

 

-

Black Stabilizer

 

PBP (Picture-by-Picture)

 

SUPER+ resolution

-

-

Flicker Safe

 

Stand

Height (Range)

110mm

120mm

-

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 degree

-5~20 degree

-2~15 degree

Others

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 X 100

Dimensions

With Stand

W X D X H (mm)

817.6 x 230.4 x 451.4 (Down)

817.6 x 230.4 x 561.4 (Up)

829.9 x 252.4 x 428.9 (Down)

829.9 x 252.4 x 548.9 (Up)

615 x 186.2 x 455.7

Without Stand

W X D X H (mm)

817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8

829.9 x 49.2 x 379.8

615 x 49.3 x 365.1

Weight

With Stand (kg)

7.8

8.4

4.9

Without Stand (kg)

6.2

6.3

4.6

The actual performance of the above features depends on the environment and the condition of usage.

The above specifications are for reference only.

