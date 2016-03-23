News Release LG Debuts Its First Ever Modular Smartphone LG G5 and LG Friends To Offer Never-Before-Seen Entertainment Experiences

Hong Kong, Mar. 22, 2016 — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) unveiled today its highly anticipated LG G5 smartphone, a brand-new design that features a Slide-out Battery and a Modular Type design and a sleek, metal uni-body that all come together to redefine the smartphone experience. Complementing the LG G5 is LG Friends, a collection of companion devices that transforms the LG G5 into a digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more. Recently revealed during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, this smartphone stood out among the many devices that were showcased.

LG’s First Modular Type Smartphone

LG’s innovative Modular Type design gives the LG G5 the ability to transform into a digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more, all while keeping its traditional removable battery in a full-metal uni-body design for the first time ever. What’s more, the insulative antenna has been integrated into the body, ensuring the metal uni-body’s seamless look. LG designers took the full-metal body concept one step further by adding a Shiny Cut edge for added contrast and a more comfortable grip. A smooth colorful metal surface is guaranteed through an advanced Microdizing process, which takes anodized aluminum to a whole new level. Making the LG G5 even more outstanding is the 3D Arc Glass featured in the smartphone’s 5.3-inch display, which gives the smartphone a slightly curved look.

LG CAM Plus

The LG CAM Plus is a versatile camera module that can be attached through the battery slot to deliver a comfortable grip and convenient control of a standalone camera. The LG CAM Plus provides physical buttons for power, shutter, record, and zoom, as well as an LED indicator, and comfortable grip. It also offers intuitive auto focus which is usually found on standalone digital cameras. The LG CAM Plus comes with battery capacity of 1,200mAh to allow for longer shooting times for more fun and enjoyment.

LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY

The LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY is an innovative portable Hi-Fi DAC audio player developed in collaboration with B&O PLAY to meet the needs of those who seek to enjoy top-notch sounds that have traditionally only been available through high-end audio devices. LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY stands out for its simple yet elegant Scandinavian design as well as premium sound technology. In addition to the 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC upsampling technology first introduced on the LG V10, LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY also supports 32-bit 384KHz high-definition audio playback. LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY can be used either as a module with the LG G5 or as a separate Hi-Fi DAC by connecting to any smartphone or PC^.

Extreme Wide-Angle Lens & Advanced UX

Reflecting LG’s longstanding reputation as a leader in smartphone cameras, the LG G5 has two cameras on the rear: one with a standard 78-degree lens and another with a 135-degree wide-angle lens, the widest available in any smartphone. The 135-degree lens on the LG G5 offers a viewing angle that is approximately 1.7 times wider than those of existing smartphone cameras and 15 degrees wider than the human eye’s field of view. The wide-angle lens makes it easier for users to capture more landscape, taller buildings or larger groups without having to position oneself further from the subject.

The LG G5 features a collection of powerful photo effects including Pop-out Picture, Film Effect and Auto Shot. Pop-out Picture combines images taken by the standard and wide-angle lens to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Film Effect can apply nine different film emulators to an image while Auto Shot is an enhanced camera UX which automatically captures the perfect selfie shot when a face is recognized.

Always-on Display for Enhanced Convenience

The 5.3-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum display on the LG G5 offers an Always-on feature, the first on a main smartphone display. The concept of the Always-on Display was first introduced in the LG V10 as the Second Screen, and now that feature has evolved on to the main display to show the time and date continuously even when the LG G5 is in sleep mode. This means that you can always see the time at a glance, even during important meetings or when your hands are full.

To minimize power consumption, LG redesigned the display driver IC memory and power management function so that the display’s backlight only illuminates one small part of the overall display. Thanks to this technology, the Always-on Display requires only 0.8 percent of the battery’s full capacity per hour to operate. With consumers turning on their smartphones up to 150 times a day mostly to just check the time, the LG G5’s Always-on Display will make a notable difference in the life of the battery over the course of the day.

Another advanced display feature in the LG G5 is Daylight Mode, which gives the LG G5 exceptional outdoor visibility beyond that of current auto brightness technology. Daylight Mode detects surrounding light conditions and instantaneously increases or decreases the brightness of the display, up to 850 nits. Even before your eyes have adjusted to the different lighting conditions, the LG G5 will be ready.

Diverse Range of LG Friends

With the LG G5, LG is introducing a paradigm-shifting smartphone ecosystem — the LG Playground. With this, LG aims to strengthen the ties with its partners and introduce various devices and supporting programs to fully maximize the LG Playground.

As part of the ecosystem, LG is introducing a wide range of companion devices, aptly called LG Friends, to deliver fun while providing a new mobile experience far beyond traditional smartphone boundaries.

LG 360 VR

The LG 360 VR is a VR goggle that can be connected with the LG G5 via a dedicated cable and works exclusively with the LG G5 to simulate a 130-inch TV viewed from two meters away. It has a stylish design that is foldable so that users can easily carry and watch VR content anytime, anywhere. Unlike other VR devices that require a smartphone to be inserted in the device, the LG 360 VR weighs only 113g# and is just one-third as heavy as competing VR goggles while delivering a resolution of 639 ppi. The device is compatible with 360-degree images and videos captured with the LG 360 CAM.

LG 360 CAM

The LG 360 CAM is a compact 360-degree angle camera equipped with two 13MP 200-degree wide-angle cameras, a 1,200mAh battery and 4GB internal memory, which can be supplemented by a microSD card. The LG 360 CAM can be easily connected to the LG G5 allowing users to create 360-degree content. The LG 360 CAM provides 2K video and 5.1 surround channel recording on three microphones to help users effortlessly create high-quality 360-degree contents. The images can also be viewed on the LG 360 VR or other smartphones or devices that are capable of 360-degree content.

LG Friends Manager

Only available in the LG G5, LG Friends Manager is the hub application that allows the LG G5 to connect with LG Friends with minimal fuss and effort. LG Friends Manager automatically detects nearby LG Friends and connects quickly and easily in three simple steps, eliminating much of the hassle of pairing devices.

More Performance, More Efficiency

The LG G5 offers many other innovations designed to revolutionize today’s mobile lifestyle, such as:

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor: The LG G5 is equipped with the powerful yet energy-efficient Snapdragon 820 processor. Compared to the previous generation Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced CPU architecture offers double the speed and power savings. Adreno 530 graphics demonstrate up to 40 percent faster graphics performance and up to 40 percent more power efficiency. The Snapdragon 820 processor also supports 4K capture and playback, enabling users to watch and capture their daily moments in stunning detail and clarity. The processor is also optimized for VR, generating quality pixels and life-like colors to deliver the ultimate VR experience to LG G5 users.

aptX™ HD: 24-bit Hi-Fi Wireless Audio: The LG G5 is equipped with aptX HD, an enhanced codec that supports 24-bit sound over Bluetooth. Users can experience superb quality Hi-Fi audio that sounds amazingly close to the original source.

Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0: The LG G5 offers Quick Charge 3.0 for incredibly fast charging. By employing an intelligent algorithm, Quick Charge 3.0 is 27 percent faster and 45 percent more efficient than the previous generation.

More Innovative Accessories

The touch-enable LG G5 Quick Cover is allowing users to take calls and control alarm settings without having to open the case, offering the ultimate in convenience. Along with the LG G5’s Always-on Display, users can check the time, date and notifications easily, even when the semi-transparent Quick Cover is closed. The LG G5’s Quick Cover comprises a unique film that has a glossy metallic finish, complementing the LG G5’s smooth and luxurious look and feel.

The LG G5’s Hybrid Battery Charger is not just a charger. When a battery is inserted, the battery cradle turns into an external charger for other USB devices. It is equipped with a USB Type C input port and USB Type A out-put port, meeting the needs of a wide range of users.

Suggested Retail Price

LG G5 is with four different versions: Silver, Titan, Gold, and Pink. The suggested retail price is HKD5,698.

^Need support and use with OTG cable.

*Weight not including light blocker.

LG G5 Key Specifications:

Display 5.3-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440) Chipset 2.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor Operating System Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow Memory 4GB RAM / 32GB ROM (Support microSD up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 16MP (78° standard angle, F1.8 Aperture, OIS2.0), 8MP (135° wide angle, F2.4 Aperture) Front: 8MP (F2.0 Aperture) Network 4G Network: FDD: 700(B12, B17 & B28) / 800(B20) / 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1700(B4) / 1800(B3) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) / 2600(B7) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1700(B4) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz*

TD-SCDMA: 1900 / 2000 MHz* 2G Network: GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Battery 2,800mAh (removable) Color Silver / Titan / Gold / Pink Size 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7mm Weight 159 g Features Modular Type design, Slide-Out Battery, Always-on Display, Auto Shot, Dual Camera, Wide Angle Lens, Film Effect, Daylight Mode, Pop-out Picture

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.