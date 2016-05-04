LG LAUNCHES ALL-NEW ADVANCED DISPLAY SMARTPHONE ‘X screen’ Debut X Series Model Offers Key Premium Features Without the Premium Price

Advanced Display – Fast Convenient Multi-Tasking

The new X screen smartphone’s features and design all center around the “Always-on” Second Screen, which was first introduced on the premium LG V10.

The 1.76-inch Second Screen is found above the main 4.93-inch HD In-cell Touch display, and users simply set the Second Screen to the Always-On mode to check the time, date, battery status, and other notifications, without ever having to turn on the phone. What’s more, they can easily access frequently used apps, answer calls or just play music without interrupting the activities on the main screen.

Minimalistic, Luxurious Design

The X screen features a sleek and stylish exterior with clean lines that extenuates its crystal-clear glass fiber body. The curved edges on its sides create a simple yet elegant design.

Best-In-Class Technology – Top Specifications and Cameras

Supporting the X screen’s powerful functions, especially the Second Screen, is a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which also ensure that the X screen runs smoothly on Android 6.0. For users who require even more memory, an up to 2TB MicroSD slot is available.

The X screen’s Second Screen transforms the smartphone into an easy-to-use digital camera, by allowing users to quickly switch between different shooting modes at a simply tap of an icon, similar to the function wheel on a camera. Users can now snap an unforgettable group photo or the perfect selfie with ease, via the 13MP rear camera and 8MP front cameras.

Launch Date and Price

LG’s new X screen smartphone comes in Black, White and Pink Gold, and will be general available at authorized retailers from May 5, 2016, at the suggested retail price of HKD1,898.

Key Specifications:

Display Main: 4.93” HD In-cell Touch display (1,280 X 720) Secondary: 1.76” display (520 X 80) Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core Memory 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM (supports MicroSD memory card up to 2TB) Camera Rear 13MP / Front 8MP Battery 2,300mAh (Li-Ion) Operating System Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow Network 4G Network: FDD: 700(B17) / 900(B8) / 1700(B4) / 1800(B3) / 2100(B1) / 2600(B7) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz* 3G Network: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz* TD-SCDMA: 1900 / 2000 MHz* 2G Network: GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz* Size 142.6 x 71.8 x 7.1 mm Weight 120g Colour Black, White, Pink Gold

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.