We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG NEW SUPER UHD TV LINEUP LETS YOUR VIEWING EXPERIENCE GO SUPER
12 April 2016, Hong Kong – LG Electronics Hong Kong Ltd. (LG) unveiled its all-new SUPER UHD TV series – the UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700 – today, which offer users smarter TV experiences and raise the bar for immersive entertainment to the next level. Featuring LG’s newest innovations, these TVs comprise HDR SUPER technology that enables high dynamic range (HDR) content, breakthrough designs for a viewing experience unlike any other, and the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform that enhances users’ everyday lives.
HDR SUPER Technology – Enjoy Life-Like Viewing Experiences
The HDR Viewing Experience
Compatible with the Dolby Vision™ HDR format, HDR SUPER technology fine-tunes the brightness to accurately highlight HDR color calibrations. The TVs also feature an SDR-to-HDR conversion engine with a clever image quality enhancement algorithm that enables viewers to enjoy HDR-like picture quality even when playing content in other formats. What’s more, LG’s ULTRA Luminance technology greatly enhances contrast between dark and bright areas, thus greatly enhancing the HDR effect.
Ideal Color Reproduction
LG’s all-new line of TVs are also equipped with its industry-leading IPS 4K Quantum Display technologies that enhance color reproduction. For example, ColorPrime Plus creates vivid images with greater depth and realism, by magnifying the range of colors that can be displayed on the screen. Meanwhile, Billion Rich Colors uses 10-bit processing power to give the SUPER UHD TVs the ability to render over one billion possible colors, so viewers are immersed in an extremely impressive level of color detail. What’s more, the IPS 4K Quantum Display technologies ensure that images stay the same from any viewing angle, so viewers can sit anywhere in the room and can enjoy high picture quality.
Enhancing the Viewing Experience Further
The UH9500 series experience is even more unforgettable with advanced technologies, such as True Black Panel+ and Contrast Maximizer. True Black Panel+ is a proprietary technology that minimizes reflections and enhances contrast ratio for a more comfortable viewing experience; while Contrast Maximizer delivers more depth and contrast by separating objects from their backgrounds.
Breakthrough Designs – Immersive Experiences and the Highest Quality Sound
UniScreen Design – Ultra-Thin Bezel
The UH9500 series features the new UniScreen design that seamlessly integrates the panel and body. With an ultra-thin bezel, the TV screen will seem to float by itself, offering users immersive experiences at any time.
ULTRA Slim Design
Thanks to LG’s ULTRA Slim design, all three series – the UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700 – are incredibly thin. In particular, the UH9500 is just 6.6mm at its thinnest point. The ULTRA Slim design also offers excellent space efficiency and gives homes a modern look.
Exceptional Sound
LG has partnered with high-end audio pioneer harman/kardon to develop the SUPER UHD TVs’ speaker system to ensure that users never miss a single note when listening to music or key conversations when watching a gripping movie. Together with LG’s new Magic Sound Tuning function, which measures and analyzes the viewer’s environment and makes adjustments to customize the sound to the room’s specific conditions, audiences can enjoy rich and unforgettable sound quality.
Brand-New webOS 3.0 – The Best Smart TV Experience
LG’s latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform offers Hong Kong users simple, but useful functions that further enhance entertainment experiences, whether users are watching their favorite show or listening to music.
New functions include:
- Magic Zoom: while watching a live screen, users can simply press the Zoom key on the remote control to enlarge the scene, and catch all the details
- Magic Mobile Connection: at any moment, users can – using a Wi-Fi connection – link their smartphones to their TVs and enjoy content directly on the big screen, from music to video apps
- Enhanced Magic Remote: using motion and voice controls, viewers spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favorite content
- Multi-view: viewers can watch two different channels at the same time, or a channel and a movie from external sources
- Music Player App: users can listen to music on the TV’s speakers thanks to the webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform, even when the TV is off
- My Channel and Live Menu: these menus have been upgraded with new sub-features, making them even more useful
More Audio Products Unveiled – Sound Bars SH7, SH5 and SH4
The Ideal Sound System for Individual Needs
LG is now making it even easier for consumers to choose the audio system that is perfect for their needs. Each sound bar sports a sleek, slim design that blends seamlessly with almost any interior decor. They boast a simple one-button setup that makes the home cinema system incredibly easy to install and operation as straightforward as possible. In particular, the advanced SH7 Sound Bar comes with wireless subwoofers that offer rich bass tones. LG’s latest sound bars also support the company’s new Adaptive Sound Control (ASC) feature, allowing the devices to automatically change sound settings to suit a range of media types, in order to get the most out of a wide variety of content.
Connectivity
The Bluetooth, Google Cast™ and Auto Music Play capabilities of LG’s new Sound Bars give listeners a variety of content options. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the SH7 allows listeners to easily switch between different types of content and connectivity method.
Release date and price
The suggested retail price and the available date for sale at major distributers of LG’s brand new SUPER UHD TVs are as below:
Product name
Suggested retail price (HKD)
Availability
65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH9500
$40,500
Now available
65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH8500
$32,190
Now available
55” SUPER UHD TV 55UH8500
$21,800
Now available
65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH7700
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
55” SUPER UHD TV 55UH7700
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
49” SUPER UHD TV 49UH7700
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
Sound Bar SH7
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
Sound Bar SH5
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
Sound Bar SH4
To Be Confirmed
To Be Confirmed
Specification of SUPER UHD TV UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700
Model Number
UH9500
UH8500
UH7700
Display
Resolution
ULTRA HD (3840 x 2160)
BLU Type
LED
Panel
IPS 4K
Panel Type
True Black Panel+
True Black Panel
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
Dimming
Local Dimming
Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
4K 3D+
-
Picture Quality
HDR Effect
HDR Super
Dolby Vision
ULTRA Luminance
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Plus
3D Color Mapping
Illuminance Sensor
White Sensor
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
Contrast Maximizer
-
HEVC Decoder
Smart TV
webOS
3.0
Magic Remote
Magic Zoom
Magic Mobile Connection
Multi-View
My Channels
Recording
Web Browser
Music Player App
WiDi / Miracast
LG Store
Audio
Speaker
65”: 2.2ch (40W)
65”/55”: 2.2ch (40W)
65”/55”/49”: 2ch (20W)
ULTRA Surround
Sound designed by harman/kardon
Magic Sound Tuning
Smart Sound Mode
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Built-In
Bluetooth Built-In
USB 3.0
(1)
(1)
(1)
USB 2.0
(2)
(2)
(2)
HDMI
(3)
(3)
(3)
Model Number
UH9500
UH8500
UH7700
Design
UniScreen
-
-
Unibody
-
-
ULTRA Slim
Bright Metal Design
-
-
Cinema Screen
Dimension
W x H x D (mm)
with Stand
65": 1454.9 x 895.1 x 282.6
65": 1459.5 x 896.8 x 281.9
55”: 1239.8 x 774.8 x 238.4
65": 1459 x 896 x 279
55”: 1239 x 772 x 282
49”: 1102 x 695 x 282
W x H x D (mm)
without Stand
65": 1454.9 x 833.7 x 54.2
65": 1459.5 x 844.5 x 52.7
55”: 1239.8 x 720.8 x 51.5
65": 1459 x 841 x 56.3
55”: 1239 x 717 x 53.8
49”: 1102 x 640 x 53.8
Weight
Weight (kg) with stand
65": 23.5
65": 32.5
55”: 21.2
65": 29.1
55”: 18.5
49”: 15.1
Weight (kg) without stand
65": 21.4
65": 30.3
55”: 19.2
65": 27
55”: 16.8
49”: 13.4
-
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lgnewsuperuhdtv.html isCopied
paste