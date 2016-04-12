FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LG NEW SUPER UHD TV LINEUP LETS YOUR VIEWING EXPERIENCE GO SUPER

12 April 2016, Hong Kong – LG Electronics Hong Kong Ltd. (LG) unveiled its all-new SUPER UHD TV series – the UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700 – today, which offer users smarter TV experiences and raise the bar for immersive entertainment to the next level. Featuring LG’s newest innovations, these TVs comprise HDR SUPER technology that enables high dynamic range (HDR) content, breakthrough designs for a viewing experience unlike any other, and the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform that enhances users’ everyday lives.

HDR SUPER Technology – Enjoy Life-Like Viewing Experiences

The HDR Viewing Experience

Compatible with the Dolby Vision™ HDR format, HDR SUPER technology fine-tunes the brightness to accurately highlight HDR color calibrations. The TVs also feature an SDR-to-HDR conversion engine with a clever image quality enhancement algorithm that enables viewers to enjoy HDR-like picture quality even when playing content in other formats. What’s more, LG’s ULTRA Luminance technology greatly enhances contrast between dark and bright areas, thus greatly enhancing the HDR effect.

Ideal Color Reproduction

LG’s all-new line of TVs are also equipped with its industry-leading IPS 4K Quantum Display technologies that enhance color reproduction. For example, ColorPrime Plus creates vivid images with greater depth and realism, by magnifying the range of colors that can be displayed on the screen. Meanwhile, Billion Rich Colors uses 10-bit processing power to give the SUPER UHD TVs the ability to render over one billion possible colors, so viewers are immersed in an extremely impressive level of color detail. What’s more, the IPS 4K Quantum Display technologies ensure that images stay the same from any viewing angle, so viewers can sit anywhere in the room and can enjoy high picture quality.

Enhancing the Viewing Experience Further

The UH9500 series experience is even more unforgettable with advanced technologies, such as True Black Panel+ and Contrast Maximizer. True Black Panel+ is a proprietary technology that minimizes reflections and enhances contrast ratio for a more comfortable viewing experience; while Contrast Maximizer delivers more depth and contrast by separating objects from their backgrounds.

Breakthrough Designs – Immersive Experiences and the Highest Quality Sound

UniScreen Design – Ultra-Thin Bezel

The UH9500 series features the new UniScreen design that seamlessly integrates the panel and body. With an ultra-thin bezel, the TV screen will seem to float by itself, offering users immersive experiences at any time.

ULTRA Slim Design

Thanks to LG’s ULTRA Slim design, all three series – the UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700 – are incredibly thin. In particular, the UH9500 is just 6.6mm at its thinnest point. The ULTRA Slim design also offers excellent space efficiency and gives homes a modern look.

Exceptional Sound

LG has partnered with high-end audio pioneer harman/kardon to develop the SUPER UHD TVs’ speaker system to ensure that users never miss a single note when listening to music or key conversations when watching a gripping movie. Together with LG’s new Magic Sound Tuning function, which measures and analyzes the viewer’s environment and makes adjustments to customize the sound to the room’s specific conditions, audiences can enjoy rich and unforgettable sound quality.

Brand-New webOS 3.0 – The Best Smart TV Experience

LG’s latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform offers Hong Kong users simple, but useful functions that further enhance entertainment experiences, whether users are watching their favorite show or listening to music.

New functions include:

Magic Zoom : while watching a live screen, users can simply press the Zoom key on the remote control to enlarge the scene, and catch all the details

: while watching a live screen, users can simply press the Zoom key on the remote control to enlarge the scene, and catch all the details Magic Mobile Connection : at any moment, users can – using a Wi-Fi connection – link their smartphones to their TVs and enjoy content directly on the big screen, from music to video apps

: at any moment, users can – using a Wi-Fi connection – link their smartphones to their TVs and enjoy content directly on the big screen, from music to video apps Enhanced Magic Remote : using motion and voice controls, viewers spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favorite content

: using motion and voice controls, viewers spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favorite content Multi-view : viewers can watch two different channels at the same time, or a channel and a movie from external sources

: viewers can watch two different channels at the same time, or a channel and a movie from external sources Music Player App : users can listen to music on the TV’s speakers thanks to the webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform, even when the TV is off

: users can listen to music on the TV’s speakers thanks to the webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform, even when the TV is off My Channel and Live Menu: these menus have been upgraded with new sub-features, making them even more useful

More Audio Products Unveiled – Sound Bars SH7, SH5 and SH4

The Ideal Sound System for Individual Needs

LG is now making it even easier for consumers to choose the audio system that is perfect for their needs. Each sound bar sports a sleek, slim design that blends seamlessly with almost any interior decor. They boast a simple one-button setup that makes the home cinema system incredibly easy to install and operation as straightforward as possible. In particular, the advanced SH7 Sound Bar comes with wireless subwoofers that offer rich bass tones. LG’s latest sound bars also support the company’s new Adaptive Sound Control (ASC) feature, allowing the devices to automatically change sound settings to suit a range of media types, in order to get the most out of a wide variety of content.

Connectivity

The Bluetooth, Google Cast™ and Auto Music Play capabilities of LG’s new Sound Bars give listeners a variety of content options. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the SH7 allows listeners to easily switch between different types of content and connectivity method.

Release date and price

The suggested retail price and the available date for sale at major distributers of LG’s brand new SUPER UHD TVs are as below:

Product name Suggested retail price (HKD) Availability 65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH9500 $40,500 Now available 65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH8500 $32,190 Now available 55” SUPER UHD TV 55UH8500 $21,800 Now available 65” SUPER UHD TV 65UH7700 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed 55” SUPER UHD TV 55UH7700 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed 49” SUPER UHD TV 49UH7700 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed Sound Bar SH7 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed Sound Bar SH5 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed Sound Bar SH4 To Be Confirmed To Be Confirmed

Specification of SUPER UHD TV UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700

Model Number UH9500 UH8500 UH7700 Display Resolution ULTRA HD (3840 x 2160) BLU Type LED Panel IPS 4K Panel Type True Black Panel+ True Black Panel Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Dimming Local Dimming Engine Prime Mastering Engine 4K 3D+ - Picture Quality HDR Effect HDR Super Dolby Vision ULTRA Luminance ColorPrime ColorPrime Plus 3D Color Mapping Illuminance Sensor White Sensor Color Depth Billion Rich Colors Contrast Maximizer - HEVC Decoder Smart TV webOS 3.0 Magic Remote Magic Zoom Magic Mobile Connection Multi-View My Channels Recording Web Browser Music Player App WiDi / Miracast LG Store Audio Speaker 65”: 2.2ch (40W) 65”/55”: 2.2ch (40W) 65”/55”/49”: 2ch (20W) ULTRA Surround Sound designed by harman/kardon Magic Sound Tuning Smart Sound Mode Connectivity Wi-Fi Built-In Bluetooth Built-In USB 3.0 (1) (1) (1) USB 2.0 (2) (2) (2) HDMI (3) (3) (3)