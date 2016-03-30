About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

News Release World’s First Android Wear Smartwatch with Cellular Connectivity Launches in Hong Kong – LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

MOBILE 03/30/2016
Print

Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones*, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE can be connected to a smartphone by either Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or even 4G LTE, by using cellular connectivity via a standalone SIM. Users can also operate the smartwatch independently. They can leave their smartphones at home or at the office, confident that they will never miss a phone call or message when they’re out for a morning run or working out at the gym^.

 

Created with convenience, style and functionality in mind, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE features a classic timepiece design that is further enhanced by a hairline-etched stainless steel body, a full-circle 348ppi P-OLED display and Gorilla® Glass 3. The three buttons on the right-hand side provide quick access to shortcut settings, LG Health and apps. What’s more, the high-capacity 570mAH battery and Power Saving Mode enable the smartwatch to last throughout the day with power to spare.

 

Suggested Retail Price and Availability

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE will be available through authorized retailers on March 31, 2016 at the suggested retail price of HKD3,398.

 

# # #

 

 

* Cellular-enabled features will vary across different operators and mobile platforms.

^ Call answering is not available at this moment to China Mobile Hong Kong users. Please contact LG Hong Kong for details.

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE Key Specifications:

Processor

Quad-core 1.2GHz

Operating System

Android Wear™

Network           

4G Network: FDD – 2100 (B1)/ 1800 (B3)MHz#

3G Network: 2100MHz#

Display

1.38-inch P-OLED display (480 x 480，348ppi)

Size

44.5 X 14.2 X 51.2 mm

Memory

4GB ROM / 768MB RAM

Battery

570mAh

Colour

Space Black

Sensors

9-Axis Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate monitor

Other feature

IP67 Dust and Water Resistant

 

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

#The support of the network and services is required for browsing internet.

BACK TO LIST