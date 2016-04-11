LG ELECTRONICS EXPANDS LG PLAYGROUND WITH THE G5 AND FRIENDS DEVELOPER CONFERENCE Company Introduces Developer Support Programs and LG Friends Online Marketplace

The conference was held under the theme Play with Friends: A Playground we make together emphasizing that the conference is a place for cooperative operation between LG, developers and partners. LG introduced the LG G5 and Friends to the participants and announced detailed programs to support developers.

The LG G5 is the world’s first Modular smartphone that is charting a new course in the industry with its innovative design and versatile functions. The G5 is also turning heads as it can be transformed into various devices such as a digital camera or a portable Hi-Fi player when it combines with LG Friends, a collection of companion devices.

As part of its momentum, LG plans to accelerate on expanding the LG playground through this conference. The LG Playground is a fully open mobile ecosystem for which any individual or company can develop hardware or software. LG introduced the overview of the LG Friends developer programs, including a contest for creative ideas, and LG’s commitment to constantly offer support in a bid to work with developers and nurture an open mobile ecosystem.

More than 400 developers were at the event and more than half of them were from mid-sized enterprises. Partners that have participated in developing the LG Friends and VR content shared development case studies with the attendees.

LG plans to roll out helpful resources such as a Software Development Kit (SDK) and a Hardware Development Kit (HDK) for the LG Friends on the developer website (developer.lge.com) in April. A new online market place for LG Friends modules (www.lgfriends.com) is also set to be launched, allowing developers to sell their products and content to users. In mid-April, LG will hold another developer conference in San Francisco to expand the company’s commitment and efforts to work more closely with smaller enterprises and even start-up companies.