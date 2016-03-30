News Release World’s First Android Wear Smartwatch with Cellular Connectivity Launches in Hong Kong – LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones*, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE can be connected to a smartphone by either Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or even 4G LTE, by using cellular connectivity via a standalone SIM. Users can also operate the smartwatch independently. They can leave their smartphones at home or at the office, confident that they will never miss a phone call or message when they’re out for a morning run or working out at the gym^.

Created with convenience, style and functionality in mind, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE features a classic timepiece design that is further enhanced by a hairline-etched stainless steel body, a full-circle 348ppi P-OLED display and Gorilla® Glass 3. The three buttons on the right-hand side provide quick access to shortcut settings, LG Health and apps. What’s more, the high-capacity 570mAH battery and Power Saving Mode enable the smartwatch to last throughout the day with power to spare.

Suggested Retail Price and Availability

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE will be available through authorized retailers on March 31, 2016 at the suggested retail price of HKD3,398.

* Cellular-enabled features will vary across different operators and mobile platforms.

^ Call answering is not available at this moment to China Mobile Hong Kong users. Please contact LG Hong Kong for details.

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE Key Specifications:

Processor Quad-core 1.2GHz Operating System Android Wear™ Network 4G Network: FDD – 2100 (B1)/ 1800 (B3)MHz# 3G Network: 2100MHz# Display 1.38-inch P-OLED display (480 x 480，348ppi) Size 44.5 X 14.2 X 51.2 mm Memory 4GB ROM / 768MB RAM Battery 570mAh Colour Space Black Sensors 9-Axis Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate monitor Other feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistant

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

#The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.